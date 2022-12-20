ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brown County, IN

WIBC.com

Miller Poultry Donates Tons to Gleaners Food Bank

INDIANAPOLIS – Even with the threat of severe winter weather, one Hoosier business made a major donation to help those in need this holiday season. Miller Poultry donated about seven tons of food to Indy’s Gleaners Food Bank Thursday afternoon. This is a tradition for the company. Poultry...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Wave 3

Warming shelters in southern Indiana

FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - There are organizations in southern Indiana organizations helping people and pets stay warm. Our news partner, News and Tribune, has reported where warming centers in Floyd County and Clark County will be located. There is a White Flag shelter at the Floyd County Head Start...
FLOYD COUNTY, IN
Local News Digital

Travel Watch issued for Bartholomew County

COLUMBUS, Ind. – As a result of the winter storm that blew through Columbus on Thursday night and Friday morning, the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) and Indiana State Police say that some roadways developed frozen spots and became extremely hazardous. Several slide-offs and crashes were reported as...
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Precautionary boil order issued for select Bedford residents

BEDFORD – Bedford City Utilities has issued a precautionary boil order for the following addresses:. This precautionary boil order will remain in force until further notice. The order is being issued due to a repairing a water main. Bring all water to a boil. Let water boil vigorously for...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Police Log: December 23, 2022

5:33 p.m. Zane Sanders, 23, Shoals, battery against a public safety officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct. 3:30 a.m. Report of a suspicious person in the 2000 block of H Street. 4:17 a.m. Request for a welfare check at State Road 37 and 5th Street. 5:09 a.m. Report of...
BEDFORD, IN
Fox 19

A sunny but cold Christmas ahead of Monday snow

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for Dearborn, Fayette, Franklin, Ripley and Union counties in southeast Indiana and Butler, Clinton, Highland and Warren counties in southwest Ohio until NOON on Christmas Day as wind chills could get as low as -15°. Christmas Day will have...
DEARBORN COUNTY, IN
Current Publishing

Something Splendid opens in Westfield

Something Splendid started with three Carmel residents who had a passion for gift giving. The business was started online in 2019 by sisters Erynn and Elyse Petruzzi and their longtime friend, Allison Pirtle. The Petruzzi sisters are Carmel High School graduates, while Pirtle is a Hamilton Southeastern graduate. With the...
WESTFIELD, IN
Joe Mertens

This Huge Thrift Shop in Indiana is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great items for a good price, then going to your local thrift shop is certainly the way to go! There's always something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!
BLOOMINGTON, IN
readthereporter.com

Where was singer Bobby Helms from?

1848 – Paris Dunning became the ninth governor of Indiana when James Whitcomb resigned the office to go to the United States Senate. Dunning is the only person in state history to hold the offices of governor, lieutenant governor, state senator, president pro-tempore of the senate, and state representative.
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

Obituary: Larry Wayne Holmes II

Larry Wayne Holmes II, 42, of California, passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at his home with his son. Born on July 5, 1980, in Bedford, IN, he was the son of Terri (Roll) Holmes and the late Larry Holmes. Larry is survived by his son, Kaleb Gregory Holmes,...
BEDFORD, IN
iheart.com

Marion County is NOW on a Level 2 Snow Advisory!

At 7:00am on December 23, 2022 Sheriff Matt Bayles issued a level two snow advisory for Marion County. Primary and secondary roadways are extremely hazardous due to still falling snow and high winds. With the wind picking up in outlying areas and temperatures still below freezing many roads are down to one lane and are drifting quickly. Some east west roads in the Northern portion of the county are impassable. Road crews will continue working throughout the day to clear the roads. Motorists should be mindful of temporary white out conditions and being able to see where the road ends and the ditch begins, especially after dark. Be alert for cars going into ditches and medians. If you must drive, use extreme caution and allow yourself extra time. Only travel that is essential, or of an emergency nature, should be attempted.
MARION COUNTY, IN
Local News Digital

Winter storm closes several area businesses on Friday

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Several area businesses are closing Friday due to the forecasted winter storm. This list will be updated as more closings are announced. Columbus Regional Health (CRH) Orthopedics & Sports Medicine. Columbus Regional Health (CRH) Endocrinology & Diabetes. BCSC Health Clinic and Occupational Health Clinic at Wellconnect.
COLUMBUS, IN
WTHR

Winter storm blog: Rain turning to snow in areas

INDIANAPOLIS — Central Indiana is preparing for a major winter storm that's expected to bring dangerously cold temperatures, strong winds and snow. The frigid temperatures put individuals at a greater risk for hypothermia and frostbite, while to flash freeze could contribute to downed power lines and outages. As weather...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
readthereporter.com

HELP FIND DONALD MILLER

The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of an Avon man with ties to Hamilton County. Donald K. Miller, 56, Avon was reported missing last Thursday. Miller was last known to be driving a black Jeep Wrangler Rubicon similar to the one pictured. The car had a...
AVON, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

Travel Advisories, Snow Emergencies in the Area

Motorists should expect slippery conditions and reduced visibility Thursday night into Friday. Per the Dearborn County Board of Commissioners Dearborn County, IN will now upgrade and be placed under an “orange” travel watch. An orange (watch) travel status means that conditions are threatening to the safety of the...
DEARBORN COUNTY, IN

