Milwaukee Bucks at Boston Celtics: NBA Christmas lineups, injury report, live updates
It's the most wonderful time of the year — a full schedule of NBA games on Christmas Day. There will be some stars missing from the top of the tree, but plenty of gifts throughout the five-game slate. Yahoo Sports' Ben Rohrbach previewed the matchups with a guide for the avid and casual basketball fan, while Dan Devine picked his five most interesting players of the Christmas Day slate. Yahoo Sports will track every game on Sunday, so you can keep up with stats while enjoying the holiday.
Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving Fire Back at Warriors Fan’s Steph Curry Comments
The Brooklyn Nets dominated a shorthanded Golden State Warriors team on Wednesday night, putting up a season-high 91 points in the first half. While Golden State battled in the second half, they were much too far behind for that to matter, and ultimately fell by a final score of 143-113.
Joe Burrow Receives Big Praise From Bill Belichick Ahead of Bengals’ Matchup With Patriots
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are hoping to win their seventh-straight game when they play the Patriots on Saturday afternoon. Legendary head coach Bill Belichick is familiar with great quarterback play. He had nothing but praise for Bengals' star Joe Burrow. “First of all he’s tough. He’ll stand in there...
Brittney Griner’s Story Will Reverberate Far Past 2022
As 2022 wraps up, SI staffers Jon Wertheim and Chris Almeida will discuss some of the themes of the year in sports. So far, they've covered sportswashing, what did and didn't change during a wild year in college sports, the new formula for removing problematic owners, and Amazon's entry into the broadcasting market. Up today: the ripple effects of Brittney Griner's detention in Russia.
Best of The MMQB: Our 25 Favorite Stories of 2022
As the year comes to a close, we’re looking back at the best of Sports Illustrated from 2022 across the site. In the NFL, the year started with a bang: a playoff classic between the Chiefs and Bills, then a Super Bowl between a true Cinderella in the Bengals against a fascinating case study in roster-building in the Rams. Off the field, we Tom Brady’s retirement (and unretirement), the Russell Wilson trade, players unfollowing their teams on Instagram, players taking psychedelics and more turbulence in Washington.
Commanders Have to Bring Physicality vs. 49ers, Says Brian Robinson Jr.
Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. knows what his team has to bring to the table on Saturday against the 10-4 San Francisco 49ers - physicality. After a crushing 20-12 loss at home to the New York Giants that dropped Washington to 7-6-1, Ron Rivera's team no longer controls its playoff destiny. But if the team is to steady the ship and force its way in on Saturday, the Commanders better bring everything.
Can the Thunder Make the Play-In Tournament?
Before the 2022-23 season, many thought it was a foregone conclusion that the Oklahoma City Thunder were going to finish near the bottom of the league. In the preseason, BetMGM, a popular online sportsbook, had set an over-under of 23.5 wins for the franchise. The Thunder have earned 14 wins through 32 games and need to win 10 of their next 50 games to beat those odds.
Report: Dodgers Expected to Release RHP Trevor Bauer
After a long wait, the news dropped on Thursday that suspended pitcher Trevor Bauer would be suspended no more. An independent arbitrator reduced the 324 game suspension MLB handed down in April to 194 games. Bauer served 144 games of that 194 during the 2022 season. The difference is being made up on time served while he was on administrative leave.
Video: Thoughts on commissions’ responses to MMA judge Doug Crosby
Questionable judging has been a hot topic recently, so much so that athletic commissions have taken steps to address the issue. Judge Doug Crosby submitted a pair of very controversial scorecards at back-to-back events that took place on opposite sides of the country. After scoring every round for Danny Sabatello in the main event of Bellator 289, he flew across the country and turned in a 29-28 score in favor of Paddy Pimblett in the co-main event of UFC 282.
