westsidenewsny.com

Associated Builders and Contractors ranks NY among worst construction business environments in U.S.

Associated Builders and Contractors released its eighth annual Merit Shop Scorecard today (December 15), rating New York as a state with a poor business environment for open/merit shop construction contractors. Ranking 44 out of 51 New York rated near the bottom based on state laws, policies, and programs related to open competition and developing current and future craft professionals.
Travel Writer Picks His Top 5 Upstate New York Christmas Towns

Beautiful Christmas towns and villages (and cities) are everywhere in our beloved Upstate New York region. As a travel writer with a dozen Upstate New York books currently on the shelves, I feel that I have been pretty much everywhere in the region. But of course, that cannot be. I am sure there are little towns, hamlets, and villages all over that I have missed in my many miles of travel, research, writing, and speaking. Maybe I will find them in 2023!
MICHIGAN STATE
101.5 WPDH

Wow! That’s the Most Misspelled Word in New York…

It's definitely not what you'd expect. I hate to admit this, but I have become a terrible speller. I used to be really good at it, but with auto correct and spell check it has completely ruined my spelling ability. Apparently, I am not alone in this (thankfully) because a new list has come out and it breaks down the most popular misspelled words in every state. How did New York do on this list?
CALIFORNIA STATE
104.5 The Team

Gov. Hochul Vetoes Seaweed Bill To Help New York Oyster Farms

Oysters are delicacy enjoyed by people around the world. Whether it's on raw on the half-shell with some lemon, fried to perfection with Old Bay seasoning or sautéed over pasta with wine and garlic, the pearl generating shellfish are loved globally. Oyster farming is nearly a $70 million agriculture industry in New York State. The tasty mollusks also happen to be environmental clean-up dynamos. Currently, tens of millions of the shellfish, not to be consumed by humans, are being used as a natural filter for the polluted waters off of New York City. However, an expansion of a project that has shown to increase the growth of consumable oysters in New York waters has been shelved by Governor Kathy Hochul.
14 Exquisite Gourmet Cheese Shops in Upstate New York

Cheese production is a big business in Upstate New York. In fact, the Empire State is the fifth largest cheese-producing state in the US (Wisconsin is #1 of course). What many don't know is that New York actually used to be one of the most dominant states in terms of cheese-making in the country. That was about 150 years back at this point. But there are still tons of delicious cheeses being produced in our state and we want to show them off.
WISCONSIN STATE
Syracuse.com

Wegmans, Tops closing stores in 2 NY counties due to winter storm

Grocery shopping before Christmas just got more difficult in Western New York. Stores are typically packed in the days leading up to Dec. 25 as shoppers plan family feasts (or look for last-minute gifts), creating long lines and packed parking lots. But the winter storm is disrupting holiday plans beyond travel, as Wegmans and Tops announced that they’re closing all stores in two WNY counties.
BUFFALO, NY
Oneonta, NY
