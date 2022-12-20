Jenkins recorded nine tackles (five solo) in Thursday's 19-3 win over the Jets. Though it was expected that Jenkins wouldn't be able to replicate his 18-tackle, two-interception performance he displayed in Week 15 versus Dallas, he still tied for a team-high nine stops and played all but one defensive snap in Thursday's victory over New York. The 28-year-old has already set new career highs with 104 tackles and 11 passes defensed on the season, and he'll now look to keep momentum moving forward when the Jaguars travel to Houston on New Year's Day.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 5 HOURS AGO