An improbable encounter between a pair of women and the carjacker accused of kidnapping two infants in Ohio led to the suspect’s arrest, reports said. Shyann Delmar told the Indianapolis Star that the wild series of events began when she agreed to buy several toys from a woman loitering outside of a gas station in Indianapolis, later identified as 24-year-old Nalah Jackson. Delmar later agreed to give the woman a ride to another store—and filmed her briefly when she began to act erratically. After sharing the video with her cousin, named Mecka Curry, the pair realized that she looked like the suspect they’d seen on the news accused of kidnapping a pair of infants, Kason and Kyair Thomas, in Columbus, Ohio several days earlier. Delmar, having exchanged numbers with the woman, arranged another meetup with the intention of having police arrest her at a predetermined location. But, the Star reports, both women were met with outright skepticism from the cops—and were only able to convince officers of her identity after getting her into their car and showing officers her previous mugshot during a traffic stop. Both children were found safe and reunited with their mother.Read it at The Indianapolis Star

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 47 MINUTES AGO