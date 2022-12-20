James Gregory Hanlon, 55 of Wall Township, passed away on December 18, 2022. Born in Oakland, CA, Jim spent most of his life at the Jersey Shore. Always good with his hands, Jim was a skilled carpenter and built his own construction business.



Jim was a devoted son, a proud father, loving uncle, and for the past 15 months an adoring grandfather. He will be missed by all who knew him. An avid fisherman, he was always happiest near the water with a rod in his hands and we take comfort in knowing that the waters in heaven are filled with tight lines and calm seas.



Jim is survived by his parents, Terry & Patricia Hanlon of Jackson; daughter Kristan Lorusso & husband James of Howell and their daughter Skylar; and son Gregory of Lakewood. He is also survived by his sister Kathleen Jolly & husband Michael along with their four children, as well as many loving relatives and friends.



Visitation at the O’Brien Funeral Home,2028 Hwy 35 at New Bedford Rd., Wall, on Thursday December 22nd from 4-7pm. Private family burial will take place at Ocean County Memorial Park, Toms River.



For more info and condolences, visit http://www.OBrienFuneralHome. com .



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Clean Ocean Action, 49 Avenel Blvd, Long Branch, NJ 07740.