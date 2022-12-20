Read full article on original website
bcdemocrat.com
Music center welcomes first-ever trio to win ‘The Voice’ competition
It was announced last week that the Brown County Music Center will welcome Girl Named Tom to the stage on Friday, March 17. The group is the first-ever trio to win NBC’s The Voice in 2021. The small-town sibling trio Girl Named Tom “seeks to create harmony in a...
Wave 3
Warming shelters in southern Indiana
FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - There are organizations in southern Indiana organizations helping people and pets stay warm. Our news partner, News and Tribune, has reported where warming centers in Floyd County and Clark County will be located. There is a White Flag shelter at the Floyd County Head Start...
consistentlycurious.com
3 Important Tips For Visiting the Cake Bake Shop In Indianapolis
Glimmering trees adorned with sparkling silver ornaments. Snow white swans draped in golden necklaces. Layers of delicate cake served on fine porcelain. Visions of the Sugar Plum Fairy become a reality at the magical Cake Bake Shop in Indianapolis, Indiana. One of the most incredible bakeries in the United States...
bcdemocrat.com
WINTER WEATHER: Local closures due to incoming weather, Dec. 22-23; find local warming centers
Brown County is buckling down for an incoming winter storm, set to arrive tonight, Dec. 22 and carry through tomorrow, Dec. 23. In light of the forecast for this weekend, our office will be closed Friday, Dec. 23. We’ll be working from home, available via email at [email protected] We’ll be open Thursday, Dec. 22, until 4 p.m.
This Huge Thrift Shop in Indiana is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great items for a good price, then going to your local thrift shop is certainly the way to go! There's always something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!
Pet owners reminded of Indy rules on winter pet safety
With dangerous cold weather on the way to central Indiana along with the winter storm, it's critical for Indy residents to bring their pets inside.
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Winter storm update
INDIANAPOLIS — The main threat from this winter storm will transition from snow to bitter cold. Most of central Indiana will end up with a couple of inches of snow. There will be some higher totals east and southeast. However we will all be dealing with blowing and drifting...
Fox 59
Arctic air retreats, but snow chances remain
INDIANAPOLIS – The deep cold has finally exited the region, but that does not mean our chances for snow have too. Merry Christmas! Temperatures will continue to take baby steps forward as we slowly thaw. The day will still be cold however, as our morning wind chill will be in the 10-20 degrees below zero range. Actual temperatures will go from the low single digits to highs in the upper teens by the afternoon. We will achieve more warming during the day thanks to a mild southwest wind and a mostly sunny sky! Enjoy the bright skies while they last though, clouds will return once again overnight.
Winter storm blog: Rain turning to snow in areas
INDIANAPOLIS — Central Indiana is preparing for a major winter storm that's expected to bring dangerously cold temperatures, strong winds and snow. The frigid temperatures put individuals at a greater risk for hypothermia and frostbite, while to flash freeze could contribute to downed power lines and outages. As weather...
Indianapolis, state leaders detail winter storm preps
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis and state leaders laid out their plans ahead of the winter storm. The plans cover how to keep roads clear, helping people who are experiencing homelessness, protecting pets and even activating the Indiana National Guard. City leaders and public health officials said the storm's expected sub-zero...
Fox 59
Update: Brian's winter storm forecast for December 20
Update: Brian’s winter storm forecast for December …. Indiana DNR K-9 program celebrates 25th anniversary. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is celebrating 25 years since the launch of its K-9 program. First responders want you and your home to be prepared …. A winter storm headed in on...
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes Near Indianapolis
Summer might be one of Indiana’s shorter seasons, but as Hoosiers prep for warmer temperatures in the future, the quest for fantastic swimming spots is on. We want to let you know about a few swimming holes that are popular with both locals and visitors near Indianapolis. Once the temperatures begin to rise, these lakes and rivers will aid in your cooling down.
korncountry.com
Winter storm closes several area businesses on Friday
COLUMBUS, Ind. – Several area businesses are closing Friday due to the forecasted winter storm. This list will be updated as more closings are announced. Columbus Regional Health (CRH) Orthopedics & Sports Medicine. Columbus Regional Health (CRH) Endocrinology & Diabetes. BCSC Health Clinic and Occupational Health Clinic at Wellconnect.
wbiw.com
Police Log: December 23, 2022
5:33 p.m. Zane Sanders, 23, Shoals, battery against a public safety officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct. 3:30 a.m. Report of a suspicious person in the 2000 block of H Street. 4:17 a.m. Request for a welfare check at State Road 37 and 5th Street. 5:09 a.m. Report of...
korncountry.com
More snow is possible for Monday
INDIANAPOLIS – Bartholomew County Emergency Management (BCEM) has given an update on the result of the recent winter storm and what to expect with a new weather system moving into the area on Monday. Bartholomew County travel status has been downgraded to an Advisory Level, per BCEM. Roads have...
korncountry.com
Winter Storm Warning now issued for Thursday, Friday
INDIANAPOLIS – Bartholomew County Emergency Management (BCEM) reports that the National Weather Service has now declared a Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Columbus and south-central Indiana beginning Thursday afternoon and continuing through Friday at 1 p.m. The Warning area includes Bartholomew, Johnson, Jackson, Jennings, Brown, Shelby, and Decatur Counties.
cbs4indy.com
Dangerously cold temperatures amid winter storm
Meteorologist Alyssa Andrews Weather Forecast: Dangerously cold temperatures amid winter storm - CBS4 This Morning - Indianapolis, Indiana - @HoosierLyss. Meteorologist Alyssa Andrews Weather Forecast: Dangerously cold temperatures amid winter storm - CBS4 This Morning - Indianapolis, Indiana - @HoosierLyss. Checking out conditions on interstate. Michael Van Schoik is braving...
Fox 59
Winter storm warning extended, blowing snow and bitter cold to open the holiday weekend
Arctic air deposited here and the scenes around central Indiana look more like the interior of Alaska. Gusty winds are still whipping snow and bringing reduced visibility at times. Travel will still be challenging now that the sun is setting Friday. Blowing snow will continue through sunrise Saturday with dangerous...
iheart.com
Marion County is NOW on a Level 2 Snow Advisory!
At 7:00am on December 23, 2022 Sheriff Matt Bayles issued a level two snow advisory for Marion County. Primary and secondary roadways are extremely hazardous due to still falling snow and high winds. With the wind picking up in outlying areas and temperatures still below freezing many roads are down to one lane and are drifting quickly. Some east west roads in the Northern portion of the county are impassable. Road crews will continue working throughout the day to clear the roads. Motorists should be mindful of temporary white out conditions and being able to see where the road ends and the ditch begins, especially after dark. Be alert for cars going into ditches and medians. If you must drive, use extreme caution and allow yourself extra time. Only travel that is essential, or of an emergency nature, should be attempted.
WIBC.com
What to Expect After the Bitter Cold in Indiana
STATEWIDE–Bitter cold temperatures will continue through the weekend, but a big change is coming next week. “We will start a warming trend as the dome of cold that’s across the region with this system slowly begins to modify and move east. On Saturday, we’ll have a high of 11. As we get into Sunday, there’s a high around 15 and then 24 for Monday,” said Jason Puma with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.
