Moline could hire consultant in spring for Downtown plan
We’re back with Moline Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati. There are other development ideas being explored in Moline – specifically, the area of the city south of the Rock River and south of the Quad Cities International Airport. This isn’t a new idea. A basic plan has been around for...
New QC painted pianos were music to ears, eyes
The first year of the special OneSound Piano Project was music to many people’s ears and eyes, and it plans to grow next year. Led by Davenport-based Common Chord (formerly River Music Experience), last May, 10 upright pianos were painted by Quad Cities artists and placed at prominent places throughout the community for the public to play.
Moline’s big idea for affordable housing is going small
Mayor doesn't expect accessory dwelling units to 'mushroom' in Moline. Go anywhere in this country and you’re likely to hear government leaders stress the need for affordable housing. We hear that rallying cry around the Quad Cities. Moline plans to do something about it with an ordinance that follows...
Fire district seeks trustee applicants
The Clinton County Board of Supervisors seeks residents who live in the Miles Benefited Fire District to serve as a trustee for that district. The Miles Benefited Fire District is in both Clinton and Jackson counties. The appointment is made by joint action of both Boards of Supervisors from each county, a news release says.
Library offers live music, film fest, toddler story times
With a number of free library events happening in early January 2023, the Rock Island Public Library can help you meet your resolutions for family time, personal development and enrichment, a news release says. For those wanting to start 2023 with more music and culture, try the Rock Island Public...
Recycle Christmas trees at drop-off site
You can recycle your natural holiday trees at the drop-off site sponsored by Lowe’s, Waste Management, and the City of Galesburg. Beginning Christmas Day and ending Jan. 4, natural holiday trees can be dropped off at the west side of Lowe’s parking lot, at 531 West Carl Sandburg Drive, for recycling.
A bright idea: Figge plans to light up special 2025
It’s almost the new year, but the Figge Art Museum already has its eyes on a bigger new year – 2025 – which expects to be momentous in many ways. Not only is the downtown Davenport landmark planning to celebrate the 20th anniversary of its sleek glass building (which opened Aug. 6, 2005), and the 100th anniversary of the original Davenport Municipal Art Gallery.
Live Nativity moves inside, continues Christmas Eve
Rock Island Bible Church continued its live Nativity reenactment inside the church at 710 23rd St., Rock Island, on Friday evening. The reenactment of the Nativity included narration in Scriptures and song, as well as live animals. The live Nativity, which is for all ages, will be featured again at...
Have you seen these suspects? Crime Stoppers wants to know!
Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives. It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:. GLEN EVANS JR., 18, 5’6”, 120 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. Wanted by Bettendorf Police for two counts...
Crews battle 5 blazes in 2 days
Burlington firefighters fought five blazes – including one that resulted in the deaths of two dogs and two ducklings – on Friday and Saturday, according to a news release. At 10:23 a.m. Saturday, Burlington and West Burlington crews were called to a house fire on the 2200 block of Melvin Avenue in Burlington. Smoke and flames were coming from the back of the house when firefighters arrived at 10:26 a.m. Firefighters brought the blaze under control by 11:06 a.m., a news release says.
For deadly robbery case, woman sentenced to probation
A 39-year-old Davenport woman has been sentenced to probation for her role in an apartment robbery that ended in a homicide in 2020. Taneshia Coleman was 36 when was booked into Scott County Jail on Aug. 27, 2020. She was released from jail Dec. 16 after being in custody 840 days, court records say.
No injuries in Saturday afternoon fire
No one injured was injured in a house fire Saturday afternoon in Davenport, according to a news release. Shortly before 1245 p.m. Saturday, Davenport Firefighters responded to a structure fire in the 5500 block of North Marquette Street. Five fire apparatus and one Incident Command vehicle responded with a total...
UPDATE: 1 dead, 1 injured in QC apartment fire
UPDATE, December 24, 10:15 a.m. One person has died and another is in critical condition from injuries received during the blaze on December 23, according to a press release from the Davenport Fire Department. Names are being withheld pending notification of relatives. EARLIER: Crews battled an apartment fire on the...
Snow emergencies tough on stores, parking
A lot of people staying home and off the streets meant a quiet day for a lot of businesses in downtown Davenport. Some stores stayed closed today and don’t plan to open their doors again until next week. People are hunkering down at home, only going out if they...
Woman who left child in hot car sentenced to probation
A 71-year-old Davenport woman was sentenced to probation Thursday after police allege she left a child in a hot car on June 19, 2022. Vickie Keil was sentenced to two years of probation in Scott County Court after she pleaded guilty earlier to a felony charge of child endangerment resulting in bodily injury, according to court records.
After snow hits, Snowstar set to open soon
Winter really blew into town Thursday, but the Snowstar sports park is not opening for the winter season until Tuesday, Dec. 27. Guests are encouraged to purchase lift and snow tubing tickets in advance through the new Snowstar website HERE. “Updating our online presence was a priority for us during...
Louisa County man remains missing
A 48-year-old Louisa County, Iowa man remains missing. Michael Bishop has been reported missing since Dec. 17; first responders and volunteers have been searching nonstop and technical/forensic investigations have taken place. The investigation is ongoing and many first responders and volunteers have spent the last two days desperately searching nonstop,...
Gunfire reported, suspect had 2 guns, police allege
A 38-year-old Rock Island man is behind bars after police allege he was involved in a gunfire incident on Wednesday. Huson Ellison faces a felony charge of control of a firearm by a felon, court records say. Shortly before 1:15 p.m. Wednesday, Davenport Police responded to the 1600 block of...
Riding along with a snow plow
The work to clear snow off the streets and highways started Thursday. As snow plow drivers were out doing their jobs as best they can, city workers wanted to share how their job is different than most of us might think. Public works crews for Rock Island have nine routes...
Woman found dead after Friday blaze
A woman was found dead in a late-night house fire in Geneseo, according to a news release from Geneseo Police and Fire Departments. About 11:42 p.m. Friday, a 911 caller said there was a structure fire in a single-family home in the 500 block of North Meadow Street. Flames were visible.
