Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ColumbiaTed RiversColumbia, MD
Maryland's Best Fried Chicken is Hidden at a Farmer's MarketTravel MavenLaurel, MD
Maryland teen snaps photo of object hovering over fieldRoger MarshBel Air, MD
This Christmas Themed Boat Cruise Might Be the Most Unique Holiday Attraction in MarylandTravel MavenAnnapolis, MD
This City in Maryland Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensBaltimore, MD
Related
Packers pounce on Dolphins mistakes, force four turnovers to keep playoff push on track
The Green Bay Packers are not dead yet and their win on Sunday over the Miami Dolphins kept their playoff hopes alive thanks to some solid defense.
Coach admits team ‘got embarrassed’ last week
The Carolina Panthers notched a huge win on Saturday afternoon, beating the playoff-contending Detroit Lions by a score of 37-23 for their highest scoring output of the entire season up to this point. It was a dominant performance, and it had head coach Steve Wilks especially excited about how his team played after a disappointing Read more... The post Coach admits team ‘got embarrassed’ last week appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Panthers run past Lions 37-23, maintain division title hopes
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — D’Onta Foreman knew the Carolina Panthers’ offensive linemen meant business when they walked into a meeting room following Friday’s walkthrough practice. They were silent and wearing full-length black ski masks. To Foreman, it meant the linemen were focused — and ready to bounce back from a disappointing showing the week before. […]
Cardinals’ JJ Watt Unveils ‘Jingle All the Way’ Custom Cleats
The future Hall of Fame defensive end celebrated his first Christmas game in style.
WATCH: Former Wolverine Makes Buckeye Legend Pay Up
It's never easy having to wear the uniform of a team you absolutely hate, but that's often the price you pay when you lose a bet between rivals.
Tri-City Herald
Commanders Have to Bring Physicality vs. 49ers, Says Brian Robinson Jr.
Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. knows what his team has to bring to the table on Saturday against the 10-4 San Francisco 49ers - physicality. After a crushing 20-12 loss at home to the New York Giants that dropped Washington to 7-6-1, Ron Rivera's team no longer controls its playoff destiny. But if the team is to steady the ship and force its way in on Saturday, the Commanders better bring everything.
Tri-City Herald
How to Watch Week 16: Las Vegas Raiders at Pittsburgh Steelers
The Las Vegas Raiders and Pittsburgh Steelers will be facing off right after the anniversary of the "Immaculate Reception," along with celebrating the career of Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris. Here’s how to watch:. TV: NFL Network. Venue: Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh. Kickoff: 5:15 p.m. PST / 8:15...
Tri-City Herald
Why Oklahoma’s Gracen Halton Says Because of Todd Bates, ‘You’ll See Me in the NFL’
Despite an inconsistent season on the field, falling way short of the team’s preseason goals, Oklahoma’s young pieces remain locked in for the long haul. It wasn’t the defensive resurgence expected by many in Brent Venables’ first season in Norman. Oklahoma won just six games, and the defensive problems of past Sooner teams seemed to show up all season long.
Tri-City Herald
NFL Draft Profile: Fred Payton, Quarterback, Mercer Bears
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Texans vs. Titans Christmas Eve Preview: Division Clash. By Bri Amaranthus Sports Illustrated Houston Texans News, Analysis and More.
Tri-City Herald
Unpacking the Silliness of College Football’s Coaching Carousel
For now, the coaching carousel has stopped. There may not have been the massive shifts we saw last year (when Lincoln Riley and Brian Kelly uprooted), but this part of the season was still quite silly. Any one of these coaches could see success or failure for a variety of reasons, and grading hires can be a moving target. However, there are common threads between every new hire this year, and that gives us tiers we can use to classify this year’s coaching cycle.
Tri-City Herald
Dobbs Works Quickly to Get Up to Speed
NASHVILLE – In looking to add just the right quarterback to the roster at this point of the season, the Tennessee Titans needed not only a player with a good physical skill set. They needed one who was smart enough to learn a new offensive scheme very quickly. Why...
Tri-City Herald
‘I’m OK!’ Cowboys Car Wreck Video: Rookie OUT vs. Eagles?
FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys rookie defensive end Sam Williams says he is “OK” after he was involved in a Thursday afternoon car crash in Plano. But as of Friday morning, the Cowboys have yet to clear him for the weekend’s game, team owner Jerry Jones telling 105.3 The Fan that Williams’ status is dependent on the “concussion question.”
Tri-City Herald
NFL Playoff Scenarios Entering Saturday’s Week 16 Slate
With three weeks left until the playoffs, Week 16 presents a variety of scenarios for teams looking to lock up a playoff berth. After the Jets loss on Thursday night, which sent the Bengals to the playoffs, three teams have the opportunity to join Cincinnati if games breaks their way this weekend.
Tri-City Herald
Dabo Swinney Suggests Transfer Portal ‘Tweaks’
View the original article to see embedded media. "What's wrong with a little bit of development? What's wrong with a little bit of time?" Those are two of the questions Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney asked when he addressed the NCAA transfer portal process. Swinney never said he was against...
Comments / 0