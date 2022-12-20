ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

Chicopee School Committee to announce superintendent finalists in new year

CHICOPEE – Members of the superintendent search committee will announce finalist candidates for the job in early January, moving onto the next phase of the search. Once the finalists are announced, the School Committee will take over in what will be a more public phase of the search that will include site visits to candidates’ workplaces and interviews that are conducted in open session.
CHICOPEE, MA
Agawam to borrow $3.28M to rehabilitate former Tuckahoe Turf Farm

AGAWAM — Town Council put into motion this week plans to create opportunities for passive recreation at the former Tuckahoe Turf Farm in Feeding Hills. In a meeting Dec. 19, the Town Council voted to designate portions of the 292-acre Tuckahoe parcel for park and recreation purposes and to borrow about $3.28 million for improvements.
AGAWAM, MA
Maura Healey taps Gina Fiandaca for transportation secretary, Monica G. Tibbits-Nutt as undersecretary

With her inauguration just under two weeks away, Gov.-elect Maura Healey announced her latest cabinet selections on Friday, appointing a transportation chief with deep roots in Boston. Giana Fiandaca, the current assistant city of manager of Austin and former commissioner of the Boston Transportation Department, will return to Massachusetts to...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Cannabis Leaders Say Dispensary's Closure Could Be First of Many

A Northampton dispensary is the first adult-use cannabis retail store in Massachusetts to close, but industry leaders say it could be the first of many. The Source, based in Northampton, confirmed to the Business Journal earlier this month that it plans to close less than a year after opening in April. Two other cannabis CEOs who spoke with the Business Journal said it wasn’t a surprise to hear that a dispensary was shutting its doors.
NORTHAMPTON, MA
HOLIDAY CHEERS: The Oldest Bar in Massachusetts

Nothing beats knowing some amazing history about the state with live in. We have many historic landmarks that we pass by every day and ones that we didn't even know about! Previously we covered "The Top 10 Oldest Restaurants In Massachusetts" which you can take a look at by clicking on the link.
BOSTON, MA
