Baker Mayfield’s bad game vs. Packers proves ‘he’s just a guy,’ NFL Hall of Famer says

Al Michaels Unfortunate Comment About Trevor Lawrence Going Viral
The Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets are both alive in the AFC playoff race - for now. Unfortunately, the loser of tonight's game will have a difficult road to the postseason. It's a vitally important game for both teams and Trevor Lawrence is doing everything possible to lead the Jaguars to victory.
Steelers Hall Of Famer Franco Harris Angrily Demanded Ball For First Time Ever Before 22-Yard TD Run In Super Bowl XIII
Super Bowl XIII pitted the Pittsburgh Steelers, who had won Super Bowl IX and X, against the Dallas Cowboys, who had won Super Bowl VI and Super Bowl XI. It was the game of the century and a showdown to see who would be the team of the decade in the 1970’s. It drew a 47.1 Nielsen rating and was the most watched Super Bowl in history at the time of the game.
Jared Goff comments on Dan Campbell taking blame for Lions’ loss to Panthers
If you happened to tune in for Saturday’s Week 16 matchup between the Detroit Lions and Carolina Panthers, you saw a good old-fashioned butt-whooping. Jared Goff and the Lions did not look like themselves on either side of the football, and following the game, head coach Dan Campbell took full responsibility for not having his team prepared for the game.
Recent NFL news could cost a couple of Chiefs players millions
One of the best parts of the NFL’s regular season is dissecting the Pro Bowl rosters once they’re complete. And sure enough, there’s plenty of room for debate after the league released the final results on Wednesday. For the Kansas City Chiefs, one can easily make a...
Detroit Lions could hold No. 2 pick by Christmas Night
Happy Christmas Eve! On Saturday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will take on the Carolina Panthers in a game that means a ton for both teams. With a win, the Lions would move one step closer to the final wild-card spot in the 2022 NFL Playoffs, while the Panthers are still alive to win the NFC South Division. Though Lions’ fans will be rooting hard for a playoff spot in Week 16, they can also be rooting for a higher pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
NFL world reacts to shocking Cleveland Browns signing
The Cleveland Browns aren’t going to make the NFL playoffs this season, but it looks like the team is already making plans for the future with an absolutely massive signing this week, locking up starting right tackle Jack Conklin for the next few years. According to NFL insider Adam...
Who the experts are taking in Dolphins vs. Packers
This Sunday, the Miami Dolphins will play host to the Green Bay Packers for a Week 16 matchup at Hard Rock Stadium that will surely have postseason implications. Mike McDaniel’s team has lost three straight after a five-game winning streak, but while they weren’t able to get a win against the Buffalo Bills last week, they did look better offensively. Going against a strong Packers defense, Tua Tagovailoa and company will have to be on their game.
Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo
Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last week Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III has his first NFL Sunday under his belt! The one-week-old son of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, both 27, cheered his dad on from home with big sister Sterling Skye, 21 months, by his side. Brittany shared photos on her Instagram Story Sunday of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind where...
Packers pounce on Dolphins mistakes, force four turnovers to keep playoff push on track
The Green Bay Packers are not dead yet and their win on Sunday over the Miami Dolphins kept their playoff hopes alive thanks to some solid defense.
Packers stuffed by Dolphins on ill-fated fake punt attempt
The Green Bay Packers handed the Miami Dolphins easy points after getting stuffed on an ill-fated fake punt attempt in the first half of Sunday’s showdown at Hard Rock Stadium. On 4th-and-2 from his own 20-yard line, Packers coach Matt LaFleur got aggressive and called the fake, but safety...
Packers defensive cordinator Joe Barry on Dolphins' speed at receiver
The Green Bay Packers have to take away the explosive play against the Miami Dolphins.
5 Teams Detroit Lions fans should root for in Week 16
Welcome to Week 16 of the 2022 NFL regular season, where our Detroit Lions are still in the hunt for one of the final wild card spots in the NFC. If (and when) the Lions beat the Carolina Panthers on Saturday afternoon, they will move to 8-7 on the season, and if a couple of other things go correctly for them, they could be sitting in the final playoff spot by the time you go to bed on Christmas Eve. With that being said, the Lions still do need some help to get into the 2022 NFL Playoffs, and here are five teams you should be rooting for in Week 16.
Coach admits team ‘got embarrassed’ last week
The Carolina Panthers notched a huge win on Saturday afternoon, beating the playoff-contending Detroit Lions by a score of 37-23 for their highest scoring output of the entire season up to this point. It was a dominant performance, and it had head coach Steve Wilks especially excited about how his team played after a disappointing Read more... The post Coach admits team ‘got embarrassed’ last week appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Panthers run past Lions 37-23, maintain division title hopes
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — D’Onta Foreman knew the Carolina Panthers’ offensive linemen meant business when they walked into a meeting room following Friday’s walkthrough practice. They were silent and wearing full-length black ski masks. To Foreman, it meant the linemen were focused — and ready to bounce back from a disappointing showing the week before. […]
DraftKings Ohio promo code: get $200 with launch just a week away
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. There’s only a week left to use the DraftKings Ohio promo code offer. Pre-register here to unlock the instant bonus and...
NFL world roasts Browns, Deshaun Watson as Cleveland falls out of playoff contention
The Cleveland Browns and Deshaun Watson ran out of chances to make the NFL Playoffs. The Browns will miss the postseason again after a 17-10 loss to the visiting New Orleans Saints. Beleaguered Cleveland is 6-9 with two weeks to go and that just won’t cut it in the ultra-competitive AFC.
Watch Joe Burrow cap the Bengals’ opening drive vs. the Patriots with a TD pass to Tee Higgins
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Unlike last week’s win in which Cincinnati conceded 17 straight points before storming back, the Bengals are off to a fast start against the Patriots. Joe Burrow found Tee Higgins in front of the end zone, and with 12:24 remaining in the opening quarter Higgins fought through a defender for a touchdown.
Deshaun Watson struggles amid fierce winds and cold in loss to Saints but doesn’t get enough help from his receivers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Deshaun Watson struggled amid the fierce winds and brutal cold during Saturday’s 17-10 loss to the Saints, but didn’t get much help from his receivers, with three sure touchdown passes dropped. “You have to factor in the conditions,” Watson said after the game of...
Christian Watson (hip) will not return for Packers in Week 16
The Green Bay Packers have ruled out Christian Watson (hip) for the remainder of their Week 16 game against the Miami Dolphins. Watson was a focal point of Green Bay's offense in the first half against Miami, but was spotted on the sidelines as the team came out from halftime. He was ruled out just before the end of the third quarter.
‘Very disappointing’: Browns playoff hopes dashed following brutally cold loss
Alvin Kamara and Taysom Hill each had touchdown runs and the New Orleans Saints went outside and handled Cleveland's arctic-like cold in a 17-10 win Saturday over the Browns, who were officially eliminated from the playoffs.
