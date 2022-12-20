Read full article on original website
news3lv.com
John Mull's Meats added to Las Vegas historic property register
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A barbecue favorite has been added to the list of historic Las Vegas locations. The city council voted unanimously this week to list John Mull's Meats and Road Kill Grill as a historic site on the Las Vegas Historic Property Register. According to the city,...
news3lv.com
Spark Light it Up
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Looking for something to do with your friends and family in town this weekend?. Why not pop over to Red Rock casino for a luxury bowling experience?. Joining me now with more is Joe Yalda, vice president of guest experiences.
news3lv.com
Caesars unveils $5M 'Emperor Package' for Las Vegas Grand Prix F1 race
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Caesars Entertainment has unveiled its "Emperor Package" for guests looking for a luxurious Formula 1 visit. The $5 million package is described as a "lavish" experience that includes 12 tickets to the Paddock Club and five nights at Nobu Hotel Caesars Palace in conjunction with the Las Vegas Grand Prix next year.
news3lv.com
NV Energy customers see higher than expected bills in November
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Our neighbors in the northern part of Nevada are getting a bit of shock when they open up their power bill. Some NV Energy customers are seeing bills more than 100% higher than the previous month. The higher bills are being blamed on a rate...
news3lv.com
Local immigrant from Mexico receives doctorate from UNLV in mechanical engineering
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An immigrant from Mexico just obtained her doctorate in mechanical engineering from UNLV. Maria Ramos Gonzalez moved to the United States just before her first birthday in 1992. Gonzalez attended the Advanced Technologies Academy in the valley before heading to UNLV for undergrad. She has...
news3lv.com
Traveling by car for the holidays? Here are the worst times to travel
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — People traveling by car could have travel times up to 25% longer for the holidays. According to Inrix, the worst days to be on the road are the Tuesday and Wednesday after Christmas and the day after New Year's Day. The report states 3 p.m....
news3lv.com
Las Vegas Rescue Mission offers holiday meals
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Rescue Mission is offering a special holiday meal for those in need this season. The rescue offered free meals to people living on the streets on Friday. Volunteers say it's the least they can do for the community during this holiday season.
news3lv.com
Jackson's Bar & Grill hosts prime rib special on Christmas day
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A local restaurant is providing a Christmas feast for families in need this holiday weekend. Jackson's Bar & Grill is offering a discounted prime rib steak dinner available only on Sunday, Dec. 25 from 11 a.m. - 8 a.m. The Christmas special includes a 1...
news3lv.com
Animal Foundation holiday hours, adopt a new furry friend before the year ends
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Christmas is here, but there is still time to get a new furry friend. The Animal Foundation will be open on Christmas Eve from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. However, they will be closed on Christmas Day. Regular hours will resume on Tuesday, Dec. 27,...
news3lv.com
Mad dash for last minute holiday shopping
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Shoppers pack Meadows Mall with less than 48 hours until Christmas to find last-minute gifts for everyone on their holiday list. “There's some people that I kind of forgot about until the last second, so I had to come get a couple of things,” Jackson Lawrence said. "I tried to get here as soon as they opened because I came yesterday, and it was really packed, and I couldn't really get any shopping done. So, I tried to get here a little earlier today."
news3lv.com
Firefighters of Southern Nevada Burn Foundation ends toy drive with Christmas Eve surprise
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One Boys and Girls Club got a special visit from Santa's firefighting helpers in North Las Vegas. They arrived in six different firetrucks, all filled with brand-new toys. It's all part of the annual Firefighters of Southern Nevada Burn Foundation's holiday neighborhood blitz. Toys were...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas Ukrainian community comes together as specter of war persists
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Christmas Eve marks ten months to the day since Russia invaded Ukraine. Over 300 days of war and just as many nights of fear and uncertainty. With the specter of war ever present, the Las Vegas Ukrainian community said they want “peace” for Christmas and the new year.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas police search for missing teen last seen near east Las Vegas park
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) is looking for a teen who may be in severe emotional distress and need medical assistance. 16-year-old Kimi Osurman was last seen Friday morning near Justice Myron E. Leavitt & Jaycee Community Park, located at St. Louis Ave and Eastern.
news3lv.com
Nye County officials need help finding person responsible for 'dumping dog'
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Officials with Nye County are looking for the owner of a dog who they believe was left to die. The dog was found severely dehydrated and barely alive in the dead animal pit at the dump in Pahrump. Animal control responded immediately and rushed the...
news3lv.com
Drivers and businesses prepare for 'Dropicana' and temporary closures
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Major traffic disruptions are set to begin at the end of January as the Nevada Department of Transportation begins work on a critical part of the $305 million renovation of the Interstate 15 / Tropicana interchange. The department is calling it “Dropicana” and is expected...
news3lv.com
Fire destroys Henderson family home
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A family in Henderson will not be spending Christmas in the comfort of their home after a fire destroyed nearly everything inside. Christian Center Church is lending a hand after the home of Bobby Albert and his family went up in flames. Albert held back...
news3lv.com
Local volunteers wrap gifts for veteran families
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Local veteran families are getting some holiday cheer right in time for Christmas. The Veterans Community Commission joined volunteers in hosting the GI Family Christmas project to give back to local families. Volunteers had the opportunity to shop around town and find gifts for nominated...
news3lv.com
Police investigate crash on I-15 near Jean
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada State Police are on scene of a rollover crash on southbound I-15 near Jean. Southbound I-15 after Jean remains closed. The investigation is ongoing. Check back for updates.
news3lv.com
Push to break up Nevada school districts won't make ballot as signatures fall short
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An initiative that could have given cities in Nevada the ability to break away from county-spanning school districts won't make appear before lawmakers or voters in the next two years. The group Community Schools Initiative said Friday that its initiative did not meet the necessary...
news3lv.com
Investigation underway for officer-involved shooting in Henderson
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Henderson Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in the southeast valley. According to Sergeant Julio Delgado with Henderson Police, a neighbor saw two men possibly breaking into a vehicle around 8:18 a.m., so he called the police. Officers responded and located the two subjects matching...
