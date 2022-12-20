ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester United extend contracts of Rashford, Shaw, Dalot and Fred

By Jamie Jackson
 5 days ago
Luke Shaw passes to Marcus Rashford Photograph: Ash Donelon/Manchester United/Getty Images

Manchester United have triggered the one-year contract extensions of Marcus Rashford , Luke Shaw, Diogo Dalot and Fred, and are in positive discussions with David de Gea regarding a new deal that would reduce the goalkeeper’s basic salary from about £300,000 a week.

Rashford, Shaw, Dalot and De Gea are first-choices under Erik ten Hag, and Fred is a squad player. If United had not chosen to take up the 12-month-options that are standard in their contracts for players under 30, Rashford, Shaw, Dalot and Fred would have been free in January to discuss moves to overseas clubs, as De Gea will be if he does not agree a new contract before the end of the month.

United want the Spaniard to sign a deal that pays him less each month but has lucrative incentives, rather than triggering the extra year in his terms, because De Gea is one of their highest-paid employees.

Fred is almost certain to be sold next summer but the extension means United can demand a fee. There are no discussions with Shaw regarding a new contract, though it would be some surprise if Ten Hag countenanced offers for the 27-year-old defender. This may also be true in the cases of Rashford and Dalot, both of whom have enjoyed a marked upturn in form under Ten Hag this season.

