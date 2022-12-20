Read full article on original website
Suspects who stole from LI Macy's, ran detective over with car arrested: police
Three suspects were arrested for stealing from a Macy’s on Long Island then running a detective over while attempting to flee on Sunday afternoon, authorities said.
$10K reward offered for info in murders of man, woman found dead in BX burning car
The NYPD is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case of two people found dead inside of a burning car in the Bronx earlier this year.
Brooklyn man sentenced to 20 years to life for raping woman, 20, walking home from party
A Brooklyn man was sentenced to 20 years to life in prison for raping a 20-year-old woman he offered to walk home from a party in 2018, according to the Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office.
Brooklyn bishop Lamor Whitehead arrested on federal charges of wire fraud, extortion
Bishop Lamor Whitehead—the flashy Brooklyn pastor who made headlines in July when he was robbed at gunpoint of $1 million in jewelry during a church service—was arrested Monday on federal charges of wire fraud and extortion.
42-year-old man fatally shot in fight outside NYC club, cops say
A 42-year-old man was gunned down during a fight outside a Bronx club late Thursday, cops said. Jeffrey Pierre was squabbling with another man outside the Last Stop Bar & Grill on White Plains Road near East 240th Street in Wakefield just before midnight when a third person who wasn’t involved in the clash opened fire at him, authorities said. Cops responding to a 911 call found Pierre with multiple gunshot wounds to his torso, police said. He was rushed to Jacobi Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, cops said. No arrests have been made. Police said Friday morning that they did not know...
Brooklyn man charged for $1.3M Ponzi scheme targeting Queens church members
A 28-year-old Williamsburg man was arraigned on Thursday for allegedly running a Ponzi scheme that scammed over 20 people out of more than $1.3 million, according to Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez.
