Kingsland, GA

mainstreetdailynews.com

Head-on crash kills 2 from Keystone Heights

CLAY COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Multiple pedestrians struck on Lem Turner

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue is investigating a pedestrian-involved crash on the 9100 block of Lem Turner Road. Three people were hit and taken to the hospital, and one person has serious injuries, according to JFRD. It happened around 10:00 p.m. on Saturday night. News4Jax will...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Keystone Heights man, woman killed in Clay County crash, FHP says

CLAY COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

Kingsland Police officer involved in crash at I-95 off-ramp

KINGSLAND, Ga. — A Kingsland police officer and the driver of another vehicle are in the hospital tonight with non-life-threatening conditions after a crash took place. The Kingsland Police Department said that on Wednesday, Dec. 21 at around 6:36 p.m. the patrol officer was involved in a vehicle crash at the Interstate 95 ramps to Laurel Island Parkway.
KINGSLAND, GA
News4Jax.com

2 women, 1 man injured in triple shooting in Springfield: JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man and two women were injured early Saturday morning in a shooting in Springfield, near Springfield Middle School, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Police said that around 1:50 a.m. Saturday, a call came in about a woman who was shot at a house...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Alabama Now

Pedestrian struck, killed on Alabama highway

A pedestrian was killed Wednesday afternoon after he was fatally struck while walking on a highway, Alabama state troopers said. The single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian occurred at approximately 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, and claimed the life of a Yulee, Florida, man. Dacota J. Hall, 25, was fatally injured when he...
YULEE, FL
Action News Jax

Sailor arrested on video voyeurism charges

Jacksonville, Fla. — A sailor based at Naval Station Mayport is in the Duval County Jail, charged with video voyeurism. An arrest report for Michael Elias, 25, lists him as a flight crew member with the U.S. Navy. The report says Elias was caught recording people in the men’s...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Person found dead inside home after Westside fire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue is investigating a fatal house fire in the Cedar Hills area. It happened around 4:25 a.m. Christmas morning on the 7200 block of Norka drive. JFRD said there was heavy fire and smoke at the home when crews arrived. When it...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Kingsland police arrest son-in-law in fatal shooting of Jacksonville woman

KINGSLAND, Ga. – The Kingsland Police Department on Monday night announced an arrest in the deadly shooting of a Jacksonville woman, identifying the suspect as her son-in-law. According to the Police Department, officers arrested Nathaniel Lamad Wesley, 28, of Kingsland, in the shooting that occurred at the Grove Park...
KINGSLAND, GA
Action News Jax

JSO seeks help finding credit card fraud suspects

Jacksonville, Fla. — Take a good look at this photo. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says the people pictured have been using stolen banking information to make deposits and withdrawals from the victim’s account. They say the banking information was taken during a Nov. 21 car burglary in...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WSAV News 3

Hunter found after going missing in Mcintosh Co. swamp

MCINTOSH COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) — The Georgia Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division says that a hunter has been safely located after going missing in the woods in Mcintosh County in a Facebook post on Tuesday. An extensive search for a hunter that had been lost on Sunday has finally concluded. According to law […]
MCINTOSH COUNTY, GA

