See all homes sold in Worcester County, Dec. 18 to Dec. 24
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Worcester County reported from Dec 18 to Dec 24. There were 245 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,604-square-foot home on Greenwich Court in Worcester that sold for $390,000.
Chicopee School Committee to announce superintendent finalists in new year
CHICOPEE – Members of the superintendent search committee will announce finalist candidates for the job in early January, moving onto the next phase of the search. Once the finalists are announced, the School Committee will take over in what will be a more public phase of the search that will include site visits to candidates’ workplaces and interviews that are conducted in open session.
As The Source goes dark, neighboring Northampton businesses press on
The closure of the Source, a downtown Northampton cannabis shop, represented the first instance in four years of legal recreational marijuana that a Massachusetts dispensary had shut down. But locally, the now-shuttered business joined a collection of dark storefronts scattered across the city center.
Evaluation of Springfield school superintendent praises leadership in return to in-person learning
SPRINGFIELD — Superintendent of Schools Daniel J. Warwick received a 2% performance-based raise after the Springfield School Committee voted to accept a report describing his work during the 2021-2022 school year as exemplary. The return to full, in-person learning after the pandemic “was almost flawless” under Warwick’s leadership, the...
Agawam to borrow $3.28M to rehabilitate former Tuckahoe Turf Farm
AGAWAM — Town Council put into motion this week plans to create opportunities for passive recreation at the former Tuckahoe Turf Farm in Feeding Hills. In a meeting Dec. 19, the Town Council voted to designate portions of the 292-acre Tuckahoe parcel for park and recreation purposes and to borrow about $3.28 million for improvements.
Western, Central Massachusetts will see $38M in earmarks from federal omnibus spending bill
An estimated $225 million in federal funding has been allocated to Massachusetts in earmarks for the fiscal year 2023, part of the $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill passed by both houses of Congress on Friday and awaiting President Joe Biden’s signature. More than $20 million has been designated for...
Union representing Springfield police officers ratifies labor contract addressing consent decree concerns
SPRINGFIELD — The union representing about 400 Springfield police officers has voted to ratify a labor contract that incorporates changes laid out in the consent decree the city entered into with the Department of Justice. In a statement announcing the contract’s ratification by the International Brotherhood of Police Officers...
United Way of Central Mass. gets $5M gift: Here is its impact on Worcester
The gift was “transformational,” United Way of Central Massachusetts CEO Tim Garvin said, “in the size and magnitude.”. It started two years ago on Nov. 16, 2020. An email appeared in Garvin’s inbox from someone who supported “the efforts of a philanthropist who is interested in contributing to United Way of Central Massachusetts.”
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties December 25, 2022 edition
Anatoliy Paliy and Svetlana Paliy to Yelena A. Artemova and Artem P. Artemov, 116 Adams St., $680,000. Ashley B. Stewart, Ashley B. Obara and William C. Stewart Jr., to William Martin Delaney, 33 Dogwood Lane, Unit 33, $260,000.
Springfield awards $4.9 million in ARPA funds in eighth round of distributions
SPRINGFIELD — Christmas came early for Donald Mitchell, director of DM Renaissance Development, who received a $2.1 million Build Back Springfield grant from the city. “This is one of the best Christmas gifts I’ve got in a long time,” Mitchell said on Wednesday. This funding will allow...
Maura Healey taps Gina Fiandaca for transportation secretary, Monica G. Tibbits-Nutt as undersecretary
With her inauguration just under two weeks away, Gov.-elect Maura Healey announced her latest cabinet selections on Friday, appointing a transportation chief with deep roots in Boston. Giana Fiandaca, the current assistant city of manager of Austin and former commissioner of the Boston Transportation Department, will return to Massachusetts to...
Mass. State Lottery: Here’s who won the $1M prize from a Sunoco station
A man from North Andover was the winner of a $1 million scratch ticket purchased from a Sunoco gas station in Peabody, the Massachusetts State Lottery said. Christian Kalil was on his way to his men’s league hockey game when he stopped at the Peabody Sunoco to get gas so his wife wouldn’t have to in the morning, the lottery said.
Polar Park construction manager pays $1.9M over minority hiring
BOSTON (AP) — The company that oversaw the construction of a minor league baseball park in Massachusetts has agreed to pay nearly $2 million to settle allegations that it failed to live up to its pledge of giving a certain portion of the work on the project to women- and minority-owned businesses, the state attorney general’s office said.
Westfield Planning Board approves new school, cell antennas, contractors’ shops
WESTFIELD — The Westfield Planning Board approved three special permits and site plans at its meeting on Dec. 20, clearing the way for the new school on Franklin Street, a new business on Root Road, and improved service to Verizon customers in parts of town. Project engineer Benjamin Hildebrand...
Alleged shooting at MGM Springfield Saturday night
There was a spread of confusion online throughout western Massachusetts on Saturday concerning Springfield's MGM.
