White Oak, TX

CBS19

House fires across east Texas

TYLER, Texas — Firefighters have been busy fighting fires as the temperatures have plummeted. Officials are warning everyone to be careful with space heaters or appliances that are plugged in that could cause a fire. As of Dec. 23 CBS19, reported on four fires within a 24-hour span, some...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Crews respond to fire at Marshall home

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - A home in Marshall caught fire, and early investigation has shown it may have started from a heater on the porch. Shortly after 11 a.m. this morning fire units were dispatched to the 2300 block of Holmes Rd. for a structure fire, according to the Marshall Fire Department.
MARSHALL, TX
KLTV

Boil water noticed for some Marion County residents

MARION COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Some Mims Water Supply customers in Marion County residents are advised to boil their water prior to personal consumption. The notice was issued due to a reduction in water pressure caused by a line break on FM 729. Customers are advised to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc). This will include customers East of Oak Valley Lane on FM 729 to Alley Creek Park area; all County roads off of FM 729 within this service area, Deer Cove Subdivision, Woodland Shores Subdivision, Locks Mountain Subdivision, and Alley Creek Park.
MARION COUNTY, TX
KLTV

East Texans lend help to ease Overton residents’ water woes

OVERTON, Texas (KLTV) - Overton community members are dealing with little to no water due to a six-inch main water break that occurred Saturday morning. Crews were sent out on Christmas Eve to fix the water break, but repairs are not yet completed. “I thought I’m going to head to...
OVERTON, TX
KLTV

Free water offered to Overton residents

OVERTON, Texas (KLTV) - Overton residents in need of water can get some for free Saturday afternoon. The Overton Fire and Police departments will be passing out free water until 3 p.m. at the Overton Volunteer Fire Department at 201 Main St.
OVERTON, TX
KLTV

Boil water notice issued for Lakeway Harbor water system in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A boil water notice was issued Saturday for the Lakeway Harbor water system. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required Lakeway Harbor water system to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc.). This notice...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Fire in wall damages residence in Lindale

LINDALE, Texas (KLTV) - The Lindale Fire Department responded to a call of a house fire this evening. It happened off State Highway 69 near Tyler Pipe. According to Lindale Assistant Fire Chief Coy Williamson the fire was in the wall of the residence. He says the house was full of smoke when firefighters arrived. He says the homeowner was cutting a pipe when the wall caught on fire. Everyone got out unharmed.
LINDALE, TX
KLTV

Boil water notice issued for Gum Creek Water Supply customers in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A boil water notice was issued Sunday for Gum Creek Water Supply customers. The notice is due to many customer leaks and/or continual running of faucets during the freeze, water usage has exceeded incoming capacity causing a system wide outage. To all those who are experiencing very low pressure or are without water beginning Sunday, you are now under a boil water notice until further notification.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Engagement ring saved amidst Tyler house fire

Catch East Texas News at 4 every Monday through Friday. KLTV’s Bob Hallmark speaks with an individual who was witness to the aftermath of a fatal officer-involved shooting outside the Wood County courthouse in Quitman on Thursday. Engagement ring saved amidst Tyler house fire. Updated: 4 hours ago. An...
TYLER, TX
KTRE

WebXtra: 1 injured in 2-vehicle crash in Central

East Texas hardware and supply stores saw a last-minute rush of customers buying items to guard against the oncoming hard freeze. One item people were most after was in scarce supply: faucet covers. They’re a simple item but crucial in keeping faucets and pipes from freezing. At places like Ace Hardware in Longview, customers actually lined up waiting for a delivery of 200 covers. Once arrived, the covers were sold out in two hours. Also sought were clamp lights or heat lights, which were almost as hard to find. Alec James of Hardin Ace Hardware said people have waited to the last minute to prepare, and those who don’t get the covers should use an alternate plan of cloth covering, duct tape and plastic bags to protect faucets.
LONGVIEW, TX
ktbb.com

City of Longview announces holiday schedule

LONGVIEW — City of Longview offices will be closed Monday, Dec. 26, for Christmas. All city offices will resume regular business hours Tuesday, Dec. 27. Trash and recycling collection will shift one day the week of Christmas. The Compost Facility will be closed Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 26 and 27, but reopen on Wednesday, Dec. 28. Bulky item collection will continue on regular schedule, but yard waste collection will be suspended from Monday, Dec. 26, through Friday, Jan. 6. Find more details at this link.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Vehicle collision causes power outage, thousands affected

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Power companies have been working tirelessly during the severe cold front to restore power for East Texas residents, but continue to face weather-related outages all over the region. Deep East Texas Electric Cooperative reported 1,400 outages as of 3 a.m. this morning. SWEPCO is reporting over...
LUFKIN, TX

