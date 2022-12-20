ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

winonaradio.com

Minnesota’s Road’s Rank Second In Country

(KWNO)- With Holiday travel and unique road conditions within that travel this year, ConsumerAffairs decided to research which state roads are the best and worst based on the condition of the roads. According to ConsumerAffairs research, Minnesota came in at 2nd best road conditions in the entire country, while Wisconsin...
