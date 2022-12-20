ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, NY

Troy dance company receives grant from NYSCA

By Jessie House
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oLUzu_0joxwZbO00

TROY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Ellen Sinopoli Dance Company (ESDC) has been awarded $30,000 from the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA). The grant is part of NYSCA efforts to support the recovery of the nonprofit arts and culture sectors such as ESDC. NYSCA has awarded $90 million since the Spring to a record number of artists and organizations across the state.

New Saratoga Springs downtown advisory committee announced

Ellen Sinopoli, ESDC founder noted that the grant will play a critical role in the dance company’s goal in sustaining fiscal stability while creating, educating and partnering with the community. The grant will allow the dance company to pursue new endeavors such as the Wells Project. The project gathers ESDC, sculptors and musicians to create a film that is woven into an intertwined tapestry while revealing each artist’s creative process. The grant will also support existing educational works with schools such as the Abram Lansing Elementary School in Cohoes, NY and three elementary schools in the Gloversville, NY School District.

Governor Hochul, NYSCA Executive Director Mara Manus, and NYSCA Chair Katherine Nicholls are in support of this award and congratulate ESDC on their creative work.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

Santa visits Cohoes for the 41st “Cheer for Children”

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The man in the red suit making a quick stop to help the Uniform Fire Fighters of Cohoes spread “Cheer for Children”. News10 followed behind the caravan of merriment to capture the magic, Christmas Eve. That man in the red suit is Santa....
COHOES, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Albany JCC offering swim classes for children with autism

The Albany JCC will be offering a swim class for children with autism (ages three to 18), which will begin on Sunday, January 8, 2023, and run for the next three consecutive Sundays. There will be two classes, one from 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m., and another from 1:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. Younger kids are encouraged to sign up for the 1-1:30 p.m. class, with children 12 and over for the 1:30-2 p.m. class.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Albany remains undefeated; routes Rome Free Academy

The Albany Falcons had four players score in double figures in their 67-60 win over Rome Free Academy Friday afternoon. Leading the way in points was senior guard Taliyah Braxton with 14. The other double-digit scorers were Shonyae Edmonds, Iyanna Weedon, and Nevaeh House. Albany remains undefeated; routes Rome Free...
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Code Blue Extreme alert in Albany

The Homeless and Travelers Aid Society (HATAS) has issued a Code Blue Extreme alert for Friday, December 23 through Tuesday, December 27. HATAS explains "real feel" temperatures are expected to drop into single digits.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

45K+
Followers
24K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy