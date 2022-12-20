JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As temperatures drop into the 20s this holiday weekend, area homeless shelters have been working to spread awareness and expand capacity. According to state data, there were more than 1,100 people experiencing homelessness in Duval County last year. And now the weather adds a sense of urgency to the need this holiday season. Local organizations are already planning ahead, with the Salvation Army passing out blankets and warm clothing, and others doing outreach to make sure people on the streets are aware of the winter weather in Northeast Florida’s path.

