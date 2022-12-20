Read full article on original website
ocala-news.com
Residents discuss traffic congestion, speeding on Ocala/Marion County’s roads
Several residents submitted letters to share their thoughts on Ocala/Marion County’s roadways. “I have lived in Ocala for 25 years now. I’ve seen a lot of growth. State Road 200 went from two lanes to six lanes and, to this date, that is not enough. It’s taking me 40 minutes to go from the Paddock Mall to Indigo East by On Top of the World. It has also become the new I-75. We have Celesa traffic, newbies coming into OTOW’s new communities, and soon there will be traffic coming from the new apartments on SW 80th Street and the new Lennar homes off State Road 200. Plus, the city just approved a new home community off SW 60th Avenue. I don’t believe there were studies done on the amount of people coming into these communities. We need more side roads off 200 to help with this traffic. The communities in the southwest are growing, along with everywhere else in the Ocala area. Something has to be done,” says Ocala resident Susan Gutterman.
ocala-news.com
Resident wants more noise, speed enforcement on Ocala/Marion County roads
In response to recent letters discussing traffic congestion and speeding on Ocala/Marion County’s roads, a resident from Ocala wrote in to voice his thoughts on the topic. “I live by Baseline Road (35) and E Silver Springs Boulevard. When drivers enter south Baseline Road, they floor it. There are too many vehicles with no mufflers and too many vehicles playing music so loud that I have to turn my TV up. The solution is to have more hidden police cars in the area to catch them, along with bigger fines, as well as vehicle inspections once a year to check exhausts, brakes, tires, etc.”
ocala-news.com
Firefighter cadets deliver presents to over a dozen families in Ocala
Firefighter cadets wore festive attire last week as they traveled throughout Ocala to bring presents to over a dozen families in need. On Saturday, December 17, the Ocala-Marion Mentorship Cadets dressed as elves and headed into local neighborhoods to deliver donations consisting of presents, groceries, and bicycles, according to Ocala Fire Rescue.
villages-news.com
Residents urged to protect their homes during hard freeze in The Villages
Residents are urged to protect their homes during the anticipated hard freeze in The Villages. Temperatures are expected to dip as low as 25 degrees on Saturday and Sunday morning and 29 degrees on Monday morning. Don’t forget to:. • Turn off, pick up and put away outside hoses...
WCJB
Cold weather shelters open across North Central Florida as temperatures drop
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - With these low temperatures, shelters will be open around North Central Florida to provide an escape from the cold. In Lake City, Parkview Baptist Church will have their doors open from Sunday until Tuesday, December 27 starting at 5:30 p.m. The church is located on NW...
villages-news.com
New speed humps installed at entrances to tunnel in The Villages
New speed humps have been installed at both entrances to the golf cart tunnel under Buena Vista Boulevard near Lake Miona Recreation Center. Speed humps are seen as less disruptive than speed bumps which have been blamed for bad backs and damage to golf carts here in The Villages. Would...
ocala-news.com
Stunning Sunset At On Top Of The World Community In Ocala
Check out this stunning winter sunset from the On Top of The World Community in Ocala. Thanks to Doris Meyer for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
WCJB
Marion County Commissioners discussed a potential six-month pause on new development
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Commissioner Kathy Bryant is proposing a six-month pause on new developments. Bryant’s proposal came up during the commission’s special meeting, with three out of five commissioners in attendance. Bryant said she suggested the pause because she has concerns about funding additional development projects.
Bay News 9
Palm Coast resident struggles against aggressive feral hogs
Palm Coast is a Flagler County city of some 75,000 people located north of Daytona Beach, and while residents like Bart Kaplan enjoy keeping a well-manicured yard, they say keeping it that way has become a challenge lately thanks to feral hogs. “The feral hogs came, and they are looking...
villages-news.com
Schedule released for collection of Christmas trees in The Villages
The District Office has released the following information about Christmas tree collection in The Villages:. If you live in Community Development Districts 1-11 in the Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, discarded live Christmas Trees can be placed at the curb and will be collected with your regular household trash on your designated day. The trees must follow the procedures for yard waste. Tree limbs and branches may not exceed four feet in length, four inches in diameter or exceed 40 pounds. Artificial trees should be taken apart and placed curbside in sections and will be collected with your regular household trash on your designated day. If you have any questions, contact sanitation at (352) 748-0109.
villages-news.com
Entertainment at town squares canceled through Christmas due to cold temperatures
Cold weather has forced the cancellation of entertainment at the town squares in The Villages through Christmas. The Villages Entertainment Department has announced the cancellation of nightly entertainment due to the cold weather which will bring a “hard freeze” to The Villages.
ocala-news.com
Salvation Army in Ocala opens facility to those seeking shelter from cold weather
As the temperature prepares to plummet in Marion County this holiday weekend, the Salvation Army’s Center of Hope in Ocala is offering shelter accommodations to anyone seeking refuge from the cold weather. “We have our facility open at 320 NW 1st Avenue, Ocala, Florida 34475 for anyone that needs...
villages-news.com
Second person dies as result of crash at intersection in The Villages
A second person has died as a result of a crash at an intersection this past week in The Villages. The Florida Highway Patrol announced on Christmas Eve that a 22-year-old Wildwood woman died Thursday at an area hospital as the result of a crash Monday night at County Road 466 and Buena Vista Boulevard.
theapopkavoice.com
It was a bad day for Apopka
It was a cold, overcast, misty Wednesday afternoon in the city of Apopka, but at City Hall, things got dark. There has been a developing story the past couple of weeks involving the Apopka Fire Department - a familiar place for controversy as of late. AFD Lieutenant Alex Klepper resigned from the safety committee on December 10th - citing interference from City Attorney Michael Rodriguez and Fire Chief Sean Wylam. His claim was that they told the committee to stand down on an investigation into the accident at Fire Station #1 that took the life of Firefighter Austin Duran. AFD Firefighter Pablo Echevarria became the second member of the committee to resign on December 14th - citing similar reasons.
villages-news.com
Residents fear new grocery store will add to traffic at site of fatal crash
Residents fear a new grocery store will add to already-heavy traffic at the site of a fatal crash this week in The Villages. A 27-year-old Wildwood man suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash which occurred at 9:53 p.m. Monday at County Road 466 and Buena Vista Boulevard. The crash involved three vehicles and inflicted serious injuries on three other people.
leesburg-news.com
Office manager accused of padding paycheck at Pain and Spine Centers
A man employed as an office manager for a local health care provider was arrested Tuesday for allegedly swindling more than $10,000 from his employer. Guillermo Alvarez, 43, was hired in July 2021 to be the office manager for Pain and Spine Centers of Florida located at 8136 Centralia Court in Leesburg.
WCJB
Ocala Police officers surprised drivers with $100 at traffic stops instead of tickets for Secret Santa
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police officers decided to trade speeding tickets for cash. OPD officers say they wanted to spread some Christmas cheer by playing Secret Santa during traffic stops. Officers explained the reason for the stop but then surprised drivers by giving them $100 instead of a ticket.
Central Florida law enforcement offering to recycle Christmas gift boxes to thwart thieves
ORLANDO, Fla. — To reduce post-holiday burglaries, some law enforcement agencies across Central Florida are teaming up with garbage and recycling companies to help keep the Grinches away. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. In Orange County, “Operation Burglar Box” is available at several locations across the...
villages-news.com
Report sheds light on fatal crash at busy intersection in The Villages
The release of an accident report is shedding light on a fatal crash Monday night at a busy intersection in The Villages. A 27-year-old Wildwood man suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash which occurred at 9:53 p.m. at County Road 466 and Buena Vista Boulevard. The man...
ocala-news.com
Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods seeks help locating five individuals who remain at large
With the new year right around the corner, Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods is asking for the public’s help to locate five individuals who remain at large after being featured on the “2022 Wanted by Woods Wednesday” segment on Facebook. In this week’s “Wanted by Woods Wednesday”...
