The Witcher: Blood Origin Post Credit Scene Revealed
The Witcher: Blood Origin gives fans a front-row seat to some of the biggest turning points in the world's history, but it also plants some interesting seeds that will flourish sooner than you think in the main series timeline. One of the most intriguing examples of this takes place in the post-credit scene for Blood Origin, and we're here to break it all down for you and why it might interest you. Now, spoilers are incoming for The Witcher: Blood Origin's post-credit scene, so if you haven't finished the series yet you've been warned.
Rayman 4 Leaks Online
Rayman fans got quite the holiday surprise this week with the canceled Rayman 4 leaking online. This isn't just a small leak either – somehow, the entire source code and editor for the game leaked and have become usable by those who've already been exploring the unreleased game's contents. For those who aren't interested in looking through things themselves, others have thankfully given us a peek into what's gone into the game through some images and videos showing off various parts of Rayman 4.
God of War Ragnarok Developer Reveals New Game Plus Release Window
God of War Ragnarok has gotten a release window for its New Game Plus mode. God of War Ragnarok has been out for nearly two months now and fans are picking every little piece of it apart. Not only is its story incredibly rich, but there's a lot of side content to mull over once you've ran through Kratos' journey. Although you can do a lot of it as you progress through the story, there's a lot that opens up even after the game is over. It really gives you a lot of opportunities to continue to hone your combat skills and finish upgrading Kratos and his companions.
Xbox Reveals 3 Upcoming Bethesda Games Will Be Exclusives
Xbox has confirmed that three upcoming Bethesda games will be exclusives. Xbox has been heavily criticized for its lack of high quality exclusive games over the last decade or so. While it did really well during the Xbox 360, things slowed down quite a bit during the Xbox One era. The console released with some enjoyable launch titles like Dead Rising 3 and even Ryse: Son of Rome before introducing the world to Titanfall as an Xbox exclusive. It was a great start, but suffered when games like Halo 5 underwhelmed fans and there was a lack of exciting new IP exclusive to Xbox. The platform holder has since begun buying developers and publishers to have a wider array of great first-party games, such as the upcoming Starfield from Bethesda.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Releases Limited Time Holiday Mystery Gift
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players can now get a brand-new Mystery Gift in the Nintendo Switch game. The Pokemon Company seems to be in a festive mood, because players can get the gift be using the code "HAPPYH0L1DAYS." The gift also fits a wintery theme, as players will receive 50 Ice Tera Shards! Those shards can be used in the game to change a Pokemon's Tera type to Ice, which can be a very big help for players that might be struggling to type match against Dragon users. The giveaway ends December 25th at 23:59 UTC, so players will want to jump on it ASAP!
New Scream VI Poster Released
It may be Christmas, but that doesn't mean horror fans can't have fun, too. With Scream VI only a few months away, we've been seeing some exciting content from the upcoming installment of the beloved franchise. A new trailer teased the movie's move to New York, and fans are already concerned about their favorite characters. Today, the official Scream accounts on social media shared a new poster just for the holidays.
Top Gun: Maverick Director Reveals Darkstar Sequence May Have Resulted in International Espionage
'Tis the season for Top Gun! Top Gun: Maverick hit Paramount+ yesterday so now more people can enjoy 2022's biggest movie from the comfort of their own homes. In honor of the film's release, Paramount has dropped some fun content, and many of the people involved with making the film are sharing some interesting behind-the-scenes information about the Tom Cruise-led sequel. In an interview with Collider, director Joseph Kosinski was asked if there was anything in the movie they had to fight to use.
John Wick 4: New Look at Keanu Reeves Revealed
Lionsgate is getting ready to release the fourth John Wick film and fans are super excited to see what happens to the fan favorite character next. John Wick: Chapter 4 has already dropped a new trailer that showed off so many new things including the first look at IT star Bill Skarsgard's introduction to the franchise. Not much is known about the sequel other than what we've seen in the trailer, but it's sure to be a wild ride. Entertainment Weekly released a new look at John Wick 4 today, and it shows Keanu Reeves getting into a scuffle with an antagonist in the film. You can check it out below!
The Witcher: Blood Origin Ending Explained
The Witcher: Blood Origin is finally out and available to stream on Netflix, and contained within are new revelations about Witchers, the identity of the prototype Witcher, and how the universe as we know it was ultimately shaped. For those who have watched Blood Origin (or are just curious), the final episode packs a lot into its just shy of 40-minute runtime. We're here to break everything that happened in that epic finale down for you, but obviously, huge spoilers are incoming for The Witcher: Blood Origin, so if you haven't finished the series yet you've been warned.
Doctor Who Teases Christmas Surprise With New Footage
In an unexpected move, the BBC's Doctor Who has revealed that a surprise...something will drop tomorrow, posting an ominous tweet that simply reads "Tomorrow. #DoctorWho" and included a short snippet of footage with Neil Patrick Harris. The short video that accompanied the social media post featured Harris in a festive accent simply saying, "Worldwide premiere!" With no Christmas Special previously announced as being in the works, the tweet from the Doctor Who account very quickly caused some confusion among fans. One user wrote. "Hang on? You mean a trailer right? Not an actual episode??" with others simply responding with an all-caps "WHAT?"
Nintendo Switch Christmas Sale Makes One of the Best Games $1.99
There are hundreds of Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED games on sale for Christmas and the broader holiday sale. One of the best eShop deals though is for one of the best games ever made and knocks said game down to just $1.99. Normally it costs $20, so this represents a savings of 90 percent. That said, it's a limited-time deal. More specifically, the offer is set to expire on January 8, 2023.
Elder Scrolls 6 Fans Upset Over Release News
Some Elder Scrolls fans looking forward to The Elder Scrolls 6 aren't very happy with some new information about the game's release. Since Microsoft acquired Bethesda it's been fairly dodgy about what Bethesda games will and will not be exclusive. Of course, there wouldn't be question marks over exclusivity if there weren't recent multi-platform releases from Xbox and if its leadership didn't make the aforementioned non-committal and vague remarks. At the center of all of this has been The Elder Scrolls 6, the most prominent upcoming Bethesda game and the one that will burn the most if it doesn't come to other consoles.
Marvel's Best Catchphrase Is Now a Comic
Over decades upon decades of issues, the world of Marvel Comics has introduced some pretty memorable characters — as well as memorable lines of dialogue from them. One of the most beloved among them might be "It's Clobberin' Time", the catchphrase frequently utilized by Ben Grimm / The Thing. Early next year, that catchphrase will be canonized in a whole new way with Clobberin' Time, a new miniseries starring Ben. Written and illustrated by Steve Skroce, the series will partner him up with various other characters from Marvel's canon, similarly to his role in the previous Marvel Two-in-One series.
Hugh Jackman Says Wolverine and Deadpool's Relationship Will Be at Zero in New Movie
Hugh Jackman says that he and Ryan Reynolds' hero won't be seeing eye to eye in Deadpool 3. The Empire Film Podcast spoke to the Wolverine actor about his relationship with The Merc With A Mouth in the upcoming MCU movie. A lot of people might expect Logan and Wade to play nice because of the actors' famous friendship. But, Jackman is saying that they will kind of hate each other in this one. If you think about it, Wolverine has never really been one to tolerate a ton of shenanigans in his comic book history. Adding Deadpool to his general vibe would probably produce some fireworks on the big screen. If the X-Men star is to be believed, that's exactly what fans are going to get with Deadpool 3. Check out what he had to say right here!
$60 AAA PS4 Game Now $1.79 for Limited Time
A new PlayStation Store sale has discounted a popular AAA PS4 game by 97%, knocking the game's price down from $59.99 to just $1.79. Of course, this is only a limited-time offer. More specifically, an offer only available until January 19. After this, it will revert to its normal price point, though you can almost always grab the game for cheaper than a full $60, both digitally and at retail. In fact, you can often find the game for a very good price at retailers like GameStop and Walmart.
Here Is What The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Look Like as Humans
The Power Rangers and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are teaming up once again in the sequel to the truly delightful Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and a new preview of MMPR/TMNT II #1 has given us our first look at the Turtles' new human forms. As you can see in the image below, Donatello and Michelangelo are the two we see at Ernie's alongside the Rangers, and they retain their signature colors throughout their outfits. Hopefully, we'll get to see what Leonardo and Raphael's human forms look like, and you can check out the full preview starting on the next slide.
Xbox Series X Reportedly Getting Classic PS2 RPG and Its Sequels
According to a new report, Xbox consoles -- presumably Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, and possibly Xbox One as well -- are getting a classic PS2 RPG and its two follow-ups. The report comes the way of Nick Baker via from the Xbox Era podcast. When it comes to inside Xbox information, Baker is one of the best sources, though he's been off the mark in the past. In other words, take the following information with a grain of salt.
PlayStation Plus Leak Reveals First Free Games for 2023
A PlayStation leak from a reputable source has revealed the first free PS Plus games that PS4 and PS5 owners will get next year whenever January 2023's offerings are available. According to this leak, the free PS Plus games for January will be Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Fallout 76, and Axiom Verge 2. Fallout 4's PS4 version will be available, according to the leak, while those with a PS5 will be able to get dedicated versions of Axiom Verge 2 and Fallen Order with all their included enhancements.
Move Over Venompool, Carnagepool Is Coming Soon
Marvel fans thought Venompool was a beast (and to be fair he absolutely is), but they aren't nearly prepared for the chaos of Carnagepool. Those who have been keeping up with Alyssa Wong (Star Wars: Doctor Aphra) and artist Martin Coccolo's (Hulk vs. Thor: Banner of War) Deadpool series know that he was sent to take down one of Marvel's biggest villains, and something has been growing inside of him. Marvel's March 2023 solicits give fans a preview of what that is, and it is none other than Carnage, who is now looking to make his way out, regardless of what that means for Deadpool.
DC Studios' James Gunn Shares Christmas Photos
New DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn is wishing the DC Universe a Merry Christmas! The prolific filmmaker has only been in his new job for a few weeks, but has continuously kept fans updated on all of the DCU happenings through his personal Twitter account. Whether he's teasing the announcement of new DC projects in January or addressing controversial changes such as no Wonder Woman 3 or Henry Cavill returning as Superman, it's been a busy tenure for sure. However, Gunn is staying positively upbeat, especially during the holidays, and he's sharing some of that Christmas joy with his Twitter followers in new holiday photos.
