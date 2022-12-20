Read full article on original website
Dollar General is Opening a New Store in Former Family Video BuildingBryan DijkhuizenHolland, MI
Explore this Massive Thrift Store in MichiganTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Major restaurant chain opens another new location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
The Golden Apple Tale treasure hunt is a decades old Michigan mysteryAuthor Ed AndersonGrand Rapids, MI
Popular discount supermarket chain set to open another location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersHudsonville, MI
Grand Rapids glass company purchases new headquarters
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A Grand Rapids-based glass company has a new headquarters. Vos Glass has purchased a single-story 59,582 square foot building at 3800 Stahl Dr. SE that formerly housed the Sparks Belting Company, according to a news release from Advantage Commercial Real Estate. “We looked for almost...
What Grand Rapids Restaurants Are Open on Christmas?
Maybe your Christmas dinner plans fell through or you just don't feel like cooking. There's always the possibility of a holiday cooking-related disaster as well... If you find your Christmas ham burnt to a crisp, there are several restaurants in the Grand Rapids area that are open on the holiday this year.
Blizzard is 'snow' big deal for these Grand Haven businesses
While the blizzard continued to pound Grand Haven on Friday, some businesses decided to still remain open.
Morning Sun
50th anniversary of PBB disaster to be commemorated
In the early 1970s there likely weren’t many people, with the exception of scientists, chemists and those who worked at the former Velsicol Chemical Co. plant in St. Louis, who had ever heard of polybrominated biphenyls, or PBBs. Just a few years later, however, that would no longer be...
Blizzard can’t stop Grand Rapids wedding
The blizzard couldn't stop a couple from getting married Friday afternoon in Grand Rapids.
Michigan overstock stores turn inventory glut into discount gold
Standing outside at 9 a.m. on a cold December morning, Sophie Ewing is gearing up for a treasure hunt. She is in a long line of more than 20 shoppers waiting for doors to open at a B2 bargain bins store in Grand Rapids. Every Tuesday new inventory comes to...
This Town in Michigan Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Michigan, you should add the following town to your list.
Fox17
New store in Grand Rapids caters to all LEGO lovers
GRAND RAPIDS, Mi. — Bricks & Minifigs is an aftermarket LEGO store, specializing in new and used LEGO items. Husband and wife team Nathan and Julia Petersen will buy and trade sets, offer bulk tubs to find pieces you need and sell hard-to-find retired creations. Plus, they have a huge selection of Minifigs - from the Muppets to Harry Potter, to Star Wars to vegetables! They carry the largest assortment of new, used and retired LEGO sets in the area and hope to help all LEGO lovers grow their collection. The store is at 2729 Breton Road SE in Grand Rapids. Check out their website for more information. bricksandminifigs.com/grandrapids-mi/
Blizzard of 2022 — How’d we stack up?
The biggest storm in a decade delivered whipping winds and blizzard conditions the week of Christmas with lingering affects lasting through Christmas Day. The storm is considered to be just as strong, if not stronger than the Ground Hog Day Blizzard of 2011.
Tree houses, yurts expected at park near Lake Michigan in 2024
FERRYSBURG, MI – Yurts, tree houses, a campground, kayak access, improved parking areas and restrooms and more are expected to be completed at Ottawa Sands park in 2024. The host of improvements in the first phase is billed at about $9.1 million, with only about $4.7 million of those funds raised or pending.
What’s going on off Byron Center Avenue? Developer has major plans
KENT COUNTY, MI — A new 178-unit apartment project is set to break ground in Wyoming next year. The apartments will be located on the north side of 52nd Street SW, east of Byron Center Avenue. The 11.79-acre property is southwest of The Pines Golf Course and will house a total of 15 buildings.
Surfers brave blizzard conditions to catch the perfect wave in Grand Haven
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Two surfers could be seen just off the pier in Grand Haven on Friday morning, trying to take advantage of the huge waves the storm brought in. The waves on Lake Michigan are forecasted to be anywhere between 12 and 16 feet with the possibility of some waves cresting at 20 feet.
mibiz.com
Corewell Health pursues ‘bold vision’ as post-merger integration continues in 2023
Tina Freese Decker led the blockbuster 2022 merger between Grand Rapids-based Spectrum Heath and Beaumont Health in Southfield that created Corewell Health, the largest in-state health system in Michigan with 22 hospitals and about 64,000 employees. In 2023, the focus is on further integrating the two health systems while navigating a tough financial environment and the staffing shortage that care providers face today, said Freese Decker, who this month was named by trade publication Modern Healthcare as one of the 100 Most Influential People in Healthcare of 2022.
Religious groups offer virtual Christmas services amidst storm
As road conditions continue to worsen during a powerful winter storm hitting West Michigan, religious groups have had to make some tough decisions during one of the most important times of the year for them.
Spectrum Health to close multiple West Michigan locations due to winter storm
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Spectrum Health has announced that it will be closing multiple locations in West Michigan over the holiday weekend due to a severe winter storm that is expected to pass through. Spectrum, soon to be permanently renamed Corewell Health, says that Hospitals, surgical services and urgent...
The Weather Channel in Michigan: ‘One of the worst blizzards I’ve covered over the past 30 years’
HOLLAND, MI - Holland was blown into the national spotlight this week when meteorologist Mike Seidel from The Weather Channel landed in town to report on the Christmas Week blizzard that has shut down highways, caused pileups and knocked out power to thousands across the state. “One of the worst...
These will be the 6 worst Michigan roads to drive on Friday and Saturday
UPDATE: Dangerous sub-zero wind chills to continue, how to spot signs of frostbite. We’ve been hearing the warnings for days: Blizzard conditions smacking parts of Michigan today and Saturday will make driving in some areas nearly impossible - and very dangerous. Little to no visibility for drivers, blowing snow, drifting snow and rapidly falling temperatures.
1051thebounce.com
10 Michigan Restaurants Open on Christmas Day
Christmas is almost here, but what if you’re just not in the mood to cook on the festive day? Thankfully, some restaurants are open on Christmas Day. One of my favorite Christmas memories was actually having Christmas brunch at an IHOP in Grand Rapids, Michigan, during the ice storm of 2013. As the story goes, the power was out for several days, and it was freezing. My family and I stayed with some family who somehow had power a few days before Christmas. Then, closer to Christmas, we went to Grand Rapids, where the entire city had power. Since a “normal” Christmas wasn’t possible, we went to IHOP on Christmas day, and it was so fun. I don’t eat traditional Christmas food, since I’m a vegetarian, so I was in heaven eating chocolate-chip pancakes for Christmas brunch.
Dollar General is Opening a New Store in Former Family Video Building
Photo byMike Kalasnik from Fort Mill, USA - Dollar General Market Clarksville, TNUploaded by AlbertHerrin. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Holland Sentineland for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.
Here's what it looks like in Holland
HOLLAND, Mich — The lakeshore is bracing for snowfall to transition to lake effect, as the Blizzard Warning remains in effect through Saturday evening. Conditions will only worsen as Friday goes on and gusty winds increase in coverage and intensity. Road conditions have been poor with numerous accidents reported.
