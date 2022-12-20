Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
onfocus.news
Ayden Phillips Drops 41 points, Almond-Bancroft Drops Spencer
The Almond-Bancroft Boys dropped Spencer in nonconference boys basketball, 86-51. Ayden Phillips poured in 41 points to lead A-B. Almond-Bancroft scoring: Dernbach 9, Pratt 8, Lamb 8, Phillips 41, Stiles 8, Omernick 6, Miner 10. Spencer scoring: Jones 21, Bacon 3, Peterson 2, Prybylski 2, Rucker 2, Roehborn 13, Kind...
onfocus.news
D.C. Evergreens Boys Swimming Handles Wisconsin Rapids
D.C. Everest defeated Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln in WVC Boys Swimming, 110-57. ***********************************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s simple. Witness some great performances? Hear about top athletes and top teams in our area?. Author: David Keech. David...
onfocus.news
All-Valley Football Association Football Team led by Off. POY Foemmel(Marshfield) Def. POY Akey(Rapids)
FIRST TEAM – OFFENSE. Position Name School Yr. Ht. Wt. Offensive Line *Cayden Kershaw Wausau West 12 6’1″ 230. Offensive Line *Brandt Rice Wausau West 12 6’4″ 285. Offensive Line *Noah Peterson Marshfield 12 6’3″ 265. Offensive Line Cole Stevens D.C. Everest 12...
onfocus.news
Marshfield Girls Basketball Tramples Wausau East
The Marshfield Tigers trampled Wausau East in WVC Girls Basketball, 82-32.. Marshfield scoring: Katzentberger 5, Foemmel 13, Kolbeck 2, Charron 3, Minsaas 22, Abney 3, Grancorvitz 14, Bousum 16, Wucherpfenning 4. ***********************************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s...
onfocus.news
Edgar Boys Outlast Assumption
Edgar defeated Assumption in Marawood Conference South Basketball, 60-47. Brett Baumgartner led Edgar with 18 points. Leyton Schuett added 16 points for the Wildcats. Karter Butt and Baumgartner had 11 and 10 rebounds respectively for Edgar. Edgar scoring: Schuett 16, Weisenberger 2, Baumgartner 18, Butt 6, Davis 7, Streit 11.
onfocus.news
D.C. Everest Boys Outlast Stevens Point
D.C. Everest downed SPASH in WVC Boys Basketball, 76-68. D.C. Everest scoring: McFarlane 12, Ebersold 9, Sangster 2, Felch 12, Priebe 14 Hall 14, Soehl 7, Stuedemann 5, Zoesch 1. SPASH scoring: Tuscherer 7, Diekelman 7, Miller 2, Chandonais 23, Council 7, Suehs 8, Klish 4. ***********************************************************************. Know some top...
onfocus.news
Neillsville Girls Wallop Spencer
Neillsville blitzed Spencer 75-18 in Cloverbelt Girls Basketball. Paris Opelt led the Warriors with 24 points. Neillsville scoring: Rochester 13, Langreck 3, Subke 12, Trunkel 18, Opelt 23, Kuhn 4, Ormond 2. Spencer scoring: Meyer 9, Weber 2, Soback 1, Krause 4, Kohls 2. ***********************************************************************. Know some top athletic performances?...
onfocus.news
Pacelli Boys Outscore Shiocton
Pacelli outscored Shiocton in CWC Boys Basketball, 91-79. Camden Schurk had 26 points to lead Pacelli. Jaydon Awe added 22 points and pulled down 16 rebounds for the Cardinals. Pacelli scoring: Van Order 17, Mayer 19, Schurk 26, Martin 5, Awe 22, Flees 2. Report (15) ***********************************************************************. Know some top...
onfocus.news
Marshfield School Forest Open for Skiing, Snowshoeing, and Fat-Biking
The Marshfield Area Ski Touring Foundation (MASTF) has given the all-clear for skiing, snow biking, and snowshoeing on their trails. MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Located off County Road N, 12 miles southwest of Marshfield. In cooperation with the Marshfield School Board, MASTF developed and operates a 12-kilometer ski trail system groomed for both classic diagonal stride and skate techniques. They also groom and maintain a separate trail system with more than 6 miles of snow bike and snowshoe trails. This beautiful trail system winds through terrain which provides a challenging and scenic experience for all levels of skiing and biking proficiency.
onfocus.news
Water Main Break on Willow/Fillmore in Marshfield
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – As temperatures dip well into the negatives this Friday, Marshfield Utilities is busy addressing a water main break on Fillmore/Willow in Marshfield. For more information on water main breaks and how to address them, click here. We welcome your stories! Contact us at [email protected]!
onfocus.news
MAPS Shares Story of “Christmas Miracle” Dog
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – On December 6, Marshfield Area Pet Shelter received an emergency phone call from the Wood County Sheriff’s Dept. A sweet lab mix had been hit by a car. Staff sprang into action to assess the condition of the injured dog. X-rays revealed a fractured pelvis in three places and numerous broken teeth.
Comments / 0