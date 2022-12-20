‘One of the silent diseases’: Expert encourages kidney disease screenings
PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) – With more than 37 million Americans suffering from chronic kidney conditions, health experts urge early detection and prevention efforts.
"Ninety percent of people with kidney disease don't know they have it, it's one of the silent diseases until it's very late in the course," said Dr. Susan Quaggin, President of the American Society of Nephrology.
As one in three Americans are at risk of developing kidney disease, some factors increase this risk such as diabetes, high blood pressure, family history of kidney disease or obesity, according to Dr. Quaggin.
While kidney disease is a leading cause of death in the U.S., Quaggin urges Americans to get blood and urine test screenings for early detection. The doctor said treatments are available, and if started early enough, can help stop or slow kidney disease or prevent the disease from progressing to kidney failure.
