Chicago, IL

TheDailyBeast

NY Guv Declares ‘War with Mother Nature’ as Storm’s Death Toll Rises to Seven

New York authorities have raised the official death count from four to seven people after a once-in-a-generation winter storm struck Buffalo this weekend, dumping more than three feet of snow and barraging the area with hurricane-force winds. Gov. Kathy Hochul told reporters during a press briefing Sunday morning that the blizzard had stranded rescue crews, with National Guard troops deploying to assist the most severely affected parts of Erie County. “This is a war with Mother Nature, and she has been hitting us with everything she has,” Hochul said, declaring that the three-day blizzard “will go down in history” as...
BUFFALO, NY
CBS DFW

Migrants dropped near VP Harris home on frigid Christmas Eve

WASHINGTON (AP) — Three buses of recent migrant families arrived from Texas near the home of Vice President Kamala Harris in record-setting cold on Christmas Eve.Texas authorities have not confirmed their involvement, but the bus drop-offs are in line with previous actions by border-state governors calling attention to the Biden administration's immigration policies.The buses that arrived late Saturday outside the vice president's residence were carrying around 110 to 130 people, according to Tatiana Laborde, managing director of SAMU First Response, a relief agency working with the city of Washington to serve thousands of migrants who have been dropped off in...
TEXAS STATE

