MLive

Grand Rapids glass company purchases new headquarters

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A Grand Rapids-based glass company has a new headquarters. Vos Glass has purchased a single-story 59,582 square foot building at 3800 Stahl Dr. SE that formerly housed the Sparks Belting Company, according to a news release from Advantage Commercial Real Estate. “We looked for almost...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
98.7 WFGR

What Grand Rapids Restaurants Are Open on Christmas?

Maybe your Christmas dinner plans fell through or you just don't feel like cooking. There's always the possibility of a holiday cooking-related disaster as well... If you find your Christmas ham burnt to a crisp, there are several restaurants in the Grand Rapids area that are open on the holiday this year.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Morning Sun

50th anniversary of PBB disaster to be commemorated

In the early 1970s there likely weren’t many people, with the exception of scientists, chemists and those who worked at the former Velsicol Chemical Co. plant in St. Louis, who had ever heard of polybrominated biphenyls, or PBBs. Just a few years later, however, that would no longer be...
ALMA, MI
Fox17

New store in Grand Rapids caters to all LEGO lovers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mi. — Bricks & Minifigs is an aftermarket LEGO store, specializing in new and used LEGO items. Husband and wife team Nathan and Julia Petersen will buy and trade sets, offer bulk tubs to find pieces you need and sell hard-to-find retired creations. Plus, they have a huge selection of Minifigs - from the Muppets to Harry Potter, to Star Wars to vegetables! They carry the largest assortment of new, used and retired LEGO sets in the area and hope to help all LEGO lovers grow their collection. The store is at 2729 Breton Road SE in Grand Rapids. Check out their website for more information. bricksandminifigs.com/grandrapids-mi/
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD TV8

Blizzard of 2022 — How’d we stack up?

The biggest storm in a decade delivered whipping winds and blizzard conditions the week of Christmas with lingering affects lasting through Christmas Day. The storm is considered to be just as strong, if not stronger than the Ground Hog Day Blizzard of 2011.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
mibiz.com

Corewell Health pursues ‘bold vision’ as post-merger integration continues in 2023

Tina Freese Decker led the blockbuster 2022 merger between Grand Rapids-based Spectrum Heath and Beaumont Health in Southfield that created Corewell Health, the largest in-state health system in Michigan with 22 hospitals and about 64,000 employees. In 2023, the focus is on further integrating the two health systems while navigating a tough financial environment and the staffing shortage that care providers face today, said Freese Decker, who this month was named by trade publication Modern Healthcare as one of the 100 Most Influential People in Healthcare of 2022.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
1051thebounce.com

10 Michigan Restaurants Open on Christmas Day

Christmas is almost here, but what if you’re just not in the mood to cook on the festive day? Thankfully, some restaurants are open on Christmas Day. One of my favorite Christmas memories was actually having Christmas brunch at an IHOP in Grand Rapids, Michigan, during the ice storm of 2013. As the story goes, the power was out for several days, and it was freezing. My family and I stayed with some family who somehow had power a few days before Christmas. Then, closer to Christmas, we went to Grand Rapids, where the entire city had power. Since a “normal” Christmas wasn’t possible, we went to IHOP on Christmas day, and it was so fun. I don’t eat traditional Christmas food, since I’m a vegetarian, so I was in heaven eating chocolate-chip pancakes for Christmas brunch.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Here's what it looks like in Holland

HOLLAND, Mich — The lakeshore is bracing for snowfall to transition to lake effect, as the Blizzard Warning remains in effect through Saturday evening. Conditions will only worsen as Friday goes on and gusty winds increase in coverage and intensity. Road conditions have been poor with numerous accidents reported.
HOLLAND, MI

