Jacksonville, FL

News4Jax.com

'Dangerous to be outside': Cold night shelters opening in Jacksonville area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As temperatures drop into the 20s this holiday weekend, area homeless shelters have been working to spread awareness and expand capacity. According to state data, there were more than 1,100 people experiencing homelessness in Duval County last year. And now the weather adds a sense of urgency to the need this holiday season. Local organizations are already planning ahead, with the Salvation Army passing out blankets and warm clothing, and others doing outreach to make sure people on the streets are aware of the winter weather in Northeast Florida’s path.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WATCH: Hyundai Hometown Heroes

Watch our special profiles of our three Hyundai Hometown Heroes. Throughout 2022, News4JAX Insiders nominated and voted for winners in three categories:. First Responder - Ofc. Thomas Harper (Jacksonville Beach Police Dept.) Military - CSM Andrew Wynn, Sr. (Ret. - U.S. Army) Each received a brand new Hyundai Tucson SUV...
Massive fire at Springfield warehouse takes JFRD 2 hours to control

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A second-alarm fire on Jacksonville’s Eastside is finally under control Saturday evening after Jacksonville Fire and Recuse Department fought the blaze for two hours. JFRD was called to Surface Prep Supply, a sand and stone warehouse next to the train tracks on East 8th Street...
2 women, 1 man injured in triple shooting in Springfield: JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man and two women were injured early Saturday morning in a shooting in Springfield, near Springfield Middle School, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Police said that around 1:50 a.m. Saturday, a call came in about a woman who was shot at a house...
Multiple pedestrians struck on Lem Turner

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue is investigating a pedestrian-involved crash on the 9100 block of Lem Turner Road. Three people were hit and taken to the hospital, and one person has serious injuries, according to JFRD. It happened around 10:00 p.m. on Saturday night. News4Jax will...
First Coast Crime Stoppers sees recent decline in anonymous tips

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The number of tips rolling into First Coast Crime Stoppers has steadily declined over the past few years. Crime Stoppers works with law enforcement to get criminals off the streets by allowing members of the community to leave anonymous tips and receive a cash reward if the information leads to an arrest.
Christmas Day 2022: What’s open and closed?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After all the presents have been opened, there’s always a chance you forgot that one thing, which perhaps warrants a quick trip to the store. Or, maybe, you just want to make a trip for a cup of coffee or a bite to eat. We...
Winter storm woes causing headaches for holiday travelers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A major winter storm is hitting on what AAA predicted would be the busiest travel day before Christmas. Some states now have hundreds of miles of road closures, and the number of canceled flights at airports across the country was growing by the hour on Friday.
