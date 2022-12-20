Read full article on original website
300 Bellingham residents almost lost their homes. Then Mercy Housing stepped in
“A lot of those families who have lived there for a long time would have had literally no place to go,” said Mercy Housing Northwest President Joe Thompson.
These two businesses opened this month in Whatcom County, bringing regional specialties
Here are Whatcom County’s newest food stops that opened this month.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Garbage services suspended across Snohomish County
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash., December 23, 2022—Today both Waste Management and Republic Services announced suspension for all garbage and recycling service pickups throughout Snohomish County due to hazardous road conditions from last night’s freeze. Customers are asked to place carts on the curb for pick up the next service day.
lynnwoodtimes.com
State regulators approve Puget Sound Energy rate case settlements
LACEY, Wash., December 23, 2022—On Thursday, state regulators approved hundreds of millions of dollars in rate increases for Puget Sound Energy electric and natural gas customers beginning January 1, 2023. PSE services natural gas to Snohomish County. The Utilities and Transportation Commission approved three settlement agreements establishing a multi-year...
KGMI
Flood Watch in effect for Whatcom County
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. – The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for Whatcom and Skagit Counties and other parts of central western Washington. Excessive rainfall and melting snow could cause rivers to swell. Urban flooding is likely as rainfall contributes to melting snow. An inch or more...
Tri-City Herald
Shot in Peaceful Valley neighbor dispute, they’re now back, ready for Whatcom duty
Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office deputies Ryan Rathbun and Jason Thompson, have been cleared to return to duty following months of recovery after both were shot in the face while on duty Feb. 10. “Deputy Rathbun and Deputy Thompson not only fought to survive the deadly attack that was launched...
whatcom-news.com
Millions allocated for Whatcom individuals, households affected by the mid-November flood disaster
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office Division of Emergency Management (DEM) announced today, Monday, December 19th, they had met with members from the State’s Emergency Management Division to request funding to help rebuild homes damaged during the flooding. Today’s announcement said assistance of $2,050,000 had been secured.
State troopers respond to over 200 crashes across three counties during Friday's ice storm
SEATTLE — Several areas in western Washington are reporting temperatures above freezing which means the ice from Friday's storm will start to melt. For some areas, icy conditions will remain and melting ice and snow could cause some flooding on roads. Washington State Patrol (WSP) Trooper Kelsey Harding joined...
whatcom-news.com
Thousands without power in Whatcom County during freezing rain event
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Dozens of localized power outages and electrical emergencies have been reported across much of Whatcom County since about 2:30pm today, Friday, December 23rd. It’s reported the over 3,400 Puget Sound Customer addresses were impacted as of 5pm. Freezing rain, with ice accumulations of more...
Whatcom County woke up covered in compact snow and ice. Here’s the latest Saturday
Bellingham International Airport temperatures cracked freezing at 3 a.m. Saturday.
theorcasonian.com
Extreme winter weather leads to countywide 10-hour power outage
||| FROM KRISTA BOUCHEY for ORCAS POWER & LIGHT COOPERATIVE |||. Just before 5 pm on Thursday, December 22, as temperatures dipped into the low 20s, a mainland electrical feeder serving San Juan County lost power. Shortly after the power went out, the Bonneville Power (BPA) team helped identify the cause of the outage which was faulty equipment on Puget Sound Energy’s (PSE) transmission system. OPALCO crews were called out and remained on standby for when the the mainland repairs were complete.
Snohomish County framer fined $400,000 for 16th safety violation
A Snohomish County contractor is being fined $400,000 for breaking safety regulations, a violation the company has already been cited for 15 other times. The Washington state Department of Labor and Industries (L&I) was inspecting a Seattle job site where the company, Genesis Framing Construction, was building a two-story house when they observed several safety violations.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Marysville gets tough on public drug use and inappropriate transit behavior
MARYSVILLE, Wash., December 21, 2022—Citing the need to protect the general public and maintain a safe community, the Marysville City Council has adopted new laws prohibiting drug use in public places and disruptive or inappropriate transit behavior. The Council unanimously approved both actions at its December 12 meeting. Similar...
Multiple dogs found abandoned in Skagit County amid frigid temperatures
BURLINGTON, Wash. — Officials are urging pet owners to reach out for help instead of abandoning their furry friends after a string of dogs were found left out in the cold. At least four dogs have been left abandoned in Skagit County in recent days. Twelve-year-old miniature pinscher, Lulu,...
houston-today.com
US high court reinstates guilty verdicts in 1987 murders of B.C. couple
In a unanimous decision Thursday, the Washington state Supreme Court reinstated two aggravated murder convictions for William Talbott II in the 1987 deaths of a young Greater Victoria couple. The landmark cold case that put “forensic genealogy” in front of a jury for the first time in the United States...
KGMI
Frigid temperatures causing dangerous conditions in Whatcom County
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Advisory for western Whatcom County including Bellingham. Point Roberts and the San Juan Islands can also expect extremely cold winds causing dangerous conditions until 10 a.m. Thursday, December 22nd. Wind combined with lows in the single digits...
allpointbulletin.com
Proposition 5 wins by 20 votes; Sefzik wins north county votes
Whatcom County Auditor’s Office finalized November 2022 election results on November 28. While the last ballots to be counted didn’t change much for the candidates, they did swing the race for one county proposition. Proposition 5, the Whatcom County children’s initiative levy lid lift, passed by 20 votes...
whatcom-news.com
Whatcom County WSDOT traffic cameras tell of driving challenges during winter precipitation event
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — The following images are from the Washington State Department of Transportation’s (WSDOT) Whatcom County traffic cameras. They were taken while Whatcom County areas were dealing with freezing rain during a changeover from snow to rain on Friday, December 23rd. WSDOT along with law enforcement...
Pallet Shelter completes 100th deployment on Tulalip Indian Reservation
News Release Pallet Shelter Today, Pallet Shelter (Pallet), announced the 100th deployment of its temporary shelters to combat homelessness on the Tulalip Indian Reservation, 30 minutes north of Seattle and west of Marysville, Washington. The new village is comprised of 25 insulated shelters, ...
KGMI
Winter storm brings freezing rain, flooding concerns to Whatcom County
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Freezing rain is wreaking havoc across the Pacific Northwest. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Western Whatcom and Skagit Counties, the San Juans, and Point Roberts until 10 p.m. tonight, Friday, December 23rd. Heavy mixed precipitation, including up to a tenth of an inch...
