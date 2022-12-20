Read full article on original website
Frigid monster storm across US claims at least 30 lives
Millions of people hunkered down against a deep freeze Sunday to ride out the winter storm that has killed at least 30 people across the United States
Temps to hit 20s on Monday before significant warmup
Temperatures are expected to creep back into the low 20s on Monday, with the potential for another inch or two of snow. By week’s end: the 50s.
NY Guv Declares ‘War with Mother Nature’ as Storm’s Death Toll Rises to Seven
New York authorities have raised the official death count from four to seven people after a once-in-a-generation winter storm struck Buffalo this weekend, dumping more than three feet of snow and barraging the area with hurricane-force winds. Gov. Kathy Hochul told reporters during a press briefing Sunday morning that the blizzard had stranded rescue crews, with National Guard troops deploying to assist the most severely affected parts of Erie County. “This is a war with Mother Nature, and she has been hitting us with everything she has,” Hochul said, declaring that the three-day blizzard “will go down in history” as...
