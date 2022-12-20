CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – A winter weather advisory is out for our area from 2 Thursday morning through noon for snow and sleet accumulations less than an inch, and little or no ice accumulation. But Accuweather’s Bill Degger says it looks mostly like freezing rain for us that will still make for a slippery morning commute… starting probably an hour or so past that advisory time. If you don’t have to go out, Degger says it’s advisable to not travel until things warm up. He says that will be around 10 or 11am.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 4 DAYS AGO