ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopewell, VA

Hopewell man found shot to death at gas station in Prince George

By Bill Atkinson, The Progress-Index
The Progress-Index
The Progress-Index
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wQVKQ_0joxx7pE00

PRINCE GEORGE — Police are investigating a late-night homicide Monday that forced a portion of Oaklawn Boulevard to be closed off to traffic.

Police Officer Alexis Grochmal said the incident happened around 11:20 p.m. in the parking lot of the Shell gas station at the corner of Oaklawn Boulevard and Jefferson Park Road. Officers responding to a call of shots being fired found Quaheem Murphy, 25, of Hopewell, dead of a gunshot wound at the scene.

Police have not announced any motive or suspect information. Oaklawn Boulevard was closed between Jefferson Park Road and Interstate 295 while the initial investigation took place.

Oaklawn Boulevard to I-295 is considered the dividing line between Hopewell and Prince George County. Everything in that area west of Oaklawn is in Hopewell while the eastern side is county jurisdiction.

Anyone who may have information about the shooting is asked to contact Prince George Police at (804) 733-2773 or Crime Solvers at (804) 733-2777. That info can also be shared through the P3Tips app on a mobile device.

This is a developing story.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC12

Richmond man faces murder charge in Ashland killing

ASHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond faces a first-degree murder charge after an Ashland man was found shot to death on Saturday night. Deputies from the Hanover Sheriff’s Office and officers from the Ashland Police Department responded to a shooting in the 100 block of East Omni Court just after 7:30 p.m.
ASHLAND, VA
WRIC TV

Pedestrian killed on Route 1 in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A pedestrian died after they were hit by a vehicle on Route 1 Friday night in Chesterfield. According to the Chesterfield Police Department, the person was running across the westbound lanes of Route 1 near Cary Avenue just before 10:30 p.m. when they were hit by a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van.
CHESTERFIELD, VA
foxrichmond.com

3 injured in shooting at Henrico apartment complex

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police are investigating after 3 people were hurt in a shooting near an apartment complex. Police were called to the 9500 block of Virginia Centerway Drive - near Virginia Center Commons - around 8:41 p.m. Thursday. When officers arrived, no victims were found, but there...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

Henrico Police seek tips about triple-shooting in Glen Allen

Henrico Police are seeking information about a triple shooting in Glen Allen Dec. 22. It happened just after 8:40 p.m. in the 9500 block of Virginia Centerway Drive, just north of I-295 off Brook Road, near Virginia Center. Police who responded initially could not locate any victims, but less than 10 minutes later, three males turned up with gunshot wounds at a local hospital.
GLEN ALLEN, VA
The Progress-Index

The Progress-Index

4K+
Followers
944
Post
734K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Petersburg, VA from The Progress-Index.

 http://progress-index.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy