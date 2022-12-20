ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gate City, VA

First Baptist Church of Gate City hosting ‘Night to Shine’

By Kelly Grosfield
WJHL
WJHL
 5 days ago

GATE CITY, Va. (WJHL) – First Baptist Church of Gate City will host ‘Night to Shine’, an effort by the Tim Tebow Foundation to ensure an incredible prom night for people with special needs.

The event will be happening on February 10, 2023, and will provide a full red-carpet experience for guests 14 & up.

Educator of the Week: Kristen Grindstaff, West Side Elementary

The church hopes to gain traction and gather volunteers for the big night as well as share and spread the word about the big event.

Ashley Sandhu sat down with our Good Morning Tri-Cities team to talk more about the big night.

