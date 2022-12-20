Three Things To Watch: Michigan State vs. Oakland

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3.1-magnitude earthquake reported in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – A 3.1-magnitude earthquake was reported in Oakland, 1.2 miles northeast of San Leandro, at 8:34 a.m. Wednesday. The epicenter, as reported by the United States Geological Survey, is in Oakland at the southern end of Chabot Park, adjacent to Interstate 580. The quake comes just one day after a 6.4-magnitude earthquake […]
7-foot tides expected to bring flooding to San Francisco Bay Area
Exceptionally high tides - known as king tides - are coming to the San Francisco Bay Area Dec. 22 to 24.
Critically ill mountain lion cub rescued in California
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Wildlife officials rescued a critically ill mountain lion cub in Northern California and veterinarians named her “Holly” for the holiday season as they treat her in intensive care, the Oakland Zoo said Tuesday. A Santa Cruz resident noticed the cub on her property on Monday and alerted the state Department of Fish and Wildlife, the zoo said in a Twitter thread. Wildlife officials waited to see whether the cub’s mother would return and took the animal to the zoo when she did not. The zoo’s veterinarians estimate that the cub is three to four months old and critically ill. She was treated with fluids, vitamins and medication. While that improved the cub’s bloodwork, she still isn’t standing or moving around often, the zoo said. “We are hopeful she continues to improve but are taking it very much day by day,” the zoo said.
Mountain lion cub found alone under Santa Cruz home
A Santa Cruz resident made a surprising discovery when she found an adorable, tiny mountain lion cub hiding under her house's deck.
2 sisters found in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. - Two teenage sisters who were missing in Oakland have been found, police said. Herlinda Martinez, 14, and Paola Martinez, 13, were last seen 10 p.m. Sunday on Walnut Street. Buton Tuesday, police said they were found. No other details were given.
Woman dies, man arrested following crash in Oakland hills
OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — A 42-year-old Antioch woman died and a man was arrested following a crash early Tuesday morning in the Oakland hills, police said. Officers went at 12:44 a.m. to the 3800 block of Grizzly Peak Boulevard following the crash. A vehicle was traveling east on the road when it left the pavement […]
Man describes home he bought where Michigan killer, cannibal once lived
SHIAWASSEE CO., Mich. – The new owner of the house that once belonged to Mark Latunski -- who was convicted of killing, mutilating, and cannibalizing a college student from Swartz Creek -- is speaking out about his experience with the home. Alex Deehl bought the home for just over...
Dashcam video shows crash that ended a chase from Kalamazoo to Battle Creek
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek police were assisted by Kalamazoo County sheriff's deputies on Dec. 11, during a high-speed chase that went across two counties. Kalamazoo public safety officers began to chase the 18-year-old suspect in a stolen vehicle around 4:30 p.m., according to the Battle Creek Police Department.
This Washington City Is One Of The Happiest Cities In The U.S.
SmartAsset pinpointed the happiest cities in America based on personal finance, quality of life, and more.
[UPDATE: New Information]Bay Area Man Missing for Two Days—Last Known Location Was Near Ukiah
In the early morning of Sunday, December 18, 2022, 24-year-old Angel Fulgado was in the Contra Costa County city of Lafayette leaving home for work. He left his residence at 3:00 a.m., and was seen at the Safeway around 4:00. Since that early morning, Fulgado has not been seen or heard from since. Fulgado’s father, Ignacio Chico, told us the last reported location of his son was near Ukiah before his phone was shut off. Yesterday, December 19, Fulgaldo’s wife and father drove north to Ukiah in search of their loved one. They drove back to the Bay Area with no clear answers about their loved one’s whereabouts. Felgado has no known friends in the Ukiah area and has never left town unannounced. The 24-year-old man is known to be driving a blue/gray 2017 four-door Toyota Corolla. The vehicle is noticeable due to the driver’s side mirror having adhesive tape on it. Fulgado was last seen wearing a black puffer jacket, black pants, and black Nike Vapors. His eyes and hair are brown; he stands at 5’4” weighing 160 pounds. He has two tattoos, one on his shoulder and on his chest. Chico told us multiple law enforcement agencies have been contacted in the wake of his son going missing including the Ukiah Police Department and the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. We have requested comment from both and will update this article when more information is available. Until then, if you have information about Fulgado’s whereabouts or well-being, the family is asking you to call (510) 682-4283. UPDATE 12/20/2022: Ukiah Police Department’s Lieutenant Tom Corning told us a family member of Angel Fulgado contacted his agency. As a result, UPD officers have been notified of the situation and provided a photograph of him “in case they run across him during their shifts.” Michelle Salgado, Angel’s wife, reached out to us to clarify information. Regarding her husband’s last known movements, he left his Berkeley home at 3:00 am Sunday, December 18, 2022. There are reports that in the following hours he was seen at a Safeway grocery store in Lafayette and Alamo, both cities in the East Bay. She offered a distinguishing feature of his Toyota Corolla: the driver’s side rearview mirror has clear tape on it. Also, she said his tattoos were actually a single piece running from his right shoulder to his chest depicting a two koi fish.
Missing Alameda woman last seen in SF, police say
ALAMEDA, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Alameda are searching for a young woman from Alameda who was last seen after meeting with friends in San Francisco on Friday night. Giovanna Swarts, 19, is 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds and has distinct tattoos, police said. She was last seen wearing a pink jacket, […]
Suspect arrested after North Bay chase reaches 100 mph with flat tire
AMERICAN CANYON, Calif. (KRON) — American Canyon police arrested a man accused of stealing a vehicle. He led officers on a chase early Tuesday morning, the police department announced on Facebook. Albert Mayfield, 56, of Hayward was arrested after reaching speeds up to 100 mph. American Canyon Police Department officers were called to the 300 […]
Oakland police searching for 2 missing teen sisters
Police say Herlinda Martinez, 14, and Paola Martinez, 13, were last seen on Sunday in the 9700 block of Walnut Street in Oakland at around 10:30 p.m.
1 dies after 3-vehicle crash near Fairfield on Sunday
FAIRFIELD, Calif. — One person is dead following a three-vehicle crash near Fairfield on Sunday, California Highway Patrol officials said. The crash happened around 5:40 p.m. on eastbound Interstate 80 and Pittman Road in Solano County. CHP said a white Tesla sedan was traveling on I-80 when it overturned...
Missing person sought by Alameda County Sheriff’s Dept.
ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — The Alameda County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person, it announced in a tweet. Tony Trong Ha has not been seen since Dec. 12, when he left his San Leandro residence on Los Banos Street, according to the post. Trong Ha owns a […]
Woman Dies in Crash in Rohnert Park Trying to Turn in Front of Traffic
One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Rohnert Park Wednesday morning. Investigators say the collision happened around 7:30 a.m. near the intersection of Golf Course Drive and Labath Avenue. The driver of a westbound Mercedes attempted to make a left-hand turn in front of an oncoming eastbound pick-up truck. Both vehicles sustained significant front-end damage. The 78-year-old female driver of the Mercedes was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver had moderate injuries.
Santa Rosa mountain lion drags dog out of house
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — Some Sonoma County residents are concerned about mountain lions after one lion entered a house, attacked a dog, and dragged the dog by its neck into the backyard. The attack happened last week when a Bennett Valley resident left her sliding glass door open. The cougar targeted a border collie […]
3 arrested for stealing large amounts of gas over many weeks
SUNNYVALE, Calif. (KRON) — Three people were arrested for trying to steal gas at a Valero gas station Wednesday, according to Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety. At around 11:45 p.m., police arrested James Hodgins, 66, Maurice Hanks, 57, and Kendale Demer, 55, at the Valero gas station on Duane Avenue. The three suspects thwarted security […]
76-year-old woman killed after car hits her in her own driveway
SANTA CRUZ, CO., Calif. (BCN) — The California Highway Patrol said Sunday an accident on Friday in a driveway in Davenport in Santa Cruz County resulted in the death of a 76-year-old woman. Officers responded at 3 p.m. to a home on Swanton Road, east of State Highway 1. The woman was standing in the […]
DUI checkpoint nets 1 arrest, 12 citations
NOVATO, Calif. (BCN) — A DUI checkpoint in Novato Friday evening netted one arrest and 12 citations. The driver was arrested for DUI (drugs) and for transportation of controlled substances for sale. The motorists were cited for driving without a license at the checkpoint, which was held at Rowland Boulevard and Leafwood Drive. According to […]
