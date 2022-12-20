ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Local, national gas prices to dip even lower over holiday weekend

By Adam Conn
 5 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Gas prices under $2.50? It’s a Christmas miracle!

While it was reported Monday that gas prices have dropped below $3 per gallon in Columbus, $2.90 to be exact, GasBuddy is predicting that prices will fall even further over the holiday weekend.

Pending winter storm brings back memories of Christmas 2004

The national price for a gallon of gas, which was down to $3.09 Monday, is expected to rest at $2.98 on Christmas Day, marking the first time the national average has dipped below $3 in nearly 600 days. Holiday prices will therefore be $1.83 per gallon lower than they were six months ago, according to GasBuddy.

26 states are now reporting average prices under $3, the lowest average since the summer of 2021. The national average price per gallon was as high as $5 in June and nearly $7 in California.

“Finally, things are starting to feel a bit more normal with gas prices far more affordable. Americans are saving around $25 per fill-up compared to prices this summer,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

Columbus Gas Price Tracker

Locally, at least 15 gas stations are reporting prices as low as $2.48 per gallon in Columbus, which had its average price per gallon listed 19 cents lower than the national average on Monday. If that trend continues, the average price could be in the $2.80 range on Christmas.

Over the last month the average price per gallon has dropped 75 cents per gallon.

“While we’re closing out the year on a positive note, challenges remain that could drive prices up again next spring, so motorists might want to keep their expectations in check and enjoy the sub-$3 gasoline while they can,” De Haan said.

