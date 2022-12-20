Read full article on original website
Medical Debt On Your Credit Report Will Disappear in 2023
Photo courtesy of KHOU.com/Medical DebtPhoto byKHOU-11 Starting in the first half of 2023, Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion will no longer include medical debt in collections under $500 on credit reports.
Need to boost your credit score? These 4 programs can help (for free)
Free credit-building platforms can help you improve your credit score without any added cost, whether you’re looking to establish credit for the first time or build up an existing score.
Mastercard Gets Clipped By the FTC - Forced to Allow Merchants to More Easily Process Non-Mastercard Debit Cards
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) ordered an end to illegal Mastercard tactics with its merchants on Dec. 23. The FTC said it was stopping Mastercard from blocking competing debit card networks on its system.
CNET
How to Make More Than the Minimum Payment on a Credit Card
The minimum payment on your credit card is the lowest amount you can pay to for each billing cycle. It's essential to pay at least that much each month -- if you can't, contact your issuer ASAP. Making your minimum payments will allow you to avoid late fees and penalties....
crowdfundinsider.com
Indian Fintech Razorpay to Support Credit Cards on UPI Network
What was once an innovation is today “a way of life” for millions of consumers in India. Over the last two and a half years, transactions on the UPI network have “grown by a factor of 6 as digital payments have exploded in India,” according to an update from Razorpay.
5 Things You Should Always Pay For With Cash
Banks issue rewards credit cards for all kinds of spending categories, from flights, hotels, rental cars and entertainment to groceries, dining, warehouse clubs and e-commerce. With all of those ways...
Big welfare handouts mean folks who stay home are living high on the hog off your tax dollars
Professor Casey Mulligan of the University of Chicago and I found that unemployment benefits can reach unexpected high levels in many states.
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: More money is coming in 2023 — see if you will be eligible for direct payments
Residents residing in any of these states are in for some extra cash sometime in 2023. These five states are giving residents payments of up to $1,500 so long as the residents take the proper action to apply and receive these payments. Some payments will be delivered to residents as early as January, while others will be sent later in the year, according to the Ascent.
A Meta employee paid $300,000 for a cruise ship condo so he can work from home while traveling, report says
Austin Wells told CNBC he wanted to travel the world while keeping his job at Meta's Reality Labs, and plans to work unusual hours to do so.
Gizmodo
PayPal, Venmo, and other Cash App Users May Face a Bigger Tax Bill in 2023
President Joe Biden’s administration implemented a change to the tax code earlier this year that impacts those who use services like Venmo, Etsy, StubHub, and Airbnb to collect money. The tax change was meant to ensure people are reporting all of their income to the Internal Revenue Service and will soon require payment app providers to issue users a 1099-K form for all business transactions if they total more than $600 per year.
SNAP Benefits Now Grant You Discounted Instacart+ Membership in Move To Fight Food Insecurity
The rise in online ordering options for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients has led to a similar rise in SNAP customers using the Instacart grocery delivery and pickup...
Savings Account Rates Today: December 6, 2022—No Movement On Rates
Rates on the full range of savings accounts are mixed compared to a week ago as the Federal Reserve hikes interest rates. In the market for an account where you can save for a rainy day or retirement? Here’s a look at the best savings rates you’ll find today.
crowdfundinsider.com
Nuapay CEO Comments on Soaring Credit – Debit Card Usage as Pandemic Alters UK Consumer Habits
Recently, the British Retail Consortium (BRC) published a report that indicated usage of credit and debit cards are soaring – fueled in part due to COVID-19 and its impact on how society operates. This should come as no surprise as digital money becomes the norm and cash declines as a method for day-to-day payments. The BRC’s most recent Payments Survey claims that cash usage fell to a mere 15% of all transactions. A pretty dramatic drop from 202o when cash transactions stood at 30%. Concurrently, 82% of payments were made using a credit or debit card, up from 67% in 2020. Breaking it down further, over four-in-five card transactions were made using debit cards, with the rest made up of credit and charge cards.
Stimulus check update: More Americans need further financial aid in 2023
An Internal Revenue Service document states that there won’t be any further stimulus check payments for the 2023 tax refund. The IRS observed that the absence of Economic Impact Payments for 2022 was the cause of the lack of stimulus funding. Americans Demand Inflation Relief Checks. On November 22,...
CNET
Chase: 2022 Banking Review
Chase is one of the biggest names in the banking industry. The bank serves 66 million households in America, with more than 4,700 branches in 48 states and Washington, DC, and offers a comprehensive array of services and a popular credit card rewards program. That noted, many of the bank's traditional bank deposit accounts offer very low rates, and Chase has a draconian overdraft fee policy. Still, it does a fine job on the basics, with a vast network of physical locations and a very solid digital experience.
Business Insider
Save Wealth Premium credit card review
Lately, the credit card market has become exploratory in the way it rewards cardholders for spending. For example, we've seen the debut of many cryptocurrency credit cards. Your incentive for swiping these cards is a non-cash product that can be liquidated at rates determined by a (clearly) volatile market. Another...
Estimated 1.9m households ‘have missed payments in the run-up to Christmas’
An estimated 1.9 million households have missed payments in the run-up to Christmas, according to Which?Which? combined the findings from a survey of 2,000 people with population figures to make the calculations.The survey found that around 6.7% of households had missed or defaulted on at least one mortgage, rent, bill or credit payment in the past month in December – which could equate to 1.9 million households if the findings were projected across the UK.Missed payment rates generally tend to be lower in the lead-up to the festive period and peak in January, when many households need to pay back...
thefintechtimes.com
American Consumers Continue Battle With Inaccurate Credit Scoring Methods Finds Pinwheel
New data from the American payroll data connectivity platform Pinwheel indicates the dire need for innovation within credit scoring and lending due to the ongoing miscategorisation of borrowers. The latest consumer survey by Pinwheel has brought to light how US lenders are wrongly identifying borrowers through outdated and inapplicable credit...
Varo Bank Review 2022: For the customer who prefers mobile banking and a 5.00% APY over the brick-and-mortar experience
Varo Bank offers a 5.00% APY up to $5,000 for eligible account holders. Varo Bank is an FDIC-insured, online-only bank that provides services online or via mobile app, with zero physical branches. Varo has limited account options, but the current options boast competitive APYs with zero fees or minimum balances. Varo also has an expansive ATM network with more than 55,000 Allpoint ATMs worldwide. You can find them in stores like CVS, Walgreens and Target. All rates and fees are current as of December 2, 2022, and are subject to change.
Pro-business group launches seven-figure ad campaign blasting proposed credit card reward points 'ban'
A GOP pro-business group is pushing back on an attempt by Congress to "ban" credit card reward points with a massive ad campaign to highlight the proposal's effect on hotels and businesses.
