Augusta Free Press
Authorities: Death investigation under way at Augusta Correctional Center
The Virginia Department of Corrections is investigating a death that occurred at Augusta Correctional Center in Craigsville on Thursday, Dec. 22. An unresponsive inmate was found with ligature and markings around their neck. The medical team was called for further evaluation. The death is being investigated as a suicide. Next...
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County: Orange man charged with murder in Barboursville shooting
Albemarle County Police have made an arrest in the shooting death of a woman from Orange who was found dead in a car in the roadway in the 5200 block of Stony Point Road in the Barboursville area in Albemarle County late Wednesday. Dominic Gaskins, 31, of Orange, has been...
WSET
Operation 'Coal in the Stocking:' Virginia, U.S. agencies arrest 10, seize narcotics
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The United States Marshals Service and Western District of Virginia are making sure to cross names off of Santa's naughty list this holiday season. On Thursday, they partnered with Greene County deputies, the Albemarle County Police Department, Virginia State Police, and the Jefferson Area Drug Task Force in Operation "Coal in the Stocking."
12-16-22 Rockbridge County Arrest (Richard Keith Hartman)
On Friday, December 16, 2022, the Virginia State Police, Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Salem Field Office, arrested Richard Keith Hartman, 60, of Buena Vista, VA. Hartman turned himself in to Special Agents with the Virginia State Police. Hartman has been charged under the Code of Virginia, 18.2-112, for one felony count of Misuse of Public Assets. Hartman was released on a secured bond, and the investigation remains on-going at this time. The post 12-16-22 Rockbridge County Arrest (Richard Keith Hartman) appeared first on The Virginian Review.
WHSV
Catch a scenic train ride in 2023
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Scenic Railway (VSR) is currently selling tickets for Jan-March 2023. They currently offer two excursions you can choose from, and both trips last around three hours. On the BLUE RIDGE FLYER, passengers head east for an opportunity to experience the thrill of roaring through...
WSET
Storm advice from Lynchburg Public Works, VDOT, AEP
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The incoming storm may produce slick road conditions and could lead to power outages. Lynchburg public works, VDOT, and AEP have already taken steps to prepare to keep you safe. Lynchburg Public Works:. Lynchburg Public Works said that they'll be hitting the roads around midnight...
rewind1051.com
Weyers Cave crash leaves one dead, another seriously injured
Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash this morning in Augusta County. Spokesperson Shelby Crouch did not release any details only to say that it happened shortly before seven o’clock near the intersection of Sulfur Pump and Weyers Cave Roads. Crouch confirmed one person died and another...
cbs19news
One person shot on North Berkshire Rd. Charlottesville Police are investigating
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) – One female was shot 2300 Block of North Berkshire Rd. and was transported to the University of Virginia medical center. Charlottesville Police Department responded to a reported shots fired call around 5:45 p.m. on Monday, December 19. The victim is receiving treatment for a...
wina.com
Closings and Delays for Thursday, December 22, 2022
Culpeper Juvenile & Dometic Relations Court: Delayed opening 9am. Germanna Community College: Delayed opening 10am. Nelson County Govt Offices: Closed Thursday. Nelson Memorial Library; Delayed opening noon. RWSA: Delayed opening Ivy MUC and McIntire Recycling Center and Paper Sort 10am. Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital: Alert Thursday, details at 434-654-5997 or...
Louisa County deputies fatally shoot suspect, Virginia State Police investigating
Virginia State Police is currently investigating an incident in which deputies with the Louisa County Sheriff's Office shot a suspect who allegedly ran toward them with a weapon.
cbs19news
Shots fired incident updated
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Early Saturday morning Charlottesville police responded to a shot fired report. When they arrived, they found one male victim who was sent to UVA medical center for a gunshot wound. They have a suspect, Anthony Paige, a 28-year-old Charlottesville resident. this shooting occurred at 2:20...
UVA-area shooting suspect in custody
The Charlottesville Police Department is asking for help locating the suspect of a shooting that took place about a block away from the University of Virginia's campus.
Augusta Free Press
UPDATE: Charlottesville man, Staunton woman in custody in Sunday 14th Street shooting
A man and a woman are in custody in connection with the shooting on 14th Street NW in Charlottesville early Sunday morning, but we still don’t have a lot of detail otherwise on what went down. Anthony Marcus Paige, 28, of Charlottesville, and Miriah Shavone Smith, 30, of Staunton,...
Louisa man charged with filming another man in a Sheetz bathroom
A Louisa man has been arrested on charges related to two incidents that occurred earlier this year, including one involving him allegedly filming another man in a gas station bathroom.
Augusta Free Press
Virginia football takes first step to recovery from tragedy on early signing day
Considering everything the Virginia football program has endured over the last six weeks, yesterday’s signing day was certainly a breath of fresh air around the McCue Center. Why? Considering most national ranking services don’t think much of Coach Tony Elliott’s first recruiting season as the head coach, that’s a...
wina.com
Winter weather advisory starts 2am promising a slippery morning commute
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – A winter weather advisory is out for our area from 2 Thursday morning through noon for snow and sleet accumulations less than an inch, and little or no ice accumulation. But Accuweather’s Bill Degger says it looks mostly like freezing rain for us that will still make for a slippery morning commute… starting probably an hour or so past that advisory time. If you don’t have to go out, Degger says it’s advisable to not travel until things warm up. He says that will be around 10 or 11am.
