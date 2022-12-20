Hugh Jackman says that he and Ryan Reynolds' hero won't be seeing eye to eye in Deadpool 3. The Empire Film Podcast spoke to the Wolverine actor about his relationship with The Merc With A Mouth in the upcoming MCU movie. A lot of people might expect Logan and Wade to play nice because of the actors' famous friendship. But, Jackman is saying that they will kind of hate each other in this one. If you think about it, Wolverine has never really been one to tolerate a ton of shenanigans in his comic book history. Adding Deadpool to his general vibe would probably produce some fireworks on the big screen. If the X-Men star is to be believed, that's exactly what fans are going to get with Deadpool 3. Check out what he had to say right here!

4 HOURS AGO