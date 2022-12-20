Recently, the British Retail Consortium (BRC) published a report that indicated usage of credit and debit cards are soaring – fueled in part due to COVID-19 and its impact on how society operates. This should come as no surprise as digital money becomes the norm and cash declines as a method for day-to-day payments. The BRC’s most recent Payments Survey claims that cash usage fell to a mere 15% of all transactions. A pretty dramatic drop from 202o when cash transactions stood at 30%. Concurrently, 82% of payments were made using a credit or debit card, up from 67% in 2020. Breaking it down further, over four-in-five card transactions were made using debit cards, with the rest made up of credit and charge cards.

