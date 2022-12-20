Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pennsylvania witness watched unknown object move one mile in a secondRoger MarshPhiladelphia, PA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DelawareTed RiversDelaware State
She Told People They Were Getting Married, But He Already Had A Wife. Then She Disappeared.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRunnemede, NJ
The Moshulu - A Sailing Ship Turned Into a Restaurant in PhiladelphiaEast Coast TravelerPhiladelphia, PA
This Amish Bakery Has the Largest Cinnamon Rolls in all of New JerseyTravel MavenMullica Hill, NJ
Related
FOX Sports
Deion Sanders on women running game on NFL players: 'I might be $15M richer' | CLUB SHAY SHAY
Shannon Sharpe and Deion Sanders discuss women running game on athletes. Deion reveals he brought social media personality Brittany Renner to Jackson State to give the team insight. Deion spoke highly of Renner saying: “She’s a real woman and was straight forward…If I had this information when I was younger, I might be $15M dollars richer.”
FOX Sports
Bowles says Gronkowski contacted the Buccaneers about returning to the team
It turns out Rob Gronkowski was feeling the boredom of not playing football earlier this season. Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles told the Tampa Bay Times that Gronkowski contacted the team, and he had several discussions with the future Hall of Fame tight end about him returning to the team in November.
FOX Sports
'They gave us chance after chance' - Dak Prescott discusses the Cowboys' defense getting four takeaways in win vs. Eagles
Dak Prescott talks with Erin Andrews after the Dallas Cowboys defeated the division rival Philadelphia Eagles. The Cowboys defense had two interceptions and two fumble recoveries to help get the tough 40-34 victory against the eagles.
Coach admits team ‘got embarrassed’ last week
The Carolina Panthers notched a huge win on Saturday afternoon, beating the playoff-contending Detroit Lions by a score of 37-23 for their highest scoring output of the entire season up to this point. It was a dominant performance, and it had head coach Steve Wilks especially excited about how his team played after a disappointing Read more... The post Coach admits team ‘got embarrassed’ last week appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
FOX Sports
Vikings edge Giants 27-24 on Joseph's game-ending 61-yard FG
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Greg Joseph kicked a career-long 61-yard field goal as time expired, giving the Minnesota Vikings a 27-24 victory that prevented the New York Giants from clinching a playoff spot on Saturday. T.J. Hockenson had a career-high 13 catches for 109 yards and two touchdowns from Kirk...
FOX Sports
Deion Sanders on making $250K from Yankees at Florida State | CLUB SHAY SHAY
Shannon Sharpe ask Deion Sanders to detail how he knew his worth coming out college. Deion reveals he made $250k going into his junior year at Florida State from the New York Yankees. Deion says: "Going into my Jr. year I signed a Yankees contract, it was like the first NIL. I could stunt like no-other, you couldn’t challenge me. I had a crib on the golf course and my dorm. I was living.”
Oklahoma RB Gavin Sawchuk 'Prepared' For Bigger Role in Cheez-It Bowl
Opt outs and injuries have cleared the path for the Sooner freshman to make an impact in the season finale in Orlando.
FOX Sports
'Changes the entire game. It's remarkable' - Greg Olsen and Kevin Burkhardt on Dallas' huge third and 30 play in win over Eagles
Greg Olsen and Kevin Burkhardt break down the wild Dallas Cowboys' 40-34 win over the Philadelphia Eagles to keep their division title hopes intact. They also discuss the big third and 30 play that complete changed the game thanks in part of Dak Prescott and T.Y. Hilton.
How will Sunday night's Bucs-Cardinals game impact the Saints' playoff chances?
The New Orleans Saints kept their playoff hopes alive a little longer by knocking off the Cleveland Browns this week, but their odds are still very slim: according to FiveThirtyEight’s projections, the Saints have just a 6% chance of making the playoffs this season with their 6-9 record. But...
FOX Sports
Ex-Clemson QB Uiagalelei says he's transferring to Oregon St
Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei is transferring from Clemson to Oregon State, he announced on social media. Uiagalelei entered the transfer portal two weeks ago after an up-and-down two seasons as Clemson's starter. He has two years of eligibility remaining. “Next stop ... Corvallis,” he tweeted Saturday, along with a picture showing...
FOX Sports
'Its a quarterback's dream to have those kind of players' - Kirk Cousins discusses the weapons that he has on the Vikings' offense
Kirk Cousins talks with Kristina Pink after the Minnesota Vikings defeated the New York Giants 27-24 on a game-winning 61-yard field goal as time expired. Justin Jefferson set the Minnesota Vikings single season record for receiving yards.
Mavs Merry Christmas! Doncic, Wood Lead in Dallas' Win Over LeBron's Lakers
During the NBA's Christmas Day slate, Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks defeated LeBron James' Los Angeles Lakers.
FOX Sports
Zach Wilson booed by Jets fans, benched during third quarter in loss vs. Jaguars | UNDISPUTED
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson was booed multiple times and had 92 passing yards and an interception before he was benched for backup quarterback Chris Streveler. Jets Head Coach Robert Saleh said after the game that it was not a benching as much as the Jets looking for a spark on offense. Skip Bayless discusses what the Jets should do with Wilson moving forward.
FOX Sports
Jay Glazer gives an update on Eagles' Jalen Hurts and Jets' Mike White's return | FOX NFL Sunday
Fox's Jay Glazer gives an update when we could see Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts and New York Jets' Mike White back on the field. He also talks about what the Jets could do with quarterback Zach Wilson moving forward.
FOX Sports
NFL Week 16: Can the Eagles handle the Cowboys without Jalen Hurts this weekend?
FOX betting analyst Sammy P breaks down the Week 16 matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys. See who he thinks you should bet on!
FOX Sports
Deion Sanders Dumbest Purchase: 'I was just ignorant' | CLUB SHAY SHAY
Deion Sanders reveals to Shannon Sharpe his dumbest purchase upon entering the NFL. Without hesitation Deion says: “I bought a BMW M3. I didn’t know how to drive a stick and bought a stick. I was just ignorant. I got in the car and was like: ’What’s this?’” Deion also goes onto share that he's happy he is able to laugh about the situation now and give advice to the younger generation.
FOX Sports
Luka vs. LeBron: who will miss the playoffs? | What's Wright?
LeBron and Luka go head-to-head on Christmas day. LeBron and the Lakers started the season slow, and Luka and the Mavs started hot, but both now sit in the lower half of the Western Conference standings. Nick explains there is possibility that the Lakers or Mavs could miss the playoffs but the chances of both missing is unlikely. Nick believes both the Lakers and Mavs have hope down the stretch because Stephen Curry and the Warriors do not appear as a lock for the playoffs.
FOX Sports
Miscues, missed chances cost Raiders in loss to Steelers
PITTSBURGH (AP) — No miracle ending this time. Just more of the same for the Las Vegas Raiders. Essentially gifted a victory by New England last Sunday on one of the most improbable walk-off touchdowns in NFL history, the Raiders couldn't keep the momentum going in a 13-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday night that all but eliminated them from the playoffs.
FOX Sports
Nick breaks down why Raiders vs. Steelers will be closer than expected | What's Wright?
The Raiders and Steelers are both alive in the AFC sitting at 6-8. Nick believes neither really have a shot at making the playoffs but that won’t stop the Raiders from giving it their all in Week 16. Nick explains the Steelers have the coaching edge while the Raiders have the talent edge. Listen to why Nick believes this game will be closer than expected.
FOX Sports
NFL Christmas Day highlights: Dolphins, Packers battling on FOX
Week 16 of the NFL season continues Sunday with a three-game Christmas Day slate — and we've got you covered with all the action from start to finish!. Kicking things off on FOX, Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are on the road to take on Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Florida.
Comments / 0