Three injured in crash near Virginia Union University in Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Three people are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries after police say they were in a two-vehicle crash near Virginia Union University in Richmond’s Northside.
According to the Richmond Police Department, officers responded to the intersection of School Street and Brook Road for a report of a crash involving a sedan and an SUV at around 9:08 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20.
Two men were in the sedan and a woman was in the SUV at the time of the crash, all three were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
This crash is under investigation, anyone with information is asked to call Richmond Police at 804-646-5112.
