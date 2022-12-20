ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Rafael, CA

30 apartment residents displaced by San Rafael fire

By John Ferrannini
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10oVgV_0joxzK9000

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. ( KRON ) – The Red Cross and the San Rafael Police Department are assisting residents of an apartment complex displaced by a fire of unknown origin, according to the department.

The fire was in a four-story complex on Canal Street, according to police and the Red Cross. Just before 2:30 p.m. Monday the department first received reports of the fire, which led to officers and firefighters being dispatched.

San Rafael police evacuated the streets in the area as firefighters successfully extinguished the fire.

Humboldt County 6.4-magnitude earthquake leaves thousands without power

The post did not state how many people were displaced, however the Red Cross Northern California Coastal Region tweeted the number was 30.

While “a few construction workers in the area of the fire were treated for minor smoke inhalation and released at the scene,” the cause of the fire is as yet undetermined.

KRON ON is streaming live

“This incident was a great example of the teamwork between the fire department and police department to quickly handle a large scene and provide assistance to our community,” the post concluded.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Officials: Woman in California arrested for allegedly killing 2 young girls

SAN FRANCISCO — A woman in San Francisco, California, has been arrested for allegedly killing a 1-year-old girl and a 5-year-old girl, officials say. On Friday, just after 7:30 a.m., San Francisco Police Department said in a news release that officers were called to a unit on Navy Road for a report of two unresponsive juveniles. When officers arrived, they met up with both parents, who told them where the juveniles were inside the house. Officers rendered aid immediately.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Pilot injured after Christmas Eve plane crash at Livermore airport

LIVERMORE, Calif. (KRON) — A pilot is injured after a plane crash Saturday on Christmas Eve at the Livermore Municipal Airport, Airport Manager Michael Musca confirmed to KRON4. The crash happened around 5 p.m. The pilot suffered injuries, but their condition is unknown at this time. According to Musca, emergency crews had to extract the […]
LIVERMORE, CA
KRON4 News

Person stabbed with knife at UC Berkeley campus

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — A person was stabbed with a knife at UC Berkeley Friday evening, and the attacker may have been nude, according to the university’s police department. Shortly before midnight, the person was walking northbound on Bowditch Street crossing Bancroft Way. After the person reached the sidewalk, an individual came up from behind, hit […]
BERKELEY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Man who spray painted threatening messages around Vallejo arrested

VALLEJO -- Police in Vallejo on Friday arrested a man suspected of spray painting threats against President Biden and President Obama on buildings around town, authorities said.According to a release issued by the Vallejo Police Department, on December 19, officers responded to multiple calls regarding graffiti with threatening messages directed towards Presidents Biden and Obama painted on structures across the city.Vallejo clean-up crews worked to remove the graffiti from several private and public structures. An investigation by police identified the suspect as Thomas Dale Hughs, who continued to paint threatening messages on structures after the city removed the graffiti. Officials estimate Hughs caused over $1,000 in destruction to buildings around Vallejo.Hughs was taken into custody on Friday after officers located him in Vallejo. He admitted to painting the graffiti after being read his rights and was booked into the Solano County Jail.
VALLEJO, CA
KRON4 News

35 firefighters respond to Livermore house fire, 2 displaced

LIVERMORE, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were displaced after a fire burned a house in rural Livermore, the Alameda County Fire Department said in a tweet. Nobody was injured. Crews responded to the fire on Altamont Pass Road on Tuesday afternoon. ACFD said more than 35 firefighters were needed to combat the blaze. The Livermore-Pleasanton […]
LIVERMORE, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Driver Arrested in Oakland Fatality Crash

Vehicle Exits Grizzly Peak Boulevard, Resulting in a Fatality. The driver of a vehicle was placed under arrest on December 20 following a fatality crash where a female passenger died. The collision occurred on Grizzly Peak Boulevard between the Scotts Peak Trail Head and Claremont Avenue around 12:44 a.m. When officers with the Oakland Police Department arrived at the scene, they discovered that the vehicle had been going east when it exited the roadway and passed down an embankment.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4

Woman killed in Concord hit-and-run crash, suspect still at large

KRON4's Philippe Djegal reports. Read more at KRON4.com: https://trib.al/VupL9J9. Woman killed in Concord hit-and-run crash, suspect …. KRON4's Philippe Djegal reports. Read more at KRON4.com: https://trib.al/VupL9J9. Pittsburg boxing gym’s toy drive exceeds expectations …. KRON4's Philippe Djegal reports. Grandmother killed in deadly hit and run collision. KRON4's Philippe Djegal...
CONCORD, CA
ksro.com

Deceased Couple in Santa Rosa Identified

The couple found shot to death inside a home in Santa Rosa on Wednesday morning have been identified. Police say 50-year-old Eric Nance and 44-year-old Melany Texeira were boyfriend and girlfriend. Officers found their bodies after a relative requested a welfare check. Both Nance and Texeira were shot once and a gun was found nearby. Investigators have not announced a motive.
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRON4 News

Palo Alto 7-Eleven robbed, suspects at large

PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — Four suspects who robbed the 7-Eleven in Palo Alto’s Midtown neighborhood on Wednesday remain at large, according to a news release from Palo Alto PD. Officers were alerted to the crime at around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday when the Palo Alto PD 24-hour dispatch center got a call from a clerk […]
PALO ALTO, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

57K+
Followers
17K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy