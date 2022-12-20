Massillon man facing aggravated vehicular homicide charge in ATV crash that killed Zach Reed

CANTON – A 20-year-old Massillon man has been indicted by the Stark County grand jury on several charges after his passenger was killed in an all-terrain vehicle accident in July.

Blayze C. Patt is facing charges of felony aggravated vehicular homicide, operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and operating a vehicle without reasonable control.

He is accused of driving an ATV while drunk, striking a mailbox in the 2500 block of Alabama Avenue NW in Lawrence Township and then hitting a tree around 12:44 a.m. July 17. His passenger, 20-year-old Zach Reed, died July 19 from his injuries.

Patt was treated and released from a local hospital.

Reed, a 2020 graduate of Washington High School, was well known for his support of the Tigers as a member of the Village Idiots, the school's spirit squad. According to his obituary, he attended Ohio University and was employed as a service technician at Progressive Chevrolet.

Reed's organs were donated to save the lives of others, the obituary stated.

Patt is set to be arraigned Thursday in Stark County Common Pleas Court.