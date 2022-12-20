ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSAV News 3

House GOP bloc threatens to ‘thwart’ legislative priorities of GOP senators who vote for omnibus

By Emily Brooks
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00niHH_0joy0xlU00

A group of 13 current and incoming GOP House members are calling on Republican senators to oppose the omnibus spending bill released early Tuesday morning, threatening to “thwart” any policy priorities championed by Republican senators who vote for the legislative package.

The tactic also got an endorsement from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), who is aiming to become Speaker despite opposition from several of the letter’s signatories that threatens to keep him from the gavel. The GOP Leader pledged that bills from GOP senators who vote for the package would be “dead on arrival” if he is Speaker.

“Put aside the absurd spending and empowerment of Biden bureaucrats to continue their intentional abuse of power and dereliction of duty. It is the willingness of Senate Republicans to abandon for now the one leverage point we have – the power of the purse – to stop Biden’s purposeful refusal to secure and defend our borders that is most offensive,” said the letter sent Monday, led by Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas).

The letter called the omnibus bill an “indefensible assault” on separation of powers, fiscal responsibility and civic decency. The bill, which was negotiated between Republicans and Democrats, needs support from at least 10 Senate Republicans in order to overcome a filibuster.

“Further, we are obliged to inform you that if any omnibus passes in the remaining days of this Congress, we will oppose and whip opposition to any legislative priority of those senators who vote for this bill – including the Republican leader,” the letter said. “We will oppose any rule, any consent request, suspension voice vote, or roll call vote of any such Senate bill, and will otherwise do everything in our power to thwart even the smallest legislative and policy efforts of those senators.”

The threat marks an escalation for the House GOP members who have long called for an omnibus spending bill to be delayed until after the GOP takes control of the House.

Rep. Scott Perry (Pa.), chair of the House Freedom Caucus, also signed the letter, along with Reps. Dan Bishop (N.C.), Andy Biggs (Ariz.), Matt Rosendale (Mont.), Matt Gaetz (Fla.), Ralph Norman (S.C.), Bob Good (Va.), Byron Donalds (Fla.) and Andrew Clyde (Ga.), and Reps.-elect Anna Paulina Luna (Fla), Andy Ogles (Tenn.), and Eli Crane (Ariz.).

The letter also warns of further fracturing of the Republican Party if the legislation passes with the help of Republican senators.

“Kill this terrible bill or there is no point in pretending we are a united party, and we must prepare for a new political reality,” the letter said.

Text of the omnibus spending package, which would last through the end of the 2023 fiscal year in September, was released early Tuesday morning. Both chambers of Congress are expected to vote on the legislation this week before government funding runs out on Dec. 23.

The sweeping 4,155-page bill includes $44.9 billion in funding for Ukraine and NATO allies, $2 million in “off-campus” security for lawmakers, Electoral Count Act reform and a measure to ban the Chinese-owned social media app TikTok from government phones.

Many of the signers of the letter have withheld support from McCarthy’s Speakership bid as they push him to adopt more aggressive tactics and rules changes that would empower rank-and-file members. Biggs, Rosendale, Gaetz, Good, and Norman have all explicitly said or strongly indicated that they would vote against McCarthy in the Jan. 3 Speaker’s vote.

On Wednesday, McCarthy tweeted an endorsement of the tactics outlined in the letter.

“Agreed. Except no need to whip—when I’m Speaker, their bills will be dead on arrival in the House if this nearly $2T monstrosity is allowed to move forward over our objections and the will of the American people,” McCarthy said .

McCarthy had already echoed the concerns outlined in the letter and called for a continuing resolution into the new year so a Republican-controlled House could have leverage to push for spending cuts and other priorities. Some senators have chalked up his stance as a political move in order to earn support for the Speakership, though McCarthy has bushed off that assertion.

This story was updated at 11:28 a.m.

Comments / 0

Related
WSAV News 3

House to vote on funding bill Friday

The House will vote on a $1.7 trillion government funding package Friday, one day after the Senate approved the measure and just hours before the midnight shutdown deadline. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) announced the vote on the House floor Thursday afternoon, shortly after the Senate approved the omnibus bill. He said a vote […]
WSAV News 3

Senate passes $1.7 trillion omnibus spending package

The Senate on Thursday voted to pass a $1.7 trillion omnibus package that funds the federal government through September, provides Ukraine with $45 billion in military and economic aid and sets aside $38 billion for emergency disaster assistance. It also includes reforms to the Electoral Count Act in response to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack […]
OHIO STATE
WSAV News 3

Pelosi gifts Zelensky US flag that flew above Capitol

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) gifted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky an encased American flag that flew over the U.S. Capitol during his visit on Wednesday. After Zelensky addressed members of Congress with a passionate speech, Pelosi shook his hand and presented the U.S. flag inside a special triangular case. “This flag was flown over the […]
WASHINGTON STATE
WSAV News 3

Newspaper: Georgia congressman may have illegally voted

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia congressman voted three times this year in a county where he no longer lives, possibly violating state law, state records show. Republican U.S. Rep. Drew Ferguson’s congressional website shows he lives with his wife in The Rock, 63 miles away from his former home in West Point. Voter registration records […]
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

25-year-old inmate in Effingham County Jail dies

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A 25-year-old inmate in the Effingham County Jail died Thursday morning. Nathaniel Rought died of natural causes around 9:45 that morning, according to the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO). Police say there’s no evidence of foul play. ECSO continues to investigate the death. No further details were released.
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

5 things NOT to do at home during the Arctic freeze

Forecasters predict an onslaught of heavy snow, ice, flooding and powerful winds from Thursday to Saturday in a broad swath of the country, from the Plains and Midwest to the East Coast. A surge of Arctic air will follow. The Christmas weekend could be the coldest in decades.
WSAV News 3

Biden greets Zelensky at White House

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived at the White House on Wednesday afternoon, greeted by President Biden and first lady Jill Biden for the start of an unprecedented first trip to Washington since the Russia war began. Zelensky pulled up in a black SUV, featuring an American flag and a Ukrainian flag, that let him out […]
WASHINGTON STATE
The Hill

TikTok bans on government devices raise questions about platform’s future

TikTok is getting banned from a growing number of federal and state devices, underscoring how political winds are turning against the platform given worries about China and raising questions about its future.   The latest development is the decision by Republicans and Democrats in Congress to include a measure banning TikTok from devices used by federal employees in the $1.7…
WSAV News 3

Federal effort to boost election worker protections fizzles

ATLANTA (AP) — Federal proposals that would have significantly boosted security funding for election offices and heightened penalties for threatening their staff failed to advance this year, leaving state officials looking to their legislatures for support. The massive budget bill that passed Congress on Friday will send $75 million in election security grants to states, […]
COLORADO STATE
WSAV News 3

Georgia special grand jury wraps up probe of Trump, allies

ATLANTA (AP) — A special grand jury investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and his allies illegally tried to overturn his defeat in the 2020 election in Georgia appears to be wrapping up its work, but many questions remain. The investigation is one of several that could result in criminal charges against the former president as he asks voters to return him to […]
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

58K+
Followers
16K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy