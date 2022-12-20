ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Mull's Meats added to Las Vegas historic property register

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A barbecue favorite has been added to the list of historic Las Vegas locations. The city council voted unanimously this week to list John Mull's Meats and Road Kill Grill as a historic site on the Las Vegas Historic Property Register. According to the city,...
Spark Light it Up

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Looking for something to do with your friends and family in town this weekend?. Why not pop over to Red Rock casino for a luxury bowling experience?. Joining me now with more is Joe Yalda, vice president of guest experiences.
Caesars unveils $5M 'Emperor Package' for Las Vegas Grand Prix F1 race

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Caesars Entertainment has unveiled its "Emperor Package" for guests looking for a luxurious Formula 1 visit. The $5 million package is described as a "lavish" experience that includes 12 tickets to the Paddock Club and five nights at Nobu Hotel Caesars Palace in conjunction with the Las Vegas Grand Prix next year.
Las Vegas Rescue Mission offers holiday meals

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Rescue Mission is offering a special holiday meal for those in need this season. The rescue offered free meals to people living on the streets on Friday. Volunteers say it's the least they can do for the community during this holiday season.
Jackson's Bar & Grill hosts prime rib special on Christmas day

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A local restaurant is providing a Christmas feast for families in need this holiday weekend. Jackson's Bar & Grill is offering a discounted prime rib steak dinner available only on Sunday, Dec. 25 from 11 a.m. - 8 a.m. The Christmas special includes a 1...
Mad dash for last minute holiday shopping

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Shoppers pack Meadows Mall with less than 48 hours until Christmas to find last-minute gifts for everyone on their holiday list. “There's some people that I kind of forgot about until the last second, so I had to come get a couple of things,” Jackson Lawrence said. "I tried to get here as soon as they opened because I came yesterday, and it was really packed, and I couldn't really get any shopping done. So, I tried to get here a little earlier today."
Drivers and businesses prepare for 'Dropicana' and temporary closures

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Major traffic disruptions are set to begin at the end of January as the Nevada Department of Transportation begins work on a critical part of the $305 million renovation of the Interstate 15 / Tropicana interchange. The department is calling it “Dropicana” and is expected...
Fire destroys Henderson family home

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A family in Henderson will not be spending Christmas in the comfort of their home after a fire destroyed nearly everything inside. Christian Center Church is lending a hand after the home of Bobby Albert and his family went up in flames. Albert held back...
Local volunteers wrap gifts for veteran families

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Local veteran families are getting some holiday cheer right in time for Christmas. The Veterans Community Commission joined volunteers in hosting the GI Family Christmas project to give back to local families. Volunteers had the opportunity to shop around town and find gifts for nominated...
Police investigate crash on I-15 near Jean

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada State Police are on scene of a rollover crash on southbound I-15 near Jean. Southbound I-15 after Jean remains closed. The investigation is ongoing. Check back for updates.
Investigation underway for officer-involved shooting in Henderson

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Henderson Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in the southeast valley. According to Sergeant Julio Delgado with Henderson Police, a neighbor saw two men possibly breaking into a vehicle around 8:18 a.m., so he called the police. Officers responded and located the two subjects matching...
