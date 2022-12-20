Body cam shows Tampa police rescue 80-year-old and a toddler pinned under car

When a driver backing out of a Tampa driveway felt his car go over something Sunday afternoon, he assumed it was a storm drain and tried to pull forward. It was after his vehicle wouldn't move that he realized he had backed over someone, according to Tampa police.

Just after 1:30 p.m., officers arrived at the Arbour Ponds Apartments at 2901 N. Dale Mabry Highway to find an 80-year-old woman with her 3-year-old great-granddaughter in a stroller both pinned beneath a 2006 Toyota Corolla, according to a release. Fast-thinking neighbors had used a hydraulic jack to raise the car slightly before first responders got there.

Corporal Lance Baker can be seen on his body cam footage pulling grocery bags from between the woman and the car to give her more room to breathe. With the help of Tampa Fire Rescue firefighters, Baker used a knife to cut the child out of the stroller and lifted her away before easing the woman out to safety.

The great-grandmother is currently in critical condition, the release said, and the 3-year-old child is in stable condition.

The 23-year-old driver, who was not impaired, remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, and is not expected to be charged. Police have not released the names of anyone involved.

"We are proud of Cpl. Baker's quick actions and calmness under pressure while helping this family. This is a shining example of the work Tampa Police officers do every day to protect and serve their community, not knowing if they'll be called upon to save a life or put their own life on the line at any given call for service," said Interim Chief of Police Lee Bercaw. "We are thankful for the good Samaritans and Tampa firefighters who also jumped into action to help make sure this grandmother and young child will get a chance to see another Christmas this week with their family."