Former Beyond Meat COO’s nose-biting trial pushed to 2023

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The trial for a former natural food company executive charged after an alleged violent altercation in a Fayetteville parking garage following a Razorbacks football game will not begin until 2023.

Doug Ramsey, 53, of Fayetteville, entered a not guilty plea in Washington County Circuit Court on November 8 to charges of terroristic threatening, battery, and criminal mischief. An initial trial date was set for the former Beyond Meat COO for December 20, but prosecuting attorney Denis Dean Jr. confirmed that the trial will not start until next year.

According to court documents, Ramsey is facing a sentence of up to six years in prison and/or a fine of up to $10,000. Ramsey was arrested on September 17 after he allegedly got out of his vehicle in a parking garage near Razorback Stadium, punched through the rear windshield of a Subaru that had cut in front of him, bit the owner’s nose and threatened to kill him, according to a preliminary report.

A pretrial hearing has been scheduled for February 14, 2023.

