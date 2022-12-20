ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan Wallen Sings Kid Rock Classic on Karaoke at Christmas Party: VIDEO

By Taylor Cunningham
 5 days ago
(Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for Morgan Wallen)

Morgan Wallen and one of his up-and-coming label mates proved to be perfect karaoke partners at their company Christmas party this week. Wallen stepped out in Music City to celebrate the holidays with the Neal Agency staff and singers. Among those singers was Lauren Watkins, a promising young country music star who will certainly be making headlines for years to come.

All company parties usually turn to karaoke once the beer and liquor start flowing. And when a slew of chart-toppers make up the guest list, everyone in attendance is in for a great time. But it seems that out of everyone who went to the Neal Agency celebration, Wallen and Watkins made the best impression.

@laur.watkins

accidentally shut down the company christmas party. we ♥️ the neal agency #thenealagency #morganwallen #fyp

♬ original sound – Lauren Watkins

Watkins posted a clip on TikTok of a duet with the Wasted on You artist. The duo perfectly sang Sheryl Crow and Kid Rock’s Picture. And after 1.2 million views and more than 1100 comments, it seems that Watkins’ level of fame just skyrocketed.

“How is this not viral???” asked one fan.

“WHY IS NO ONE TALKING ABOUT HOW GOOD HER VOICE IS?” another questioned.

Lauren Watkins ‘Shined’ Alongside Morgan Wallen

Lauren Watkins is brand new to the industry. She’s currently focusing her efforts on songwriting. But after growing up in Nashville, TN, she’s developed a passion for performing. And she hopes to become a major name as a country music singer in the future.

“I want my real self to be what reaches people,” she wrote in a statement. “Whether it’s how I present myself on stage or to people I meet, or if it’s through the words I’m singing. I want listeners to feel like we know each other.”

Now that a video of her “slaying” a Sherly Crow song is raging on the internet, she may find stage fame sooner than she expected.

“Why is no one talking about her singing? Come on people,” a follower wrote. “I love me some Mr. Wallen,” someone commented. “But Miss Ma’am you were the main character. Killed it.”

Several other people wrote that Watkins actually “outshined” Morgan Wallen, which is a huge compliment considering Wallen’s surge in popularity over the past two years.

Since breaking into the industry in 2018, Wallen has only dropped two albums, and both peaked at number one on the US Country charts. His latest record, Dangerous: The Double Album, even reached the top spot of the US all-genre charts.

This year, he headed out on a sold-out tour to support his latest work. He also dropped three new singles, all of which have reached number one on Billboard’s US Country chart.

