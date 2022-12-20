Read full article on original website
Kathleen Mae “Kathy” Vawter, 80
Kathleen Mae “Kathy” Vawter, age 80, of Newton, Illinois, passed away at 2:17 AM – Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at Helia Healthcare in Newton, Illinois. Funeral services celebrating Kathy’s life will be held at 11:00 AM – Saturday, December 31, 2022, at the Meyer Funeral Home in Newton, Illinois, with Rick Britton officiating. Burial will be in the Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Newton, Illinois. Visitation will be held 1 hour before the service. Following the burial there will be a meal in memory of Kathy, held at the Veterans of Foreign Wars in Newton. In loving memory of Kathy, memorials may be made to the Meyer Funeral Home, 307 West Jourdan Street Newton, Illinois 62448. The obituary can be viewed, and condolences left at www.meyerfh.com.
Louise Helen Mueller, 72
Louise Helen Mueller, 72, of Stewardson, IL, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 22, 2022. Louise was born on August 13, 1950, in Green Creek, the daughter of Joseph and Anna Wesselman. She married Ervin Mueller on November 19, 1977, and he preceded her in death on December 4, 1993.
Roger L. Balcer, 86
Roger L. Balcer, 86 of Effingham, passed away Thursday, December 22, 2022 at HSHS St. Anthony Memorial Hospital in Effingham. A memorial visitation will be held from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at Bauer Funeral Home in Effingham. Memorial donations may be given to the charity of the donor’s choice.
Friday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 30 year old Jacob A. Daniels of Altamont for DUI, illegal transportation of alcohol, and improper lane usage. Jacob was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 40 year old James A. Inman of Altamont for a Coles County FTA...
