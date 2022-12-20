Read full article on original website
CenterPoint Energy asks customers to conserve natural gas amid arctic blast
HOUSTON — CenterPoint Energy on Friday asked its customers to conserve natural gas as an arctic blast plunged the Houston area into below-freezing temperatures. “Our natural gas system is operating well under these extreme circumstances. As everyone is trying to keep warm, we are experiencing record usage of natural gas and in order to prevent service interruptions, we ask our customers to conserve energy at this time,” CenterPoint Energy’s Vice President of Texas Gas, Tal Centers, said in a news release.
ERCOT gets permission to bypass emission standards to keep power on
HOUSTON — In an effort to preserve the grid's reliability, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas asked the Department of Energy to bypass certain emission standards to help keep the power on. While ERCOT said it's been able to operate without any problems, its order received emergency approval from...
Texas is now home to 30 million people
TEXAS, USA — Fueled by migration to the state from other parts of the country, Texas crossed a new population threshold this year: It is now home to 30 million people. New estimates released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau put the state’s population as of July 1 at 30,029,572 following years of steady growth. This makes Texas the only state, other than California, with a population of more than 30 million.
Check current boil water notices across Houston area
KATY, Texas — With temperatures remaining below freezing, we're seeing boil water notices in parts of the Houston area. We're keeping a running list of them below. The Willow Creek Farms Municipal Utility District in the Katy area issued a boil water notice at 8:45 a.m. The Willow Creek MUD posted a notification at 7 a.m. about the concern over water pressure.
Arctic air arrives today | Hard freeze, wind chill warnings take effect at 6 p.m.
HOUSTON — The Houston area is just hours away from the arrival of an arctic blast, which is expected to bring below-freezing temperatures heading into the Christmas holiday weekend. Both state and local officials have urged residents to prepare for the drastic drop in temps by protecting their families,...
5 things to take out of your car in freezing weather
HOUSTON — Millions of motorists across Texas recently found themselves thinking about the things they needed in their cars in case of a cold-weather crisis. What about the stuff you need to take out of your car when the mercury plunges?. Much of the country, including Texas, is bracing...
Check flight status, road traffic and forecast
HOUSTON — Whether you're driving or flying in or out of Texas, you should stay up to date with travel conditions. KHOU 11 is tracking the weather, road traffic and flight updates.
KHOU
Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller speaks on livestock safety amid statewide freeze
AUSTIN, Texas — On Thursday, KVUE spoke with Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller about the effects this weather could have on livestock across the state. He said that when it gets extremely cold, he has faith that Texas farmers will go above and beyond to take care of their livestock.
'We're still all in a mode of PTSD' | Is ERCOT ready for the temperatures to drop?
TEXAS, USA — We may not see a repeat of the 2021 Texas winter storm, but with cold weather on the horizon, many of us think back to the power problems that crippled Texas and led to hundreds of deaths. On Friday, ERCOT said this time around, the grid...
Airlines issue travel waivers ahead of arctic blast
HOUSTON — Several U.S. airlines have issued travel waivers ahead of the arctic blast expected to sweep across the country bringing wintry weather heading into the Christmas holiday weekend. United Airlines is offering four separate waivers including one in Texas. Other major carriers, including American and Southwest, have issued...
Fireplace, chimney safety tips ahead of arctic blast
HOUSTON — With an arctic blast approaching the Houston area and dropping temperatures to below-freezing, we know many are going to be doing their best to stay warm. If you’re planning to use a fireplace that's been sitting all year, experts are stressing you take the proper safety precautions.
How to protect your pipes from freezing temperatures | English and Spanish
HOUSTON — An arctic blast will push through the Houston area just before Christmas. City of Houston leaders are urging homeowners to start prepping their homes for the freezing weather now, especially if they have plans to head out of town for Christmas. That includes protecting the pipes. How...
Missing Texas A&M student found dead, police confirm
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A Texas A&M student who was last seen on December 16 in College Station has been found dead, according to College Station police. The Austin Police Department (APD), which is leading the investigation, said they found a body on Christmas Eve. APD is waiting for a report from the medical examiner's office to officially identify the body and the cause of death.
Arctic blast headed to Houston area. Here's what you need to know
HOUSTON — Things are about to go from chilly to downright cold as we approach the Christmas holiday weekend. So far, our stream of cold air has come in "manageable batches," meaning a front moves in and drops lows into the 30s and 40s and knocks highs in the 50s. As we start to rebound into the 60s, another front moves in and kicks us back down into the 50s. Rinse and repeat. It gets cold, but nothing a winter jacket can't fix.
Tips on how to prepare your home for cold weather
HOUSTON — Colder temperatures will start to settle in the Houston area over the next few days. With temperatures possibly reaching into the 30s over the holiday weekend, people are reminded to keep their eye on pipes, especially the ones outside. Plumbing technicians say the worst mistake you can...
New Texas maternal mortality report shows disparities persist
TEXAS, USA — At least 118 women dead and nearly 200 children left without a mother. This was just a portion of the death toll from pregnancy and childbirth in Texas in 2019, according to a long-awaited state report published Thursday. Severe medical complications from pregnancy and childbirth also...
