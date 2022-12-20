Read full article on original website
10 Jailed In Hopkins County On Outstanding Felony Charges Over The Past 5 Days
Over the past 5 days (Dec. 19-23), 10 people were jailed in Hopkins County on outstanding felony charges, according to jail reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Josh Davis and Brennan Murray, and Sgt. Scott Davis reported stopping Francisco Valentin Sanchez (who is also known by Velenta Sanchez), around 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, on Interstate 30 west at mile marker 120 for a traffic offense committed with a Dodge Ram pickup. A records check showed the 30-year-old Dundalk, Maryland man to be wanted by authorities in Baltimore County, Maryland on rape—strong-arm warrant. Sanchez remained in the county jail Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, on the charge, according to jail reports.
Blood Drive Rescheduled Due To Weather
Due to record low temperatures, the Carter BloodCare had to cancel the blood drive slated at the hospital Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. The bus was unable to maintain the correct temperature range needed to collect the blood donations to help bolster area blood supplies through the holidays.. The blood drive has been rescheduled for next Wednesday, December 28, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Obituary – Pat “Lolly” Honeycutt
Funeral service for Pat Honeycutt, age 83, of Quitman, Texas will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home with Buddy Wiggins officiating. There will be no formal visitation. Mrs. Honeycutt passed away on December 18, 2022, at Greenville Garden Nursing and Rehab. Pat was...
SSHS Wildcat Band Recognized For Achievement At State Marching Contest
Sulphur Springs High School Wildcat Band members gathered around the courthouse steps this week to receive special recognition from Hopkins County Commissioners Court. Then, later that night, band leadership was also recognized by Sulphur Springs ISD Board of Trustees for the Wildcat Band’s achievement at the state marching competition.
Family & Community Health In Hopkins County
Note: This is the 5th in a series of Extension program impacts for 2022. By Johanna Hicks, Texas AgriLife Extension Agent For Family and Community Health in Hopkins County, [email protected]. I want to start by wishing everyone a Merry Christmas. I know this is a bittersweet time for many...
Meal A Day Menu And Senior Citizens Center Calendar for Dec. 26-30, 2022
MONDAY, Dec. 26 — Smothered Beef Patties, Brown Gravy, Mashed Potatoes, Green Beans and a Roll. TUESDAY, Dec. 27 — Ham & Broccoli Quiche, Hashbrowns, Fruit Salad and a Biscuit. WEDNESDAY, Dec. 28 — Beef Goolash, Baked Beans and Broccoli. THURSDAY, Dec. 29 — King Ranch Chicken...
Dr. David Sargent Honored At Retirement Celebration For 14 Years As ENT Specialist With CHRISTUS Clinic
Staff, coworkers, family, friends and community members gathered Monday evening to wish Dr. David Sargent well as he embarks on the next chapter of life – retirement. Sargent has most recently served as an ear, nose and throat specialist with CHRISTUS in Sulphur Springs. Brad Burgin, Practice Manager for...
Dial Allan Moffatt
Funeral services for Dial Allan Moffatt, age 76, of Sulphur Springs will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, December 17, 2022, at West Oaks Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Shooks Chapel Cemetery with grandsons serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, December 16, 2022, at West Oaks Funeral Home.
Kristi Rae Melton
Funeral services for Kristi Rae Melton, age 55, of Sulphur Springs will be conducted at 2 p.m. Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at West Oaks Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Harmony Cemetery with Jarrod Turner, Brent Turner, Blake Turner, Drew Holloway, Rick Grigsby, and Kevin Ward serving as pallbearers. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m., prior to service time.
Kansas Pair Jailed On Controlled Substance Charge
Campbell Man Arrested In Court On Controlled Substance Warrant. A Kansas pair was jailed this week on one controlled substance charge each, after deputies found approximately 12 grams of the substance in their vehicle during a traffic stop. That same day, a Campbell, Texas man was arrested in court on a controlled substance warrant.
A Career Day Event at Paris Junior College
The Sulphur Springs ISD Head Start Career Day was hosted recently by the PJC-Sulphur Springs Center TRIO-Education Opportunity Center. Maria Zuniga, PJC Educational Advisor, standing at right, and Jessica Hunt. PJC Recruiter, watch Anna smile at the camera. Paris Junior College — located in Paris, Texas, about 100 miles northeast...
Sulphur Springs ISD Choirs Concert
Sulphur Springs ISD fifth grader, middle school and high school choirs performed a holiday concert Dec. 6, 2022, in SSHS Auditorium. If you missed the SSISD Choirs Concert in the hustle and bustle of the the first week of December, KSST has it covered. Production Manager Matt Janson videoed the program for you to enjoy on your schedule. Watch on the link below, open on the KSST Radio 1230 YouTube Channel or catch the concert on Channel 18 throughout the month.
2 Travis Faculty Members Recognized as Gomez & Gomez 2022 Dual Language Exemplary Teachers
Two members of the faculty at Travis Primary have been recognized as Gomez & Gomez 2022 Dual Language Exemplary Teachers, Sulphur Springs ISD ESL Director Craig Toney announced at the December school board meeting. Both Lidia Mejia and Ana Karen Miranda received the distinguished honor after a recent evaluation of...
Hopkins County Records — Dec. 19, 2022
David Bryan Tredway II to Marina Guadalupe Medina Ramirez and Jesus Rodriguez Jr.; tract in the Thomas Tobar survey. Jason Moore, Jimy Don Moore and Tina Marie Moore to Brandon Moore and Kimberly Moore Yosten; tract in the Greenlief Neely. Brandon Moore, Kimberly Moore Yosten, Terrane William Yosten and Sabrina...
Here’s To A Healthy Holiday!
Family and Community Health Agent For Hopkins County. This most wonderful time of the year is known for cozy weather, family gatherings, and delicious holiday meals and treats. I won’t repeat the tips from my November Thanksgiving column, but I will reiterate a few things. Many times, holiday foods are high in calories, saturated fats, sodium, and added sugars. Therefore, it is important to be mindful of the foods and portions we are choosing. Holiday foods play an important role in bringing people together and connecting us with culture and traditions, but keep in mind that moderation is key.
Ken Self
A funeral service for Ken Self, age 56, of Sulphur Springs, Texas, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, December 16, 2022, at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home with Mickey Oates and Donna Albert officiating. Interment will follow at North Hopkins Cemetery with Adam Bates, Chris Baldwin, Jeremy Pierce, Thomas Riehl, Chris Self, Michael Self and BJ Hatley serving as pallbearers and Floyd Lawson, Matt Diaz, Joe Bell, Michael Ross, Jared Robinson and Ronnie Wolf serving as honorary pallbearers. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Mr. Self passed away on December 12, 2022.
Chamber Connection — Dec 21, 2022: Sock Drive, Breakfast With Santa On Tap; Holiday Ornaments Still Available
Nominations For Annual Chambers Awards, Submissions For Chamber Directory Are Currently Being Accepted. Butch, Amanda and Jaci at the Chamber of Commerce wish everyone a happy Christmas and a wonderful new year! Count your blessings during this season and embrace your loved ones. Christmas Activities. Doerksen Hospice is hosting a...
9 Members Of SSHS Chapter Advancing From Area To State TAFE Contest
The Sulphur Springs High School Chapter of Texas Association of Future Educators was well represented by 11 competitors at the Area 6 TAFE Leadership Conference, including 9 chapter members who are advancing to the state competition, to be held in March at the Kalahari Resort in Round Rock. “All students...
8 SSHS Wildcat Band Members Qualify For Area
Fifteen members of the Sulphur Springs High School Wildcat Band made the All-Region Band Friday, including eight whose auditions also qualified them for Area. Students selected to the All-Region Band following auditions Dec. 9, 2022, in New Boston include Carline Prickette, Laney Bankston, Mika Petty, Justin Chen, Isaac Stanley, Anthony Small, Levi Caton, Valeria Garcia, Cat Starzyk, Kate Hurley, Hannah Hughes, Aubrey Wiliams, Lucy McKenzie, Lauren Maynard, and Sadie Barnett; and Kami White was named a first alternate. Of those Prickette, Bankston, Petty, Chen, Stanley, Small, Caton and Garcia are also area qualifiers.
3 Jailed In Hopkins County On Felony Warrants
At least 3 people were jailed in Hopkins County on felony warrants over the past week, according to sheriff’s reports. Rowdy Lee Hargett was transferred by Hopkins County Sheriff’s Deputy Phillip Ryan from Jordan Unit of Texas Department of Criminal Justice in Pampa, Texas at 8:45 a.m. Dec. 13, 2022, to Hopkins County jail. The 29-year-old was booked into Hopkins County jail at 4:44 p.m. Dec. 13, 2022, on two warrants first-degree felony aggravated sexual assault of a child warrants. The offenses are alleged to have occurred on or about Sept. 17, 2017. Hargett’s bonds were recommended to be set at $100,000 per charge, according to arrest reports.
