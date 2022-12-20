||| FROM KRISTA BOUCHEY for ORCAS POWER & LIGHT COOPERATIVE |||. Just before 5 pm on Thursday, December 22, as temperatures dipped into the low 20s, a mainland electrical feeder serving San Juan County lost power. Shortly after the power went out, the Bonneville Power (BPA) team helped identify the cause of the outage which was faulty equipment on Puget Sound Energy’s (PSE) transmission system. OPALCO crews were called out and remained on standby for when the the mainland repairs were complete.

SAN JUAN COUNTY, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO