Whatcom County, WA

lynnwoodtimes.com

Garbage services suspended across Snohomish County

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash., December 23, 2022—Today both Waste Management and Republic Services announced suspension for all garbage and recycling service pickups throughout Snohomish County due to hazardous road conditions from last night’s freeze. Customers are asked to place carts on the curb for pick up the next service day.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

State regulators approve Puget Sound Energy rate case settlements

LACEY, Wash., December 23, 2022—On Thursday, state regulators approved hundreds of millions of dollars in rate increases for Puget Sound Energy electric and natural gas customers beginning January 1, 2023. PSE services natural gas to Snohomish County. The Utilities and Transportation Commission approved three settlement agreements establishing a multi-year...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
KGMI

Flood Watch in effect for Whatcom County

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. – The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for Whatcom and Skagit Counties and other parts of central western Washington. Excessive rainfall and melting snow could cause rivers to swell. Urban flooding is likely as rainfall contributes to melting snow. An inch or more...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
whatcom-news.com

Millions allocated for Whatcom individuals, households affected by the mid-November flood disaster

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office Division of Emergency Management (DEM) announced today, Monday, December 19th, they had met with members from the State’s Emergency Management Division to request funding to help rebuild homes damaged during the flooding. Today’s announcement said assistance of $2,050,000 had been secured.
whatcom-news.com

Thousands without power in Whatcom County during freezing rain event

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Dozens of localized power outages and electrical emergencies have been reported across much of Whatcom County since about 2:30pm today, Friday, December 23rd. It’s reported the over 3,400 Puget Sound Customer addresses were impacted as of 5pm. Freezing rain, with ice accumulations of more...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
theorcasonian.com

Extreme winter weather leads to countywide 10-hour power outage

||| FROM KRISTA BOUCHEY for ORCAS POWER & LIGHT COOPERATIVE |||. Just before 5 pm on Thursday, December 22, as temperatures dipped into the low 20s, a mainland electrical feeder serving San Juan County lost power. Shortly after the power went out, the Bonneville Power (BPA) team helped identify the cause of the outage which was faulty equipment on Puget Sound Energy’s (PSE) transmission system. OPALCO crews were called out and remained on standby for when the the mainland repairs were complete.
SAN JUAN COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest

Snohomish County framer fined $400,000 for 16th safety violation

A Snohomish County contractor is being fined $400,000 for breaking safety regulations, a violation the company has already been cited for 15 other times. The Washington state Department of Labor and Industries (L&I) was inspecting a Seattle job site where the company, Genesis Framing Construction, was building a two-story house when they observed several safety violations.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Marysville gets tough on public drug use and inappropriate transit behavior

MARYSVILLE, Wash., December 21, 2022—Citing the need to protect the general public and maintain a safe community, the Marysville City Council has adopted new laws prohibiting drug use in public places and disruptive or inappropriate transit behavior. The Council unanimously approved both actions at its December 12 meeting. Similar...
MARYSVILLE, WA
KGMI

Frigid temperatures causing dangerous conditions in Whatcom County

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Advisory for western Whatcom County including Bellingham. Point Roberts and the San Juan Islands can also expect extremely cold winds causing dangerous conditions until 10 a.m. Thursday, December 22nd. Wind combined with lows in the single digits...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
allpointbulletin.com

Proposition 5 wins by 20 votes; Sefzik wins north county votes

Whatcom County Auditor’s Office finalized November 2022 election results on November 28. While the last ballots to be counted didn’t change much for the candidates, they did swing the race for one county proposition. Proposition 5, the Whatcom County children’s initiative levy lid lift, passed by 20 votes...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA

