New York authorities have raised the official death count from four to seven people after a once-in-a-generation winter storm struck Buffalo this weekend, dumping more than three feet of snow and barraging the area with hurricane-force winds. Gov. Kathy Hochul told reporters during a press briefing Sunday morning that the blizzard had stranded rescue crews, with National Guard troops deploying to assist the most severely affected parts of Erie County. “This is a war with Mother Nature, and she has been hitting us with everything she has,” Hochul said, declaring that the three-day blizzard “will go down in history” as...

BUFFALO, NY ・ 23 MINUTES AGO