Displaced New Yorkers Living In Parasite Movie Style Housing Grateful For Winter Storm Relocation Plan To New HousingYoel DavidsonNew York City, NY
Crooks Puncture Tire, Rob CarBronxVoiceWoodhaven, NY
Mets, Correa Deal In Jeopardy Due To Medical ConcernsOnlyHomersNew York City, NY
Steven Young is Prepared to Shine a Spotlight on New York R&BAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITBronx, NY
Bob & Linda Taylor's Christmas House in Glen Cove will end after 23 yearsJames PatrickGlen Cove, NY
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: School bus drove through Freeport floodwaters, damaging cars in the street
A News 12 viewer sent Ring video from their home on Branch Avenue of the bus creating a large wave in the street.
News 12
2 injured following a crash with a police car in West Babylon
Police say two people were injured after a police-involved crash in West Babylon. Suffolk police tell News 12 a woman driving a Chevrolet Traverse pulled out of a parking lot onto Great East Neck Road near Arnold Avenue Thursday around 6 p.m. That's when police say she was struck by...
Police: 1 dead, 1 injured in collision on Route 7 in Norwalk
Police say Monehm Pierre's car veered off the road and onto the shoulder of the right lane.
Fire officials: 1 firefighter injured during Garwood blaze
They say the fire began on Beech Avenue just after 7 a.m.
Fire Destroys Store on East Jericho Turnpike
A fire early Friday morning destroyed the Shower Door store on East Jericho Turnpike in Huntington Station. Firefighters were still fighting the fire at 691 E. Jericho as of about 8:30 a.m. Traffic is rerouted from east of the Turnpike Plaza (the Lidl store), with Read More ...
CBS News
Flooding swallows up cars on Long Island
It was a day to forget in Nassau County as residents dealt with thousands of dollars in losses due to the storm's relentlessness. CBS2's Jennifer Bisram has the story.
Boulder falls down mountain into northbound lane of Route 9W in Rockland County
No one was injured, and the state Department of Transportation helped to move it out of the way.
Fire rips through Farmingdale home on Christmas Eve
They say it started at 7 a.m. on West Oak Street with the flames were coming from the second floor of the home.
Lindenhurst street takes on icy conditions in ‘bomb cyclone’ aftermath
South Bay Street froze up because of high tide water flooding the street, which then turning into ice and snow because of dropping temperatures.
Fire rips through commercial building in Huntington
According to officials, they received a call around 4:15 a.m. for a fire on East Jericho Turnpike.
3 teens killed in Suffolk County single-car crash
The car crashed on Nicolls Road at around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday, officials said.
News 12
Driver strikes NYPD officer with stolen vehicle; teen suspects arrested
The NYPD has two teenagers under arrest after an officer was hit by a car Thursday night in Brooklyn. Investigators say they were responding to a stolen vehicle report in East Flatbush. Police found the car and tried to pull it over, but the driver took off and struck one of the officers.
NYPD seeking public’s help in search for missing Bronx teen
They say Saniyah Roberts, 16, was last seen on at 7 a.m. Friday leaving her home on Edson Avenue.
Thunderbolt 12: Frozen, slippery road conditions in Long Branch
News 12 New Jersey’s Naomi Yane was in Thunderbolt 12 checking out road conditions Long Branch as the weather got colder.
Police search for shooter after man fatally shot overnight in the Bronx
Police say a 42-year-old man has died after being shot multiple times on White Plains Road overnight in the Bronx.
Strong winds knock tree into Long Branch home
No injuries were reported during the incident.
Wall collapses at Yonkers auto body shop
Theresa Boulvin, the owner of P and T’s Auto Care Shop, says it has been a known issue that the building is unsafe, but nothing has been done by the landlord.
Pipe break leaves hotel guests out in cold
Staff at the Hilton Woodcliff Lake told News 12 the pipe broke, which led to 800 guests being evacuated as water came out of the ceiling. The leak started on the fourth floor with water making its way all the way down to the first floor of the hotel.
Caught on video: Deer struggles inside Yonkers TJ Maxx store
Shopper David Eisele says he was at the store in Ridge Hill to grab some stocking stuffers when he captured the moments a deer strolled in and then slipped around the glossy tile floors.
Tree falls on home and cars in New Rochelle
A home and multiple cars were hit by a tree in New Rochelle around 2 a.m. Friday, leading to power outages.
