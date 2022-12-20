ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Three injured in crash near Virginia Union University in Richmond

By Will Gonzalez
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 5 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Three people are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries after police say they were in a two-vehicle crash near Virginia Union University in Richmond’s Northside.

According to the Richmond Police Department, officers responded to the intersection of School Street and Brook Road for a report of a crash involving a sedan and an SUV at around 9:08 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20.

    Photo: Howard Williams, 8News
    Photo: Howard Williams, 8News
    Photo: Howard Williams, 8News
Two rescued from house fire in Richmond’s East End

Two men were in the sedan and a woman was in the SUV at the time of the crash, all three were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This crash is under investigation, anyone with information is asked to call Richmond Police at 804-646-5112.

