Los Angeles, CA

Colin Mobley Enters the Transfer Portal

By Erik McKinney
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rcoYz_0joxumCN00
USC Trojans defensive lineman Colin Mobley (90) on the sideline during the college football game between the USC Trojans and the UCLA Bruins (Photo by Ric Tapia/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

USC defensive lineman Colin Mobley entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal on Tuesday. He’s the eighth Trojan to do so this offseason.

Mobley was a three-star addition to USC’s 2021 recruiting class out of Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha Catholic. The 6-foot-4, 290-pound lineman was one of the first targets offered by then-defensive line coach Vic So’oto when he came to USC from Virginia.

Mobley wasn’t viewed as an instant contributor when he arrived at USC. But he brought an intriguing frame as a developmental prospect. He saw brief action in two games as a true freshman in 2021. Mobley did not get on the field this fall under the new USC coaching staff.

On paper, it’s a hit to the defensive line depth for the Trojans. While Mobley didn’t factor into the plans of defensive line coach Shaun Nua this fall, he could have continued his development. The defensive line was already a spot USC needed to add bodies this offseason. The Trojans do have a commitment from former Arizona lineman Kyon Barrs. And USC remains very much in the mix for former Western Michigan lineman Braden Fiske and former Oklahoma State defensive end Trace Ford.

USC signed 22 players in the 2021 recruiting class. Mobley is already the ninth to either transfer or enter the transfer portal.

USC’s Transfer Portal Entrants

Mobley joins rush ends Julien Simon and Tayler Katoa, linebacker Ralen Goforth, safety Xavion Alford and defensive tackle Kobe Pepe as Trojans to enter the transfer portal this offseason.

USC will also technically lose cornerback Jayden Williams and wide receiver Jake Smith. Though, neither were on the roster this fall.

Only Goforth has made a commitment out of the portal as he recently pledged to Washington.

Nashville, TN
