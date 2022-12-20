ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

TikTok bans on government devices raise questions about platform’s future

TikTok is getting banned from a growing number of federal and state devices, underscoring how political winds are turning against the platform given worries about China and raising questions about its future.   The latest development is the decision by Republicans and Democrats in Congress to include a measure banning TikTok from devices used by federal employees in the $1.7…

Comments / 0

Community Policy