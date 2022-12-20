ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lindenhurst, NY

News 12

2 injured following a crash with a police car in West Babylon

Police say two people were injured after a police-involved crash in West Babylon. Suffolk police tell News 12 a woman driving a Chevrolet Traverse pulled out of a parking lot onto Great East Neck Road near Arnold Avenue Thursday around 6 p.m. That's when police say she was struck by...
WEST BABYLON, NY
HuntingtonNow

Fire Destroys Store on East Jericho Turnpike

A fire early Friday morning destroyed the Shower Door store on East Jericho Turnpike in Huntington Station. Firefighters were still fighting the fire at 691 E. Jericho as of about 8:30 a.m. Traffic is rerouted from east of the Turnpike Plaza (the Lidl store), with Read More ...
HUNTINGTON, NY
News 12

Pipe break leaves hotel guests out in cold

Staff at the Hilton Woodcliff Lake told News 12 the pipe broke, which led to 800 guests being evacuated as water came out of the ceiling. The leak started on the fourth floor with water making its way all the way down to the first floor of the hotel.
WOODCLIFF LAKE, NJ

