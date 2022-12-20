Read full article on original website
News4Jax.com
Pedestrian seriously hurt in crash on University Boulevard in Arlington
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was hospitalized Saturday morning after he was hit by a car on University Boulevard near the Arlington Expressway Service Road entrance. Police said the crash happened around 6 a.m., and the man was rushed to a hospital with serious injuries. The passenger in the...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Head-on crash kills 2 from Keystone Heights
Two young adults from Keystone Heights died Friday when their vehicle hit another car head on in Clay County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the accident occurred at 2:40 p.m. near the intersection of County Road 214 and Laredo Street, which is east of Keystone Heights. The report...
News4Jax.com
Multiple pedestrians struck on Lem Turner
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue is investigating a pedestrian-involved crash on the 9100 block of Lem Turner Road. Three people were hit and taken to the hospital, and one person has serious injuries, according to JFRD. It happened around 10:00 p.m. on Saturday night. News4Jax will...
News4Jax.com
Keystone Heights man, woman killed in Clay County crash, FHP says
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – An 18-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman, both of Keystone Heights, were killed Friday afternoon in a crash in Clay County, according to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened on County Road 214 at the intersection of Laredo Street at about...
Kingsland Police officer involved in crash at I-95 off-ramp
KINGSLAND, Ga. — A Kingsland police officer and the driver of another vehicle are in the hospital tonight with non-life-threatening conditions after a crash took place. The Kingsland Police Department said that on Wednesday, Dec. 21 at around 6:36 p.m. the patrol officer was involved in a vehicle crash at the Interstate 95 ramps to Laurel Island Parkway.
News4Jax.com
2 women, 1 man injured in triple shooting in Springfield: JSO
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man and two women were injured early Saturday morning in a shooting in Springfield, near Springfield Middle School, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Police said that around 1:50 a.m. Saturday, a call came in about a woman who was shot at a house...
News4Jax.com
82-year-old woman found dead at Mandarin High School after going missing Christmas morning
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An 82-year-old woman was found dead on Christmas morning on the campus of Mandarin High School after she was reported missing by her family a few hours earlier. Paula Gerding was last seen just after 1:30 a.m. wearing matching blue and purple pajamas with no shoes....
News4Jax.com
Man arrested in Brentwood double shooting that left woman dead, JSO says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was arrested Thursday in connection with a shooting on Labor Day in the Brentwood area that left a woman dead and a man injured, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Around 10 a.m. Sept. 5, the Sheriff’s Office said, the agency got an...
Two dead and two seriously injured in crash on CR 214 in Clay County
Keystone Heights, Fla. — Update: According to a Florida Highway Patrol report, a sedan driven by a 20-year-old woman was traveling at high speeds, eastbound on County Road 214. The driver was unable to safely turn during a curve in the road and crossed the centerline. A vehicle heading...
JSO says man intentionally set Oceanway home on fire after altercation with dad
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Krystle Sweat was enjoying some family time early Wednesday morning. She says her son went outside to grab something he was missing from his room and saw the neighbor’s house on fire on the 14500 block of Denton road. “He saw a fire going. He...
Pedestrian struck, killed on Alabama highway
A pedestrian was killed Wednesday afternoon after he was fatally struck while walking on a highway, Alabama state troopers said. The single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian occurred at approximately 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, and claimed the life of a Yulee, Florida, man. Dacota J. Hall, 25, was fatally injured when he...
Sailor arrested on video voyeurism charges
Jacksonville, Fla. — A sailor based at Naval Station Mayport is in the Duval County Jail, charged with video voyeurism. An arrest report for Michael Elias, 25, lists him as a flight crew member with the U.S. Navy. The report says Elias was caught recording people in the men’s...
News4Jax.com
Person found dead inside home after Westside fire
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue is investigating a fatal house fire in the Cedar Hills area. It happened around 4:25 a.m. Christmas morning on the 7200 block of Norka drive. JFRD said there was heavy fire and smoke at the home when crews arrived. When it...
News4Jax.com
Dog dies in Jacksonville house fire, Red Cross called to assist 2 people
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department was called to extinguish a fire Friday night at a home on the Eastside. According to JFRD, a dog died in the fire. The home was heavily damaged. The cause of the fire was unclear. JFRD said the American Red...
News4Jax.com
Kingsland police arrest son-in-law in fatal shooting of Jacksonville woman
KINGSLAND, Ga. – The Kingsland Police Department on Monday night announced an arrest in the deadly shooting of a Jacksonville woman, identifying the suspect as her son-in-law. According to the Police Department, officers arrested Nathaniel Lamad Wesley, 28, of Kingsland, in the shooting that occurred at the Grove Park...
First Coast News
13-year-old victim in Jacksonville drive-by shooting shouldn't have been in the car, family says
Prince Holland was shot and killed in a car leaving football tryouts. His mother says the coach who was driving didn't have permission to give him a ride.
Massive fire developing in the 600 block of 8th Street
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A massive fire is in progress near UF Health in the 600 block of 8th Street in Jacksonville. A commercial building is engulfed in flames and smoke plumes can be seen across the St. Johns River. The Jacksonville Fire & Rescue Department is on scene. Officials...
JSO seeks help finding credit card fraud suspects
Jacksonville, Fla. — Take a good look at this photo. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says the people pictured have been using stolen banking information to make deposits and withdrawals from the victim’s account. They say the banking information was taken during a Nov. 21 car burglary in...
One arrested after house fire on Jacksonville's Northside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has charged a person with arson following a fire Wednesday morning on the Northside. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department initially tweeted around 2:20 p.m. that crews were working a residential structure fire in the 14500 block of Denton Road. No further...
Hunter found after going missing in Mcintosh Co. swamp
MCINTOSH COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) — The Georgia Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division says that a hunter has been safely located after going missing in the woods in Mcintosh County in a Facebook post on Tuesday. An extensive search for a hunter that had been lost on Sunday has finally concluded. According to law […]
