ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albemarle County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
Augusta Free Press

Authorities: Death investigation under way at Augusta Correctional Center

The Virginia Department of Corrections is investigating a death that occurred at Augusta Correctional Center in Craigsville on Thursday, Dec. 22. An unresponsive inmate was found with ligature and markings around their neck. The medical team was called for further evaluation. The death is being investigated as a suicide. Next...
CRAIGSVILLE, VA
Virginian Review

12-16-22 Rockbridge County Arrest (Richard Keith Hartman)

On Friday, December 16, 2022, the Virginia State Police, Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Salem Field Office, arrested Richard Keith Hartman, 60, of Buena Vista, VA. Hartman turned himself in to Special Agents with the Virginia State Police. Hartman has been charged under the Code of Virginia, 18.2-112, for one felony count of Misuse of Public Assets. Hartman was released on a secured bond, and the investigation remains on-going at this time. The post 12-16-22 Rockbridge County Arrest (Richard Keith Hartman) appeared first on The Virginian Review.
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Catch a scenic train ride in 2023

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Scenic Railway (VSR) is currently selling tickets for Jan-March 2023. They currently offer two excursions you can choose from, and both trips last around three hours. On the BLUE RIDGE FLYER, passengers head east for an opportunity to experience the thrill of roaring through...
STAUNTON, VA
WSET

Storm advice from Lynchburg Public Works, VDOT, AEP

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The incoming storm may produce slick road conditions and could lead to power outages. Lynchburg public works, VDOT, and AEP have already taken steps to prepare to keep you safe. Lynchburg Public Works:. Lynchburg Public Works said that they'll be hitting the roads around midnight...
LYNCHBURG, VA
rewind1051.com

Weyers Cave crash leaves one dead, another seriously injured

Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash this morning in Augusta County. Spokesperson Shelby Crouch did not release any details only to say that it happened shortly before seven o’clock near the intersection of Sulfur Pump and Weyers Cave Roads. Crouch confirmed one person died and another...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
wina.com

Closings and Delays for Thursday, December 22, 2022

Culpeper Juvenile & Dometic Relations Court: Delayed opening 9am. Germanna Community College: Delayed opening 10am. Nelson County Govt Offices: Closed Thursday. Nelson Memorial Library; Delayed opening noon. RWSA: Delayed opening Ivy MUC and McIntire Recycling Center and Paper Sort 10am. Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital: Alert Thursday, details at 434-654-5997 or...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Shots fired incident updated

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Early Saturday morning Charlottesville police responded to a shot fired report. When they arrived, they found one male victim who was sent to UVA medical center for a gunshot wound. They have a suspect, Anthony Paige, a 28-year-old Charlottesville resident. this shooting occurred at 2:20...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wina.com

Winter weather advisory starts 2am promising a slippery morning commute

CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – A winter weather advisory is out for our area from 2 Thursday morning through noon for snow and sleet accumulations less than an inch, and little or no ice accumulation. But Accuweather’s Bill Degger says it looks mostly like freezing rain for us that will still make for a slippery morning commute… starting probably an hour or so past that advisory time. If you don’t have to go out, Degger says it’s advisable to not travel until things warm up. He says that will be around 10 or 11am.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy