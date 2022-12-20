30 apartment residents displaced by San Rafael fire

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. ( KRON ) – The Red Cross and the San Rafael Police Department are assisting residents of an apartment complex displaced by a fire of unknown origin, according to the department.

The fire was in a four-story complex on Canal Street, according to police and the Red Cross. Just before 2:30 p.m. Monday the department first received reports of the fire, which led to officers and firefighters being dispatched.

San Rafael police evacuated the streets in the area as firefighters successfully extinguished the fire.

The post did not state how many people were displaced, however the Red Cross Northern California Coastal Region tweeted the number was 30.

While “a few construction workers in the area of the fire were treated for minor smoke inhalation and released at the scene,” the cause of the fire is as yet undetermined.

“This incident was a great example of the teamwork between the fire department and police department to quickly handle a large scene and provide assistance to our community,” the post concluded.

