The Marshfield Area Ski Touring Foundation (MASTF) has given the all-clear for skiing, snow biking, and snowshoeing on their trails. MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Located off County Road N, 12 miles southwest of Marshfield. In cooperation with the Marshfield School Board, MASTF developed and operates a 12-kilometer ski trail system groomed for both classic diagonal stride and skate techniques. They also groom and maintain a separate trail system with more than 6 miles of snow bike and snowshoe trails. This beautiful trail system winds through terrain which provides a challenging and scenic experience for all levels of skiing and biking proficiency.

MARSHFIELD, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO