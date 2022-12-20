First Baptist Church of Gate City hosting ‘Night to Shine’
GATE CITY, Va. (WJHL) – First Baptist Church of Gate City will host ‘Night to Shine’, an effort by the Tim Tebow Foundation to ensure an incredible prom night for people with special needs.
The event will be happening on February 10, 2023, and will provide a full red-carpet experience for guests 14 & up.Educator of the Week: Kristen Grindstaff, West Side Elementary
The church hopes to gain traction and gather volunteers for the big night as well as share and spread the word about the big event.
Ashley Sandhu sat down with our Good Morning Tri-Cities team to talk more about the big night.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.
Comments / 0