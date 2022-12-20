ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

FBI, other law enforcement officials alert public to rise in ‘Sextortion’ cases

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y0LMc_0joxpQYE00

Law enforcement officials have issued a warning about an alarming spike in the online exploitation of children and teens.

Reports of the online enticement of minors — specifically “Sextortion” — have dramatically increased in recent months, according to a public safety alert issued by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Pennsylvania, Homeland Security Investigations, Federal Bureau of Investigation and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Sextortion occurs when a person is threatened or blackmailed, usually online, by a person demanding sexual content like photos or videos, or money, according to the alert. It can happen when a child or teen shares an image with someone they thought they knew or trusted. Once predators get the images, they threaten to release them unless the victim sends more images, money or gift cards.

Sextortion schemes usually occur on social media sites, gaming sites, or video chat applications frequently used by teens and children.

Prevention is the key to preventing this crime, according to the report. Sextortion usually only stops when a child either tells an adult or the offender is identified by law enforcement.

For more information, visit Sextortion: The Hidden Pandemic (missingkids.org) and http://www.fbi.gov/StopSextortion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZRuup_0joxpQYE00

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Law & Crime

Ohio Man Sentenced to Prison for Beating Reverend’s Daughter to Death with a Garden Tool and Hiding Body Under Church Steps

A 29-year-old man in Ohio may spend the rest of his life behind bars for murdering a pastor’s 31-year-old daughter by beating the victim to death four years ago. Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Deborah Turner on Thursday ordered Jamal Kukla to serve a sentence of life in prison with the possibility of parole after 15 years for the slaying of Jasmine Washington, authorities announced.
CLEVELAND, OH
Shine My Crown

Woman Who Kidnapped Twin Boys Found, Faces Federal Charges

An Ohio woman who was accused of abducting 5-month-old twin brothers was arrested Thursday, according to Columbus police. Investigators say one of the two infants, Kyair Thomass, was discovered unharmed earlier this week. The other, Kason Thomass, was found Thursday. The latter of the two was found near a branch...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Independent

Former tenant of Idaho murders house tells why surviving roommates may not have heard killings

A former tenant of the home where four University of Idaho students were brutally stabbed to death has given insight into why two surviving roommates might have not heard the attack. Moscow Police’s announcement early in the investigation into the slayings of Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen that two roommates had been in the home during the violent murders but were not “necessarily considered witnesses” raised questions about how they were seemingly able to sleep through it. The victims, whose bodies were found on the second and third floors of the residence at 1122 King...
MOSCOW, ID
New York Post

Sam Bankman-Fried’s ex Caroline Ellison faced 110 years in jail before plea

Disgraced FTX crypto mogul Sam Bankman-Fried’s ex-girlfriend Caroline Ellison was facing up to 110 years in prison before she agreed to cooperate with the federal government, her plea agreement shows. The former Alameda hedge fund CEO, 28, pleaded guilty to federal fraud charges in an agreement signed on Monday. “The total maximum sentence of incarceration on Counts One through Seven of the Information is 110 years’ imprisonment,” the document filed by the US attorney for the Southern District of New York read. The agreement also indicates that Ellison and FTX co-founder Gary Wang had agreed to “cooperate fully” with the feds, in exchange...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Independent

Police officer sacked for slapping bottoms of young female officers

A police officer has been sacked for slapping the bottoms of two female police officers he worked with.A police misconduct panel concluded that the behaviour of PC Kevin Wood, of West Yorkshire Police, was “sexist” and amounted to gross misconduct.Wood, who was based in Leeds and served as a police officer for 20 years, was described as being far more senior than his two colleagues who were both young with “limited” experience.The incidents occurred between January 2019 and May 2021 when Mr Wood was on duty, with one happening outside Pudsey police station in Leeds where it could have been...
People

N.C. Attorney Killed While Trying to Disarm Client Who Then Turned Gun on Self: 'Displayed Selfless Courage'

Patrick White, 42, a personal injury lawyer at Riddle & Brantley law firm, was fatally shot by a client who then turned the gun on himself at a Goldsboro office on Dec. 19 An attorney at a North Carolina law firm who was killed in a murder-suicide involving a client is being hailed as a hero by his colleagues for sacrificing himself to "avert further tragedy." Patrick White, 42, a personal injury lawyer at Riddle & Brantley law firm, was fatally shot by a client who then turned the gun on himself...
GOLDSBORO, NC
The Associated Press

2 suspects in murder for hire case charged with wire fraud

Two of the men charged in the murder for hire case that led to the 2018 killing of a Vermont man are now facing federal wire fraud charges, court records show. Serhat Gumrukcu and Berk Eratay are due in appear in U.S. District Court by video next week to answer the charges contained in an updated indictment filed earlier this month by federal prosecutors.
DANVILLE, VT
RadarOnline

Exposed: The Criminal Pageant Photographer Who Insiders Wanted Investigated Over JonBenét Ramsey's Death

It's now been more than two decades since the grisly murder of child pageant princess JonBenét Ramsey and the killer has yet to face justice. RadarOnline.com can report that one man has remained suspicious in the eyes of a pageant seamstress in the years since Ramsey, 6, was brutally killed.Randall DeWitt Simons, who is now imprisoned on separate charges, was Ramsey's photographer just months before her 1996 murder and many insiders have linked him to the crime — which he vehemently denied.The shutterbug notably sold a portfolio of her glammed-up portraits for $7,500, telling reporters that his career was in...
BOULDER, CO
allthatsinteresting.com

A Michigan Teenager And Her Boyfriend Were Cyberbullied And Harassed For The Last Year — And It Turns Out The Person Behind It Was Her Own Mom

Kendra Licari was charged with five crimes, including two counts of stalking a minor and obstruction of justice. A Michigan woman was arrested on December 12 after allegedly catfishing and harassing two teens in a year-long cyberbullying campaign — and one of the teens was her own daughter. As...
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
113K+
Followers
143K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy