ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massillon, OH

Massillon man facing aggravated vehicular homicide charge in ATV crash that killed Zach Reed

By Amy L. Knapp, The Independent
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FhQ3f_0joxsQW100

CANTON – A 20-year-old Massillon man has been indicted by the Stark County grand jury on several charges after his passenger was killed in an all-terrain vehicle accident in July.

Blayze C. Patt is facing charges of felony aggravated vehicular homicide, operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and operating a vehicle without reasonable control.

He is accused of driving an ATV while drunk, striking a mailbox in the 2500 block of Alabama Avenue NW in Lawrence Township and then hitting a tree around 12:44 a.m. July 17. His passenger, 20-year-old Zach Reed, died July 19 from his injuries.

Fatal crash:Louisville man facing aggravated vehicular homicide charges in death of Douglas Fahrni

Fatal crash:Minerva man sentenced to 8 years in prison for head-on crash in Louisville

Patt was treated and released from a local hospital.

Reed, a 2020 graduate of Washington High School, was well known for his support of the Tigers as a member of the Village Idiots, the school's spirit squad. According to his obituary, he attended Ohio University and was employed as a service technician at Progressive Chevrolet.

Reed's organs were donated to save the lives of others, the obituary stated.

Patt is set to be arraigned Thursday in Stark County Common Pleas Court.

Comments / 4

default-avatar
suzieq411967
3d ago

How about VEHICULAR HOMICIDE charges against the "father" that rolled his F550 pickup and KILLED HIS OWN TWO SONS WHILE ALLEGEDLY DRUNK (October 1, 2022)? What's the problem Canton PD and prosecutor???

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKBN

Crash on Route 82 in Trumbull County

HOWLAND Twp., Ohio (WKBN)- A car accident is causing traffic for the Thursday morning commute. Ohio State Patrol was called to Route 82 in Howland Township just west of Route 46 at 7:30 a.m. Troopers said that one person was taken to the hospital, but the severity of their injuries was not given. The area […]
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Police: Girard woman returning from bar runs into boyfriend

Police have charged a Girard woman who told officers she spent 7 hours playing pool and drinking in a bar before her car ran into her boyfriend as he was crossing the street near their East Howard Street home early Wednesday. Kierstyn Anderson, 31, was booked into the county jail...
GIRARD, OH
Cleveland.com

Identity released of 42-year-old shooting victim in Akron

AKRON, Ohio — Police are continuing to investigate after a 42-year-old man was found dead of multiple gunshot wounds Sunday in his residence in the Kenmore neighborhood. The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office on Tuesday identified the victim as Eddie Johnson III of Akron. Johnson was was pronounced dead at the scene on the 2300 block of 29th Street SW.
AKRON, OH
whbc.com

Homeless Man Charged With Murder in Raff Road Arson Fire

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 31-year-old homeless man already charged with aggravated arson in a Plain Township fire from earlier this month is now charged with murder. That charge for the Raff Road SW fire that killed a man back in September. Anthony Carr was arraigned...
CANTON, OH
Yahoo Sports

Massillon firefighters battle blaze amid frigid temperatures

MASSILLON Firefighters responded to a Christmas Eve day fire that appears to have started in a bedroom and put it out with temperatures in the low single-digits, a fire official said. Someone reported the fire at 217 Charles Ave. SE at 12:27 p.m. Saturday, said City Fire Assistant Chief Paul...
MASSILLON, OH
WKYC

83-year-old woman fatally struck by vehicle in parking lot of Giant Eagle in Parma

PARMA, Ohio — An 83-year-old woman was fatally struck by a vehicle in the parking lot of a Giant Eagle in Parma on Wednesday. According to Parma police, the woman, who has been identified as Joan Litvin of Parma, was walking across the parking lot directly in front of the store located at 7400 Broadview Rd. when a 72-year-old man from Seven Hills was driving through the lot in his 2013 Ford Explorer. The man did not see the female walking and struck her. She was transported to UH Parma, where she later succumbed to her injuries stemming from the accident.
PARMA, OH
Cleveland.com

‘They will get you’: Vehicle theft surges in Cuyahoga County suburbs, as thieves steal Kias and Hyundais

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Julianne Mellon’s stolen Kia Forte was branded by a pair of teenagers who made off with her car from Cleveland’s Edgewater neighborhood. “I feel violated,” she said of the incident that took place Oct. 8. “I woke up, and my car was gone. My neighbor’s car was also broken into. It’s just ridiculous. Windows were shattered, and everything inside the car was stolen. They took everything. And they used my red Sharpie marker and wrote, ‘Cle Kia Boyz’ all over,” a reference to the social media craze that has dubbed thieves “Kia Boyz.”
CLEVELAND, OH
The Independent

The Independent

2K+
Followers
575
Post
255K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Massillon, OH from Massillon Independent.

 http://indeonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy