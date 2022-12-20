LeBron and Luka go head-to-head on Christmas day. LeBron and the Lakers started the season slow, and Luka and the Mavs started hot, but both now sit in the lower half of the Western Conference standings. Nick explains there is possibility that the Lakers or Mavs could miss the playoffs but the chances of both missing is unlikely. Nick believes both the Lakers and Mavs have hope down the stretch because Stephen Curry and the Warriors do not appear as a lock for the playoffs.

