Kathleen Mae “Kathy” Vawter, age 80, of Newton, Illinois, passed away at 2:17 AM – Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at Helia Healthcare in Newton, Illinois. Funeral services celebrating Kathy’s life will be held at 11:00 AM – Saturday, December 31, 2022, at the Meyer Funeral Home in Newton, Illinois, with Rick Britton officiating. Burial will be in the Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Newton, Illinois. Visitation will be held 1 hour before the service. Following the burial there will be a meal in memory of Kathy, held at the Veterans of Foreign Wars in Newton. In loving memory of Kathy, memorials may be made to the Meyer Funeral Home, 307 West Jourdan Street Newton, Illinois 62448. The obituary can be viewed, and condolences left at www.meyerfh.com.

NEWTON, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO