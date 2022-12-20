Read full article on original website
New York, Like It or Not, Say Goodbye to Your Gas and Oil Furnaces
The day time high on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day is expected to be in the 20's here in the Capital Region. On top of making sure you bought all of your friends and family their gifts, you will also need to buy oil for the furnace. In the relatively near future that won't be the case in New York State.
13 New York Restaurants Make List Of Food Networks Best Pasta In The Country
Food Network recently published a list of the "98 Best Pastas In The United States" and honored New York State with 13 shout outs. Even within that shoutouts, Syracuse and Upstate New York had 2 slots. How Did Pasta Come To America?. Believe it or not, we have early Spanish...
These 7 Places In New York State Gave Out The Most Traffic Tickets
During the holidays there will be an increase in police on the roads across New York State. In addition to New York State Troopers giving out tickets, these 7 places issued tons of tickets in 2021, so you should be very careful if you have to drive through any of them.
westsidenewsny.com
Associated Builders and Contractors ranks NY among worst construction business environments in U.S.
Associated Builders and Contractors released its eighth annual Merit Shop Scorecard today (December 15), rating New York as a state with a poor business environment for open/merit shop construction contractors. Ranking 44 out of 51 New York rated near the bottom based on state laws, policies, and programs related to open competition and developing current and future craft professionals.
One of the Most Affordable Places to Retire is Actually in New York?
If you're planning ahead for retirement, there is always a lot to consider. The state of New York hasn't always been a welcoming place for retirees, due to the high cost of living. But according to one recent study, there is one city in the Empire State that actually ranks in the top 10 most affordable places to retire.
It’s Illegal To Throw These 11 Things Away With Regular Trash In New York State
If you're doing some deep cleaning during the holidays, there are some things that you cannot or should not just toss into your normal household trash in New York State. These 11 Items Are Illegal To Throw Away In New York State. 1. Pharmaceuticals. You cannot flush unwanted, unused, or...
Travel Ban In Effect Starting This Morning On New York State Thruway
A new travel ban has been issued in Western New York due to the blizzard. As conditions continue to deteriorate, driving safely has become virtually impossible. Initially, the New York State Thruway was closed to all commercial travel. However, it is now closed to ALL travel. ORIGINAL STORY:. Governor Kathy...
This Mysterious Hudson Valley Community Was Known As “Wagendaal”
With the large amount of history in New York state, there is something new to learn in the Hudson Valley every day. It’s fascinating that each town, village and hamlet has it’s own story to tell. Some locations can date back to as early as the 1600s with settlers.
This City In New York Is Older Than The State Itself
At times, I wonder why I didn't become a history teacher. I love history. There is so much to learn about the history of, well just about everything, but for me more specifically the history of the United States and geography. Did you know that the City of Binghamton became...
Travel Writer Picks His Top 5 Upstate New York Christmas Towns
Beautiful Christmas towns and villages (and cities) are everywhere in our beloved Upstate New York region. As a travel writer with a dozen Upstate New York books currently on the shelves, I feel that I have been pretty much everywhere in the region. But of course, that cannot be. I am sure there are little towns, hamlets, and villages all over that I have missed in my many miles of travel, research, writing, and speaking. Maybe I will find them in 2023!
Kathy Hochul won't let you sleep hungry: Over $230 million available for NY households to buy food
People looking for financial assistance should act immediately. In some parts of the world, hunger is not an emergency but in others, it is something that causes so many problems for people.
Gov. Hochul: 'I'm sending in the National Guard'
Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - New York Governor Kathy Hochul called-in to WBEN late Friday to announce she is deploying the National Guard to the Buffalo area Saturday.
Think Binghamton is Cold? Here’s the Coldest Place in New York State
Binghamton residents are no strangers to the brutal upstate weather, but the Southern Tier isn't the coldest place in all of New York State. According to a report by Colby Maxwell of AZ Animals, and much to my surprise, Binghamton is not actually the coldest place in New York. In fact, it's nowhere near the Southern Tier or Western New York.
New Yorkers Can Legally Do This For The First Time On Christmas
Come Christmas morning in New York, there will be those that sip egg nog and those that sip spiked egg nog. Heck, Ralphie’s parents in A Christmas Story start drinking wine as soon as the kids start opening presents. But this year, those who imbibe have an extra reason and way to celebrate the season.
Wow! That’s the Most Misspelled Word in New York…
It's definitely not what you'd expect. I hate to admit this, but I have become a terrible speller. I used to be really good at it, but with auto correct and spell check it has completely ruined my spelling ability. Apparently, I am not alone in this (thankfully) because a new list has come out and it breaks down the most popular misspelled words in every state. How did New York do on this list?
New York State laws taking effect in 2023
With 2022 coming to a close, we'll be ringing in the new year with some new laws in New York State. Here are some of the notable laws going into effect in 2023.
Gov. Hochul Vetoes Seaweed Bill To Help New York Oyster Farms
Oysters are delicacy enjoyed by people around the world. Whether it's on raw on the half-shell with some lemon, fried to perfection with Old Bay seasoning or sautéed over pasta with wine and garlic, the pearl generating shellfish are loved globally. Oyster farming is nearly a $70 million agriculture industry in New York State. The tasty mollusks also happen to be environmental clean-up dynamos. Currently, tens of millions of the shellfish, not to be consumed by humans, are being used as a natural filter for the polluted waters off of New York City. However, an expansion of a project that has shown to increase the growth of consumable oysters in New York waters has been shelved by Governor Kathy Hochul.
14 Exquisite Gourmet Cheese Shops in Upstate New York
Cheese production is a big business in Upstate New York. In fact, the Empire State is the fifth largest cheese-producing state in the US (Wisconsin is #1 of course). What many don't know is that New York actually used to be one of the most dominant states in terms of cheese-making in the country. That was about 150 years back at this point. But there are still tons of delicious cheeses being produced in our state and we want to show them off.
Wegmans, Tops closing stores in 2 NY counties due to winter storm
Grocery shopping before Christmas just got more difficult in Western New York. Stores are typically packed in the days leading up to Dec. 25 as shoppers plan family feasts (or look for last-minute gifts), creating long lines and packed parking lots. But the winter storm is disrupting holiday plans beyond travel, as Wegmans and Tops announced that they’re closing all stores in two WNY counties.
Bill Veto Is Great News For Many In Upstate New York, Bad News For Others
Many are thrilled a bill was vetoed by Gov. Kathy Hochul, while others are very disappointed. Gov. Kathy Hochul has vetoed a bill that would allow upstate New York counties to ban a new holiday hunt. Hochul Vetos Bill For Central New York, Mohawk Valley, Southern Tier, Finger Lakes, and...
