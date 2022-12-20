Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Cold Cases: How Long Will These Mysteries Remain Unsolved?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedTexas State
Betty Harden of Winona Texas took the You Can End of Story approach going back to college obtaining a bachelor's degreeTour Tyler TexasWinona, TX
Happy Birthday Lady Denise Dee PendletonTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Elected Officials who were presented with a Key to Smith CountyTour Tyler TexasSmith County, TX
Smith County Veteran Services Office held a groundbreaking ceremony at CampVTour Tyler TexasSmith County, TX
Related
House fires across east Texas
TYLER, Texas — Firefighters have been busy fighting fires as the temperatures have plummeted. Officials are warning everyone to be careful with space heaters or appliances that are plugged in that could cause a fire. As of Dec. 23 CBS19, reported on four fires within a 24-hour span, some...
KLTV
Crews respond to fire at Marshall home
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - A home in Marshall caught fire, and early investigation has shown it may have started from a heater on the porch. Shortly after 11 a.m. this morning fire units were dispatched to the 2300 block of Holmes Rd. for a structure fire, according to the Marshall Fire Department.
KLTV
Boil water noticed for some Marion County residents
MARION COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Some Mims Water Supply customers in Marion County residents are advised to boil their water prior to personal consumption. The notice was issued due to a reduction in water pressure caused by a line break on FM 729. Customers are advised to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc). This will include customers East of Oak Valley Lane on FM 729 to Alley Creek Park area; all County roads off of FM 729 within this service area, Deer Cove Subdivision, Woodland Shores Subdivision, Locks Mountain Subdivision, and Alley Creek Park.
No injuries after house destroyed in Grand Saline fire
GRAND SALINE, Texas (KETK) — A house was destroyed in a fire in Grand Saline at about 12:25 a.m. on Friday, fire officials said. The Grand Saline Fire Department responded to a two-story fire and upon arrival, units reported fire coming from the roof of the house. GSFD said mutual aid was requested from the […]
KLTV
East Texans lend help to ease Overton residents’ water woes
OVERTON, Texas (KLTV) - Overton community members are dealing with little to no water due to a six-inch main water break that occurred Saturday morning. Crews were sent out on Christmas Eve to fix the water break, but repairs are not yet completed. “I thought I’m going to head to...
PHOTOS: Four families displaced after house fire on Fannin Avenue in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A structure fire caused major damage to a home on the 700 block of Fannin Avenue in Tyler and displaced four families. The call came in to authorities around 6:50 Friday morning near the intersection of Fannin Avenue and Berry Drive. Reporters on the scene said some water runoff is turned […]
KLTV
Free water offered to Overton residents
OVERTON, Texas (KLTV) - Overton residents in need of water can get some for free Saturday afternoon. The Overton Fire and Police departments will be passing out free water until 3 p.m. at the Overton Volunteer Fire Department at 201 Main St.
KLTV
Boil water notice issued for Lakeway Harbor water system in Smith County
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A boil water notice was issued Saturday for the Lakeway Harbor water system. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required Lakeway Harbor water system to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc.). This notice...
KLTV
Fire in wall damages residence in Lindale
LINDALE, Texas (KLTV) - The Lindale Fire Department responded to a call of a house fire this evening. It happened off State Highway 69 near Tyler Pipe. According to Lindale Assistant Fire Chief Coy Williamson the fire was in the wall of the residence. He says the house was full of smoke when firefighters arrived. He says the homeowner was cutting a pipe when the wall caught on fire. Everyone got out unharmed.
KLTV
Boil water notice issued for Gum Creek Water Supply customers in Cherokee County
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A boil water notice was issued Sunday for Gum Creek Water Supply customers. The notice is due to many customer leaks and/or continual running of faucets during the freeze, water usage has exceeded incoming capacity causing a system wide outage. To all those who are experiencing very low pressure or are without water beginning Sunday, you are now under a boil water notice until further notification.
Official: Multiple fire departments battling house fire in Noonday
NOONDAY, Texas — Multiple fire departments respond to a house fire at 13922 County Road 194 in Noonday this afternoon. Smith County Fire Marshall Office said there were people in the house when the fire began but no injuries were reported. The fire is believed to have start in...
WALA-TV FOX10
Man proposes to girlfriend after salvaging engagement ring in house fire
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A newly engaged couple is one of four families displaced in a house fire in Texas. Firefighters responded to an active fire reported in an attic of a home in Tyler on Friday. Robert Kemper and his girlfriend Kailey Tilton were two of the people who...
KLTV
Engagement ring saved amidst Tyler house fire
Catch East Texas News at 4 every Monday through Friday. KLTV’s Bob Hallmark speaks with an individual who was witness to the aftermath of a fatal officer-involved shooting outside the Wood County courthouse in Quitman on Thursday. Engagement ring saved amidst Tyler house fire. Updated: 4 hours ago. An...
KTRE
WebXtra: 1 injured in 2-vehicle crash in Central
East Texas hardware and supply stores saw a last-minute rush of customers buying items to guard against the oncoming hard freeze. One item people were most after was in scarce supply: faucet covers. They’re a simple item but crucial in keeping faucets and pipes from freezing. At places like Ace Hardware in Longview, customers actually lined up waiting for a delivery of 200 covers. Once arrived, the covers were sold out in two hours. Also sought were clamp lights or heat lights, which were almost as hard to find. Alec James of Hardin Ace Hardware said people have waited to the last minute to prepare, and those who don’t get the covers should use an alternate plan of cloth covering, duct tape and plastic bags to protect faucets.
KLTV
SPCA provides toys and attention to animals needing homes this Christmas
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - It’s just one of the careers that goes on 365 days a year, that’s animal caretaking. While many people were at home celebrating Christmas today, a few staff members and a volunteer with the SPCA of East Texas were spending time with their dogs.
‘Eaten up with parasites’: SPCA of East Texas rescues three puppies, needs donations
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The SPCA of East Texas has rescued three puppies that they found while responding to a cruelty call on Thursday, Dec. 22. According to SPCA, the puppies were not safe because they were seen near the road. They said that the three pups are “eaten up with parasites” and are now […]
Man dies after falling out of tree in Smith County, officials say
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man working for a tree service company died after falling out of a tree in Smith County on Thursday, said the Smith County Sheriff’s Office. The man was trimming a tree in the 6300 block of FM 346 east, according to authorities. Paramedics and deputies were called to the […]
TRAFFIC ALERT: Part of Thistle Drive in Tyler closed due to downed power lines
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Part of Thistle Drive in Tyler is closed due to downed power lines, police said. The Tyler Police Department said Thistle is closed in between Troup and Shiloh to all through traffic. Drivers should seek alternate routes until repairs are made.
ktbb.com
City of Longview announces holiday schedule
LONGVIEW — City of Longview offices will be closed Monday, Dec. 26, for Christmas. All city offices will resume regular business hours Tuesday, Dec. 27. Trash and recycling collection will shift one day the week of Christmas. The Compost Facility will be closed Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 26 and 27, but reopen on Wednesday, Dec. 28. Bulky item collection will continue on regular schedule, but yard waste collection will be suspended from Monday, Dec. 26, through Friday, Jan. 6. Find more details at this link.
KLTV
Vehicle collision causes power outage, thousands affected
EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Power companies have been working tirelessly during the severe cold front to restore power for East Texas residents, but continue to face weather-related outages all over the region. Deep East Texas Electric Cooperative reported 1,400 outages as of 3 a.m. this morning. SWEPCO is reporting over...
Comments / 0