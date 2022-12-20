ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

FOX Sports

Deion Sanders on women running game on NFL players: 'I might be $15M richer' | CLUB SHAY SHAY

Shannon Sharpe and Deion Sanders discuss women running game on athletes. Deion reveals he brought social media personality Brittany Renner to Jackson State to give the team insight. Deion spoke highly of Renner saying: “She’s a real woman and was straight forward…If I had this information when I was younger, I might be $15M dollars richer.”
The Comeback

Coach admits team ‘got embarrassed’ last week

The Carolina Panthers notched a huge win on Saturday afternoon, beating the playoff-contending Detroit Lions by a score of 37-23 for their highest scoring output of the entire season up to this point. It was a dominant performance, and it had head coach Steve Wilks especially excited about how his team played after a disappointing Read more... The post Coach admits team ‘got embarrassed’ last week appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX Sports

Vikings edge Giants 27-24 on Joseph's game-ending 61-yard FG

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Greg Joseph kicked a career-long 61-yard field goal as time expired, giving the Minnesota Vikings a 27-24 victory that prevented the New York Giants from clinching a playoff spot on Saturday. T.J. Hockenson had a career-high 13 catches for 109 yards and two touchdowns from Kirk...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX Sports

Deion Sanders on making $250K from Yankees at Florida State | CLUB SHAY SHAY

Shannon Sharpe ask Deion Sanders to detail how he knew his worth coming out college. Deion reveals he made $250k going into his junior year at Florida State from the New York Yankees. Deion says: "Going into my Jr. year I signed a Yankees contract, it was like the first NIL. I could stunt like no-other, you couldn’t challenge me. I had a crib on the golf course and my dorm. I was living.”
TALLAHASSEE, FL
FOX Sports

Ex-Clemson QB Uiagalelei says he's transferring to Oregon St

Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei is transferring from Clemson to Oregon State, he announced on social media. Uiagalelei entered the transfer portal two weeks ago after an up-and-down two seasons as Clemson's starter. He has two years of eligibility remaining. “Next stop ... Corvallis,” he tweeted Saturday, along with a picture showing...
CORVALLIS, OR
FOX Sports

Zach Wilson booed by Jets fans, benched during third quarter in loss vs. Jaguars | UNDISPUTED

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson was booed multiple times and had 92 passing yards and an interception before he was benched for backup quarterback Chris Streveler. Jets Head Coach Robert Saleh said after the game that it was not a benching as much as the Jets looking for a spark on offense. Skip Bayless discusses what the Jets should do with Wilson moving forward.
NEW YORK STATE
FOX Sports

Deion Sanders Dumbest Purchase: 'I was just ignorant' | CLUB SHAY SHAY

Deion Sanders reveals to Shannon Sharpe his dumbest purchase upon entering the NFL. Without hesitation Deion says: “I bought a BMW M3. I didn’t know how to drive a stick and bought a stick. I was just ignorant. I got in the car and was like: ’What’s this?’” Deion also goes onto share that he's happy he is able to laugh about the situation now and give advice to the younger generation.
FOX Sports

Luka vs. LeBron: who will miss the playoffs? | What's Wright?

LeBron and Luka go head-to-head on Christmas day. LeBron and the Lakers started the season slow, and Luka and the Mavs started hot, but both now sit in the lower half of the Western Conference standings. Nick explains there is possibility that the Lakers or Mavs could miss the playoffs but the chances of both missing is unlikely. Nick believes both the Lakers and Mavs have hope down the stretch because Stephen Curry and the Warriors do not appear as a lock for the playoffs.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Miscues, missed chances cost Raiders in loss to Steelers

PITTSBURGH (AP) — No miracle ending this time. Just more of the same for the Las Vegas Raiders. Essentially gifted a victory by New England last Sunday on one of the most improbable walk-off touchdowns in NFL history, the Raiders couldn't keep the momentum going in a 13-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday night that all but eliminated them from the playoffs.
LAS VEGAS, NV
FOX Sports

NFL Christmas Day highlights: Dolphins, Packers battling on FOX

Week 16 of the NFL season continues Sunday with a three-game Christmas Day slate — and we've got you covered with all the action from start to finish!. Kicking things off on FOX, Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are on the road to take on Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Florida.
GREEN BAY, WI

