Read full article on original website
Related
As demand grows for children’s pain relievers, Delaware Valley experts offer safe alternatives and warnings of dosing errors
Both Dr. Mayank Amin and his wife are pharmacists. They’re also parents to a one-and-a-half-year-old child, with another on the way. They try to be well prepared for any illnesses or medical needs that may arise in their household, especially during winter with the rise of circulating seasonal viruses.
Dark chocolate might have health perks, but should you worry about lead in your bar?
Dark chocolate has long been touted as having health benefits. We’ve been told it can improve our moods, decrease inflammation and even increase blood flow. But some researchers are now warning of heavy metals in some of our favorite dark chocolate bars. Consumer Reports tested 28 dark chocolate bars,...
WHYY
Philadelphia, PA
19K+
Followers
17K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
WHYY connects you to your community and the world by delivering reliable information and worthwhile entertainment.https://whyy.org/
Comments / 0