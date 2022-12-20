ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These are the 8 best credit cards for seniors and retirees

Now that you've got more time on your hands — hey, you've earned it! — it's time to set off on that once-in-a-lifetime trip you've been dreaming about, splurge on some new home decor or take on a few of those home improvement projects you've been meaning to do. At this point in your life, you're the boss of your own retirement adventure, and it's up to you how to best spend your time, money and energy during your golden years.
6 Easiest Credit Cards To Get

Although credit cards are the root of so much toxic debt in America, they can also provide a roadmap back to the path of good credit if your score takes a beating. If you can get approved for a credit...
Why did my monthly mortgage payment go up?

There are steps you can take to financially prepare yourself if you have to pay a higher monthly mortgage payment. Photo illustration by Fortune; Original photos by Getty Images (2) Mortgage payments are the largest expenditure in American households, costing families 33.8% of their annual income last year—and the cost...
78% of Gen X and Baby Boomer Homeowners See No Reason to Move

To uncover the impact Gen X and baby boomer homeowners will have on the next generation of buyers, Bank of America conducted a survey polling 1,554 homeowners aged 45 to 76. The data shows that 70% of Gen X and baby boomers plan to retire in the home they already own, and some already have.
Ally Bank Account Review: Checkings & Savings Accounts

This post may contain affiliate links, meaning I receive a commission for purchases made through these links, at no cost to you. Ally Bank is my personal bank account that I’ve been using for several years now. It stands out from any other bank I’ve ever had and offers so much more than in-person banks.
Save Wealth Premium credit card review

Lately, the credit card market has become exploratory in the way it rewards cardholders for spending. For example, we've seen the debut of many cryptocurrency credit cards. Your incentive for swiping these cards is a non-cash product that can be liquidated at rates determined by a (clearly) volatile market. Another...
The best credit card consolidation loans of 2022

Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Credit card consolidation loans are personal loans...
How to Make More Than the Minimum Payment on a Credit Card

The minimum payment on your credit card is the lowest amount you can pay to for each billing cycle. It's essential to pay at least that much each month -- if you can't, contact your issuer ASAP. Making your minimum payments will allow you to avoid late fees and penalties....
Generation Z has a different view of retirement

Younger generations of Americans have visions of early retirement, but what that actually means is an evolving concept. Why it matters: “You’re looking at a generation that’s thinking in a much more agile way,” The Harris Poll CEO John Gerzema tells Axios. By the numbers: 43%...
American hold $21 billion in unused gift cards

You might want to check your junk drawer. Nearly half of Americans are holding onto $21 billion in unused gift cards, according to a report, and 25% of people said they misplaced them. Carter Evans takes a look.
USAA Bank savings account rates

Frequently asked questions (FAQ) Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. USAA savings rates.
The Pros And Cons Of Business Loans

Businesses take out business loans for a variety of reasons. Some common reasons include funding operations, investing in new equipment or technology, and expanding the business. A business loan, as explained best, is a type of financing that a financial institution provides. To obtain this loan, a business owner must...
Being a Homebuyer Is Tough: Here Are Some First-Time Homebuyer Programs to Ease the Burden

First-time homebuyer programs are designed to help hopeful homeowners purchase their first home with little to no money down. Coming up with a down payment, which can range from 3.5 percent for government-backed FHA loans to up to 20 percent for conventional programs, can be a major roadblock for many people. "There are a variety of these programs available, and they each have their own eligibility requirements," explains Erica Davis, loan officer. "Generally speaking, you need to show that you have a good credit score and a steady income in order to qualify for one of these programs."
